Shalla Bal, Silver Surfer in The Daily LITG, 4th of March, 2026

Shalla Bal, Silver Surfer getting her own comic was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary

  • Marvel announces new Shalla Bal: Silver Surfer comic launching June 2026, fans react with excitement
  • Top trending stories reveal industry buzz around Marvel and DC's latest comic book and TV developments
  • Look back at most-read LITG stories from the past seven years, highlighting comic culture milestones
  • Celebrate comic industry birthdays with a nod to creators and insiders making pop culture history

Shalla Bal, Silver Surfer getting her own comic was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again.

First Shalla-Bal As Silver Surfer Booms On eBay
Earth X

Shalla Bal, Silver Surfer and the top ten stories from yesterday

  1. Marvel To Launch Shalla-Bal: Silver Surfer In June 2026
  2. Is This The Massive DC Comics Event To Follow DC's K.O? (Big Spoilers)
  3. The Look of DC Next Level and All-In Act II Ahead of ECCC
  4. Firefly Mystery Deepens as Nathan Fillion Recruits Summer Glau (VIDEO)
  5. A Few Bigger Details About DC's Superman/Spider-Man (Spoilers)
  6. A Few Tiny Details About All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman
  7. Will Trent & Ava's Date Night: S04E09 "It Was a Meat Cute" Preview
  8. Batwoman #1 By Greg Rucka And Dani, With Alice And The Age Of Darkseid
  9. The Mad Thinker Is Rewritten For MCU Fantastic Four Origin (Spoilers)
  10. Jim Lee's Gambit, Coloured By Alex Sinclair, For Superman/Spider-Man

And a few other stories I wrote from yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Alien: Earth Series Preview Including Timothy Olyphant

Alien: Earth
Image: FX Networks Screencap
  1. Alien: Earth Series Preview Includes Look at Timothy Olyphant & More
  2. Superman & The Absolute Universe Version Of The Legion Of Super-Heroes
  3. Rob Liefeld On Re-Inking Todd McFarlane's Inks On New Mutants Covers
  4. Legends of the Condor Heroes: Xiao Zhan Grounds a Rushed Wuxia Epic
  5. The Graphic Novels That Sold Over 100,000 Copies In Bookstores In 2024
  6. Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved in February 2025
  7. NECA Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Jaws with The Game of Jaws
  8. New Concept Alien: Romulus Xenomorph Comes to NECA with XX121
  9. Teen Titans Go #1 Preview: Teen Titans Reboot Themselves
  10. Ultimates #10 Preview: Namor's Back, But So's Red Skull
  11. James Serafino Sells Rights To First Comic, Time Traveling Dinosaurs
  12. Frank Quitely's Artwork, Preserved in Bowmore Whisky
  13. The Big Changes Ukraine And The USA Have Made To Savage Dragon #275
  14. Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In March 2025
  15. I Got You, Allen Liu, a New Comic by Derrick Chow "Will Make You Cry"
  16. Divided by Steve Sheinkin & Toby Cypress, Comic Prequel to Civil War
  17. Kabur's Fiftieth Anniversary With Roy Thomas From Hexagon Comics
  18. One Lex Luthor Tribute To Another in the Daily LITG, 3rd March, 2025

LITG two years ago… Bruce Dickinson

We Know Why Bruce Dickinson Wore A High-Vis Jacket At His HMV Signing
Bruce Dickinson at London Comic Con
  1. We Know Why Bruce Dickinson Wore A High-Vis Jacket At His HMV Signing
  2. Things Get Buggy with Hasbro's New Transformers Insecticons Set
  3. The Crow, The Brandon Lee One, Gets A 4K Steelbook In May
  4. Andrea Mutti Comes To Ghost Machine With Geoff Johns For The Blizzard
  5. The Lincoln Lawyer: Netflix Series Welcomes 4 More to Season 3 Cast
  6. Saturday Night Live Gets Back to Having Fun with Sydney Sweeney's Help
  7. Gerry Duggan's Timing/Luck From Image Comics
  8. SNL Host Sydney Sweeney Deserves Better Than "Jacob Elordi 2.0" Show
  9. Step Out from the Shadows with TMNT: The Last Ronin & Iron Studios
  10. Sting Retirement Fiasco Cheeses Off True Fans on AEW Dynamite
  11. Willy Wonka Glasgow Event Has Already Inspired Cosplay Of The Unknown
  12. Nirvana Comics in Knoxville, Tennessee Wins Image Retailer Award
  13. Emma Rios' New Graphic Novel, Anzuelo, Three Years In The Making
  14. Double The Gail Simone In The Daily LITG, 3rd of March, 2024

LITG three years ago, Batman is Back with McFarlane Toys

Batman is Back with McFarlane Toys Brand New The Flash Collectibles 
Credit: McFarlane Toys
  1. Batman is Back with McFarlane Toys Brand New The Flash Collectibles
  2. Star Trek: SNW's Anson Mount Addresses His "Dearest Discovery Family"
  3. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 4 "No Win Scenario" Preview Released
  4. Knight Terrors is "Freddy Vs DC Heroes" and Began in Superman #1
  5. Hasbro Shows Off Some Mighty Hulk and Thor Marvel Legends Sets
  6. Marvel Comics Omnibuses For Late 2023 And 2024
  7. Spider-Man Receives Spectacular Wave of Marvel Legends Figures
  8. Arrowverse: Guggenheim on Not Getting DC Studios/Gunn & Safran Meeting
  9. Doctor Who 60th Anniv Event: Tom Baker Returns for Ep. 1 "Past Lives"
  10. Hasbro Loses Their Minds By Dropping $75 Carbonized Star Wars 2-Pack 
  11. Get Schooled: Ablaze to Publish Hit Korean Webtoon Manga in July
  12. Jim Lee Pays Tribute To WildStorm & DC Comics' Trevor Hill
  13. Diamond's Plan To Shrink Their Size By 60% – And Shipping Fees By 40%
  14. Frank Quitely is Judge Fedd on BBC's The Great British Menu
  15. Aliens, Predator & Apes Now Part Of Marvel's 20th Century Imprint
  16. $1000 Reward For Information Over Philadelphia Comic Store Assault
  17. Posy Simmonds Receives Sergio Aragonés International Award (Video)
  18. Bad Idea Hid A Brand New Comic Inside Marvel Covers At ComicsPRO
  19. $75 Carbonized Star Wars 2-Pack in The Daily LITG, 3rd March 2023

LITG four years ago, King Conan, Not-Pocahantos

King Conan, Not-Pocahantos and The Daily LITG 4th of March 2022
King Conan, Not-Pocahantos and The Daily LITG 4th of March 2022
  1. Jason Aaron Apologises For Pocahontas Slight, Donates Conan Payment
  2. Walker Director Jensen Ackles Facing An Identity Crisis on Set?
  3. Marvel Comics Confirms Amazing Spider-Man #900 In June 2022
  4. Ben Grimm, Saved By Marriage, In Fantastic Four #41 (Spoilers)
  5. The Name Grant Morrison Wanted For The Fifth Stepford Cuckoo
  6. King Conan #3 Heavily Criticised For Portrayal Of "Pocahontas"
  7. After 3 Hours It's Not Worth Staying For The Batman Post-Credit Scene
  8. Bob Odenkirk Makes Case for Steven Seagal as SNL's Worst Host Ever
  9. Jim Valentino's The Last ShadowHawk From Image Comics In August 2022
  10. The Psychopathic Spider-Man – With Great Power Comes Nothing
  11. Kevin Eastman Brings Drawing Blood & Ronin Ragdolls To Scout Comics
  12. Pat Shand & Rio Burton's Azza The Barbed From Scout Comics
  13. AfterShock Tells Comics Retailers They Did Not Order Enough We Live #1
  14. First Look at Dan Gordon & John Stanisci's Graphic Novel Gladiatrix
  15. Dark Horse's All-Ages Star Wars Comics Line For Summer, Not Spring
  16. Kyle Strahm Giving Away $200 Twig Previews On Instagram
  17. We Have Survived Keynote Speech- ComicsPRO President Jenn Haines
  18. Kevin Smith Joins Board Of Golden Apple Comic & Art Foundation
  19. Writing A Story About Anything In The Daily LITG 3rd of March 2022

LITG five years ago, Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Law & Order and Infinite Frontier

LITG: Screencap
LITG: Screencap

  1. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney's Return to Paddy's
  2. The World Wakes Up To Shazadam Being A Thing In Infinite Frontier #0
  3. Law & Order: SVU/OC Event: Ice-T's Fin Drops Stabler Tease on Benson
  4. The Demasculation Of Wolverine In X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
  5. Star Trek: Picard Season 2: Jonathan Frakes Teasing More TNG Alum?
  6. Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer Continue Trolling, Out-Lexing Each Other
  7. Lesley-Ann Brandt Checks In from Final Lucifer/Maze Scene- Ever
  8. DC Has Infinite Frontier Event, Marvel Has Infinite Destinies Event
  9. Sholly Fisch And Missing Words In Grant Morrison Superman Omnibus
  10. Phoenix Really Insists She's Thor's Mother In Avengers #43
  11. The King In Black Today – From Freaky To Fearsome To Fabulous
  12. Joe Madureira Relaunches Battle Chasers #10 Drawn By LuloLullabi
  13. Denny O'Neil's Cancelled Comic Cavalcade Sells For $11,000
  14. Marvel Comics' Ike Perlmutter Sues Chubb Over DNA Retrieval
  15. When Black Panther Kicks Wolverine In The "Infinity Stones"
  16. Beast Complex: Viz Media to Publish Beastars Spinoff Manga
  17. Re-Review: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR Is Frank Miller Meets John Romita Jr
  18. Narrowing Down The Candidates For The Next Phoenix Host (Spoilers)
  19. Peach Momoko Creates Demon Days: Mariko From Marvel In June 2021
  20. Bad Idea Lied – Hero Trade by David Lapham Now Back Up Strip To Eniac
  21. Woodrow Phoenix Got Pneumonia, Getting Better, Praises The NHS

LITG six years ago – The Robin King

I know he is called The Robin King but I just want to call him Robin King. You know, of the King family who live up on the hill.

  1. Larian Studios Warns Players About Baldur's Gate 3 Pre-Orders
  2. Baldur's Gate 3, or The Lack Of – The Daily LITG, 3rd August 2020
  3. Cliff Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
  4. Death Metal Gets New One Shots Including The Last Stories of the DCU
  5. Rick and Morty Sold Out, Huh? Done with The Walking Dead? Who Cares?
  6. LEAK: Who Is The Robin King in Death Metal Anyway? (Spoilers)
  7. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Kaitlin Olson Starts Emmys Burn War
  8. Does Batman Really Debut in His Dream Suit in Batman #96? (Spoilers)
  9. Sierra Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
  10. We Unbox the Funko X-Men 20th Anniversary Mystery Box
  11. LEAK: Marvel Publishes Web Of Venom: Wraith a Month Ahead by Mistake
  12. Conan Vs "The Feminization Of American Culture" in Flashing Swords #6
  13. Image Comics to Publish Albert Monteys' Universe! in 2021
  14. Comics & Complication: Let's Teach Kids About How Fun Drugs Are?
  15. Stephen Colbert's Michael Brumm Writes Graphic Novel, The Cryptid Club

LITG seven years ago – Magic Broke Records

And Outlander was getting worse.

  1. A Rare Magic: The Gathering Black Lotus Just Broke Ebay's MTG Sales Record
  2. Diana Gabaldon Shares 'Outlander' Book 9 "Go And Tell The Bees I Am Gone" Details
  3. BC Toy Spotting: NECA TMNT, Funko Galore, WWE, Marvel Legends, and More!
  4. Has Bryan Hitch Been Drawing Warren Ellis' Batman For 18 Months?
  5. Beast Finally Gets What He Deserves in Age of X-Man: Prisoner X #1

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Former Randy Stradley, VP Publishing Dark Horse
  • Comics journalist Glenn Hauman
  • Randy Stone of Death & Comics
  • Comixology's former PR man, Chip Mosher
  • Bill Fitts, co-creator of Miami Mice.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

