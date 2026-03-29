Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Paul Rabin

Paul Rabin, Mary Jane & Peter Parker- The Daily LITG, 29th March 2026

Paul Rabin, Mary Jane and Peter Parker was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Paul Rabin, Mary Jane, and Peter Parker top Bleeding Cool's most-read comics stories for March 29, 2026

Explore trending comic book news, industry updates, and fan debates from the past seven years

Get highlights from today's articles plus a look back at headlines from previous years in comics

See which comic creators celebrate birthdays and sign up for the daily LITG email newsletter

Paul Rabin, Mary Jane and Peter Parker was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Paul Rabin, Mary Jane & Peter Parker was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Bridgerton: New Season 4

LITG two years ago… Comic Book Industry Ch-Ch-Changes

LITG three years ago, DC Comics Will Not Reprint Defective Detective Comics

LITG four years ago, The Morning After The Slap Before

LITG five years ago, Jerry Update

LITG six years ago – DC was changing distributors

LITG seven years ago – Bendis changed an ending

And Superboy was getting older.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Marc Silvestri , co-founder of Image Comics, creator of Cyberforce and Witchblade

, co-founder of Image Comics, creator of Cyberforce and Witchblade Val Mayerik , co-creator of Howard The Duck

, co-creator of Howard The Duck Elizabeth Hand , co-creator of Anima

, co-creator of Anima G. Raymond Eddy , creator of Galen The Saintly

, creator of Galen The Saintly Mikael Bergkvist , creator of Agent Marc Saunders

, creator of Agent Marc Saunders Billy Hodge , artist on Dr Weird

, artist on Dr Weird Matthew Poe , creator of Babylon Jones, Exploitation Now, Errant Story and Does Not Play Well with Others

, creator of Babylon Jones, Exploitation Now, Errant Story and Does Not Play Well with Others Sean Forney , colourist on Lark's Killer

, colourist on Lark's Killer Martin Eden , creator of O Men, Spandex and Zeros.

, creator of O Men, Spandex and Zeros. Alan Quah, artist on Anywhere, Dark Souls, X-O Manowar

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