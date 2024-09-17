Posted in: Games | Tagged: newlitg, zelda

Zelda Roguelike in The Daily LITG, for the 17th of September 2024

Zelda Roguelike was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.

Article Summary Zelda Roguelike tops Bleeding Cool's most-read articles for September 16, 2024.

Explore the exciting Zelda Roguelike and its fan-made challenge mechanics.

Catch up on trending topics like DC's 52 return and Supernatural anniversary memories.

Stay updated with pop culture news, collectible releases, and comic auctions.

Zelda Roguelike was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Legend Of Zelda Roguelike and the most read stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, McDonald's Does Pokémon

LITG two years ago, Daily Mail Vs Beano

LITG three years ago, Dave Bautista & Swollen Balls-

LITG four years ago, Pokemon, Witcher, Karate Kid

LITG five years ago, Marvel was cancelling the FF.

LITG six years ago, Quesada was talking to Comicsgate

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Mike Mignola, creator of Hellboy.

creator of Hellboy. Seth , creator of Palookaville.

, creator of Palookaville. Kurt Busiek , co-creator of Astro City.

, co-creator of Astro City. Comics letterer, Brenda Mings

Mike Choi of Witchblade, X-23, Uncanny X-Men, X-Force and Astonishing Thor.

of Witchblade, X-23, Uncanny X-Men, X-Force and Astonishing Thor. Charles Sellner , CCO and Co-Founder at Visionary Creative Services.

, CCO and Co-Founder at Visionary Creative Services. Richard Douek, comics writer of Wailing Blade, Gutter Magic and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

comics writer of Wailing Blade, Gutter Magic and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Comic book historian Joey Thingvall.

Alex Giannini , author of Sarah Faire and the House at the End of the World.

, author of Sarah Faire and the House at the End of the World. Comic con promoter Craig Klotz.

John Schlim Jr, founder/publisher of Ovation Comics.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

