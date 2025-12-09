Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Green Arrow

Green Arrow An Absolute Horror in The Daily LITG, 9th December 2025

Absolute Green Arrow To Be A Horror Title was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Absolute Green Arrow is officially revealed as a horror title, capturing major buzz in comics news

Yesterday’s top stories feature major comic book and TV developments, including Doctor Who and Batman

LITG daily recap dives into trending comic industry news, anniversaries, and historical highlights

Celebrating notable comic creator birthdays and inviting sign-ups for the Lying In The Gutters email

Absolute Green Arrow To Be A Horror Title and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Ultimate Howard The Duck

LITG two years ago, Predator Censored

LITG three years ago, Artificial Intelligence Loki

LITG four years ago, Supernatural Answers

LITG five years ago, Cobra Kai and Bob's Burgers

And Geoff is not green with envy.

LITG six years ago, Ms Marvel was blowing up.

And Rob Liefeld was drawing Baby Yoda.

LITG seven years ago… DC was changing the look of Young Justice.

And we scooped the news that Titan had lost the Warhammer comic book license, two years before Marvel would start publishing it.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Jimmy Aquino , Host/Producer at Comic News Insider

, Host/Producer at Comic News Insider Katie Cook, comic book creator of Gronk, My Little Pony and Avengers.

comic book creator of Gronk, My Little Pony and Avengers. Tom Rasch comic creator on Black Alpha and Punisher 2099.

comic creator on Black Alpha and Punisher 2099. Mark Scott Ricketts , comics writer of Warpwalking, Nowheresville, Dioramas, Lazarus Jack and more.

, comics writer of Warpwalking, Nowheresville, Dioramas, Lazarus Jack and more. Gary J Pillette Owner and Founder at Monroe Comic & Sports Card Conventions LLC

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

