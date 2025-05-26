Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: newlitg, peter david

Peter David, RIP in The Daily LITG, 26th of May, 2025

The passing of Peter David was the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. The Daily LITG, for the 26th of May 2025

Article Summary Peter David, legendary writer of Hulk and Spider-Man 2099, has sadly passed away at age 68

News of Peter David's passing and prior health struggles dominated pop culture headlines

Explore the most-read comic and entertainment stories from Bleeding Cool over six years

Comics industry anniversaries and notable birthdays, including Tom Mandrake and James Kochalka

The passing of Peter David was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, while earlier stories about his ill health and crowdfunding were also read a lot.

The passing of Peter David and the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, DC Comics' MCM Presentation

LITG two years ago, MCM London Comic Con began…

LITG three years ago, Khan-La'an

LITG four years ago – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Pops

LITG five years ago – Magic: The Gathering

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but yesterday it was all about Magic The Gathering. With just a little Twin Peaks.

LITG six years ago – we knew all about Tom King.

Man, we were so on the ball with Tom King coming off Batman, weren't we? And so off about Sheriff Kapoor.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Tom Mandrake, artist on The Spectre, Martian Manhunter, Grimjack and Batman.

artist on The Spectre, Martian Manhunter, Grimjack and Batman. James Kochalka, creator of Superf*ckers

