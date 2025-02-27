Posted in: Comics | Tagged: diamond, newlitg

Diamond And Comic Book Stores in The Daily LITG, 27th February, 2025

Diamond Comics making financial demands of comic book stores was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Diamond Comics making financial demands of comic book stores was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Diamond Comics making financial demands of comic book stores and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday;

LITG one year ago… Saturday Night Live's Shane Gillis

LITG two years ago, Walking Dead: Dead City Teaser

LITG three years ago, Surprise Jodie Whittaker

LITG four years ago, Joss Whedon to WandaVision

LITG five years ago – we were still talking 5G

And everyone kept reacting to Dan DiDio's departure – including Dan.

LITG six years ago – DCU was up in the air

And Dan DiDio brought Walmart into comic stores

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Andy Kubert, artist on Batman, Superman, X-Men.

artist on Batman, Superman, X-Men. Jeff Smith , creator of Bone

, creator of Bone Lisa Patrick, Marvel editor

Marvel editor Joey Esposito, creator of Captain Ultimate

creator of Captain Ultimate Bill Cunningham, comic book restorer

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Diamond, Diamond, Diamond, Diamond, Diamond, Diamond, Diamond,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!