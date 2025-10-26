Posted in: Comics | Tagged: colin farrell, newlitg
Colin Farrell & Bad Idea Comics- The Daily LITG, 26th of October, 2025
Colin Farrell being linked to Bad Idea Comics was the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- Colin Farrell rumored to star in a Bad Idea Comics adaptation tops trending comic news headlines
- Daily roundup of the ten most-read pop culture stories, including major comic and movie updates
- Look back at seven years of comic trends, industry gossip, and notable Lying In The Gutters highlights
- Celebrate comic book creators' birthdays and subscribe for daily LITG pop culture news updates
Heading back to the ExCel Centre for the last day of MCM London Comic Con 2025… will I see you there? Colin Farrell being linked to Bad Idea Comics was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Colin Farrell and Bad Idea Comics and the top ten stories from yesterday
- John Wick Creator Says Ordained Adaptation Will Star Colin Farrell
- Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman And Absolute Zatanna in January
- DC Comics January 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations
- Image Comics January 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations
- Dynamite's January 2026 Full Solicits With Thundarr And ThunderCats
- X-Vengers #1 Preview: Avengers Get an X-Treme Makeover
- Absolute Wonder Woman Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- A First Look Inside Batman/Deadpool by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora
- Boom Studios January 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations
- Dark Horse February 2026 Full Solicits With Hellboy's Brothers
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- Archie & Antarctic Try To Publish K-Pop Demon Hunters In January 2026
- Mad Cave Studios January 2026 Solicits With Gatchaman: Jinpei- Henshin
- Galactic And Endeavour In Dstlry's January 2026 Full Solicits
- DC January 2026 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 25th of October, 2025
LITG one year ago, Fantastic Four: First Steps
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps & Natasha Lyonne Has Wrapped Filming
- Predator: Badlands Isn't The Only Predator Movie On The Horizon
- Batman Kicks Off McFarlane's New DC Comics Todd's Mods Vinyl Line
- Marvel Comics January 2025 Full Solicits And Solicitations
- Dynamite January 2025 Solicits Has Both SilverHawks AND ThunderCats
- Dark Horse Comics' January 2025 Full Solicits and Solicitations
- Boom Studios' January 2025 Full Solicits Lay My Vengeance Upon Thee
- LEGO Debuts New Uncanny Marvel Comics Set with X-Men X-Mansion
- Harley Quinn Season 5 Missing From Max's November 2024 Trailer
- Fight for the Green with the McFarlane Todd's Mods Swamp Thing Vinyl.
- From One Side Of The Show To The Other at MCM London October 2024
- The Pre-Code Horror of L.B. Cole's Star Publications Era, at Auction
- Amazon Glitchwatch: The Wicked + The Divine Compendium 74% Off
- Steve Ditko Horror and Dr. Death, This Magazine is Haunted, at Auction
- Endeavour #1 Launches in Dstlry January 2025 Full Solicits
- Pinupocalypse Launches in Massive January 2025 Full Solicits
- Matt Baker & More, the Pre-Code Horror of Strange Mysteries at Auction
- Oscar Wilde Joins Judge Dredd/2000AD- Rebellion January 2025 Solicits
- Zodiac and the Tim Holt #30 Death Wheel Connection, up for Auction
- Lenore & Silverhawks On Covers Of Next Week's Diamond Previews
- MCM London Comic Con Just Opened! The Daily LITG 25th October, 2024
- Roman Dirge's Lenore Launches in Titan Comics January 2025 Solicits
LITG two years ago, Captain America's New Big Speech
- Captain America Makes His Big Speech About Mutants And America
- Jean Grey, Orchis Mind Control & Hunt for X-Men Sanctuary #XSpoilers
- Now, Kingpin Comes To X-Men, Spider-Man & Avengers Comics (Spoilers)
- Captain America Reveals Who Killed JFK, MLK and More (Spoilers)
- Should Marvel Replace The Word "Uncanny" With "Horny"? XSpoilers…
- Saturday Night Live Cast Can't Save Show from Bad Bunny, Guest Stars
- WildCATS Ends With #12 – What's Up With WildStorm At DC Comics Now?
- Frasier S01E04 Images: It's "Take Your Dad to Work" Day for Freddy
- DC Comics Adds A New Detail To Superman's Heat Vision (Spoilers)
- Doom Patrol Will Return… But Where? And With Whom? (Spoilers)
- The 1st Marvel Romance Mixes Love & Football, My Romance 1 at Auction
- Asterix And The White Iris: The Bleeding Cool Review
- Pamela Lifford Resigns As DC Comics' Big Boss
- L.B. Cole Covers 1952's Popular Teen-Agers #11, up for Auction
- Two Roy Lichtenstein Inspirations, Secret Hearts #83 up for Auction
- Did You Get The Surprise Gabriel Rodriguez Dracula #1 Variant Today?
- Scholastic Reverses "Segregation" Policy That Included Black Panther
- Highest Graded Copies of Marvel's My Own Romance, up for Auction
- Bad Bunny Isn't Funny- The Daily LITG, 25th October, 2023
LITG three years ago, Marvel In February
- How To Get Shiny Noibat In Pokemon GO Halloween Event 2022
- How AXE Judgment Day Will Change Eternals & X-Men Going Forward
- How People Reacted To A Black Green Lantern, In 1971
- DC Spoils Batman #129 Cliffhanger Before We Got A Chance To Read It
- Morgan Red Has The Greatest Mutant Power In The X-Men (XSpoilers)
- Fallout: Check Out A Preview Image from Amazon's Prime Video Series
- Paul Levitz & Neil Gaiman Talk Creator Credits In Black Adam & Sandman
- The Return of Sublime To Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)
- Today's X-Terminators #2 Has The Least Believable Cliffhanger Of All
- Norman Osborn Designing Yet Another Suit For Spider-Man
- BossLogic Made Fragment Creative Director, Sells His Mega Mutant Ape
- Matt Baker Lagoon Creatures on Amazing Ghost Stories, Up for Auction
- Bill Everett Unleashes the Sealed Specters on Venus #18, at Auction
- Own Original Mike DeBalfo Artwork From Notti & Nyce #1
- Bill Everett's Altar Surprise on Journey into Mystery #6, at Auction
- Remember the Fifth of November For San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Badges
- Amazon Prime Fallout Preview In The Daily LITG, 26th Of October, 2022
LITG four years ago, Back To The Bat With Todd McFarlane
- McFarlane Toys Brings The Batman to Life Once Again with New Figure
- Frank Cho's Outrage Sketch Covers From Baltimore Comic Con
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15: So How Soon is "So Soon"?
- Marvel Comics Launches Savage Spider-Man Without Chris Bachalo
- Dune is the Final Harry Potter Movies, Not Lord of the Rings
- Dear Saturday Night Live: Please Don't Destroy Sketches Are Mandatory
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 Trailer; Kevin Smith/Trolls
- Tonight Is Murkrow Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: October 2021
- The Identity Of Mother Soul Confirmed And Fully Revealed In Robin #7
- The Naked, Scarred Body Of Jason Todd in Task Force Z #1
- Source Point Press Drops Frank Gogol During Legal Proceedings
- Evil Dada Shock Troopers Fighting The Culture War – The X-Cellent #1
- The Beef Bros Are Back… And This Time They've Brought Fanny Packs
- Knighted #1: AWA Studios Previews Exclusive Retailer Covers
- Kinda Sorta Normal Life of Joshua Jones, E.A. Carrington & Kitt Thomas
- Origin Of Fortnite, Foundation & Imagined Order Revealed In Batman
- Cartoonist Embedded With Julia Salazar Creates Campaign Graphic Novel
- Could We Get Interdimensional Law Series Spin-Off From Checkmate #5?
- Foxes, Fire, And Other Magic OGN by Kyla Smith Picked Up By Macmillan
- All Local Comic Shop Day 2021 Titles So Far, Adds Radio Apocalypse
- "Dune Is Harry Potter" Hot Take in The Daily LITG, 26th October, 2021
LITG five years ago, Garth Marenghi and Marc Guggenheim
- The Haunting Of Garth Marenghi's Dark Manor
- Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Thought She Was Playing the Doctor "Wrong"
- Arrowverse: Marc Guggenheim Ready to Move On; Talks Green Lantern
- Let's Take A Look At NECA's Back To The Future Marty Figure
- New The Mandalorian Vintage Collection Figures Revealed by Hasbro
- Spitting Image: Watch New Episodes for Free on YouTube Right Now
- Three Jokers Book 3 – And Punchline – Are Sequels To The Killing Joke
- LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special: Rey vs Vader, Obi-Wan Trifecta & More
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Drifloon
- Retro The Mandalorian Figures Unveiled by Hasbro for Mando Monday
- UCS Selling Two, Three, Four Times More DC Comics Than Lunar
- Neil Gaiman Asks If DC Wants a Death Talks About Life For COVID-19
- 50 Copies Of Emma Kubert Bleeding Cool Foundlings Kickstarter Variant
- Marvel Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes: Paul Grist to Draw The Union, And More
- Homestuck: Unofficial Collection is Free Offline Browser Experience
LITG six years ago, Moon Knight
- Marvel Announces A New Moon Knight Series For February 2026
- Marvel Announces Their Ultimate Universe Will End In April 2026
- The Big Reason That Batman Will Be Missing In DC's K.O. (Spoilers)
- Everything You Knew About Darkhawk Was Wrong… Again
- "DC Comics Will Not Support AI Generated Storytelling Or Art"- Jim Lee
- From Glob To Glory, 5 X-Men: Age Of Revelation Comics Tell The Future
- Darkseid's Deepest Darkest Plans For DC's K.O. And Absolute (Spoilers)
- First Major Appearance In Today's Transformers #25
- Marvel Launches Godzilla: Infinity Roar by Gerry, Garron & Guara
LITG seven years ago, Legends of Tomorrow
- Legends of Tomorrow Season 4: Series Low Debut and Dominic Purcell Trashes Season 1
- Barbara Gordon and the Joker in DC Comics Today (Spoilers)
- No Enemy But Peace – Richard Meyer, Antarctic Press, and Jawbreakers
- Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
- 11 DC Comics Variant Covers From Frank Cho, Amanda Conner, Greg Capullo and More
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Larry Lieber, co-creator of Iron Man, Thor and Ant Man, and Amazing Spider-Man daily newspaper strip writer.
- Comics artist Javier Suppa
- Paris Cullins, artist on Blue Devil, Blue Beetle and New Gods.
- Guardian cartoonist Stephen Collins
- Fantasy artist Pierangelo Boog
- Comic book letterer John Morelli
- Comics colourist Glynis Oliver
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.