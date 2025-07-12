Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, superman

Superman Comic Creator Credits in The Daily LITG, 12th July 2025

Superman Comic Creator Credits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Spotlight on Superman comic creators getting special thanks in the new Superman movie credits

Top trending Superman and comic industry stories, with comic creator recognition in the headlines

Daily rundown of Bleeding Cool's most-read Superman and comic news posts from the past six years

Comic book birthdays celebrated, with Marvel and DC news highlights from July 12th through the years

Superman Comic Creator Credits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Superman Comic Creator Credits, and the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Marvel Cutting The Cord On Cable

LITG two years ago, Superman Doesn't Need X-Ray Vision

Getting Ready for Pre-Code Horror Week – Crime Edition

LITG three years ago, Jameela Jamil On Titania's Hair

LITG four years ago, Three Lions in the dirt

LITG five years ago, Un-Censored Michael Turner

The original artwork to Michael Turner pages were up for sale – but it also reminded us of the time when DC censored the pages for Walmart. Which people have also been reading.

What were people reading six years ago.

And we thought that Doomsday Clock and Shazam were the latest comic books would get.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Paul Duffield, artist on Freakangels, Phoenix Comics Weekly, creator of The Firelight Isle,

artist on Freakangels, Phoenix Comics Weekly, creator of The Firelight Isle, Phil Jimenez , Comics writer/artist of Wonder Woman, Superwoman.

, Comics writer/artist of Wonder Woman, Superwoman. Carol Curtis, creator, and writer of Katmandu.

creator, and writer of Katmandu. George Booker, artist on Rust, Sable, Speed Racer

artist on Rust, Sable, Speed Racer Richard C White, publisher of Nightwolf Comics.

publisher of Nightwolf Comics. John Holland , comic book journalist.

, comic book journalist. Richard G Taylor , writer, artist, editor on Caliber Presents, Sandman Mystery Theater, Wordsmith

, writer, artist, editor on Caliber Presents, Sandman Mystery Theater, Wordsmith Brad Walker, artist on Detective Comics, Aquaman and Demon.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

