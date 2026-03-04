Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, silver surfer

Shalla Bal, Silver Surfer in The Daily LITG, 4th of March, 2026

Shalla Bal, Silver Surfer getting her own comic was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Shalla Bal, Silver Surfer and the top ten stories from yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote from yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Alien: Earth Series Preview Including Timothy Olyphant

LITG two years ago… Bruce Dickinson

LITG three years ago, Batman is Back with McFarlane Toys

LITG four years ago, King Conan, Not-Pocahantos

LITG five years ago, Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Law & Order and Infinite Frontier

LITG six years ago – The Robin King

I know he is called The Robin King but I just want to call him Robin King. You know, of the King family who live up on the hill.

LITG seven years ago – Magic Broke Records

And Outlander was getting worse.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Former Randy Stradley, VP Publishing Dark Horse

VP Publishing Dark Horse Comics journalist Glenn Hauman

Randy Stone of Death & Comics

of Death & Comics Comixology's former PR man, Chip Mosher

Bill Fitts, co-creator of Miami Mice.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

