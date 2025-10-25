Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

DC January 2026 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 25th of October, 2025

DC Comics' Full January 2026 Solicits was the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters being the BC runaround.

Article Summary DC Comics January 2026 full solicitations headline the most-read stories in comics news

Ranking the top ten trending articles, from DC and Marvel solicits to major pop culture updates

LITG recaps years of comic news, highlighting DC milestones and industry trends each year

Celebrate comic creator birthdays and sign up for the daily Lying In The Gutters newsletter

Heading back to the ExCel Centre, in the East End for MCM London Comic Con 2026… will I see you there? DC Comics' Full January 2026 Solicits was the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

DC January 2026 Solicits and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Marvel Comics January 2025 Full Solicits

Marvel Comics January 2025 Full Solicits and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

LITG two years ago, Bad Bunny Isn't Funny

LITG three years ago, Marvel In February

LITG four years ago, Pony Cosplay

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, LA filming, and Green Lantern

LITG six years ago, Tony Harris was destroying artwork

And MCM London was kicking off.

LITG seven years ago, Wolverine had hot claws…

And Barbara Gordon was reconnecting with the Joker.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

June Brigman, artist and co-creator of Power Pack.

artist and co-creator of Power Pack. Kyle Stevens of Kirby Krackle

of Kirby Krackle Richard Clark, colourist on Happy.

colourist on Happy. Tomm Gabbard , artist on Jesus Hates Zombies.

, artist on Jesus Hates Zombies. Miguel Orta , manager of Hooligan Comics studio in Las Vegas.

, manager of Hooligan Comics studio in Las Vegas. Brian E Lau CCO/Founder at Staunch Ambition

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!