Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, wolverine
Ultimate Wolverine Revelations in The Daily LITG, 16th of April, 2025
Ultimate Wolverine Reveals was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
Ultimate Wolverine Reveals in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Ultimate Wolverine Reveals Jean Grey & Charles Xavier Fate (Spoilers)
- Grant Morrison Returns To A "Big Two" Superhero Comic, But Which One?
- British Comic Creator R.E. Burke Banned From Visiting USA For 10 Years
- Entire US Production Run of McFarlane's Killing Joke Goes Missing
- The Rookie Season 7 Episode 14: "Mad About Murder" Images Released
- Marvel Comics Revives The Hellfire Gala With X-Men: Hellfire Vigil
- Ryan Reynolds Makes Amends for D&W Diss for Rob McElhenney's Birthday
- The Walking Dead: Dead City Looks at Maggie/Hershel Season 2 Dynamic
- How Ultimate Invasion Set Up Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion (Spoilers)
- Doctor Who S02E02 "Lux": An Exhilarating Disney Era-Defining Episode
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- Nineties Retro Rave Time Travel Graphic Novel Kickstarter On Acid Box
- Frank Quitely All-Star Superman Cover Sketch On Sale For $50,000
- Godzilla Vs Hulk Tomorrow… But Is It More Of A Team-Up? (Spoilers)
- What If… Marvel's Power Pack Got Venomized? (Spoilers)
- Ultimate Wolverine Revelations in The Daily LITG, 15th of April, 2025
LITG one year ago… Scott Snyder's Absolute Comics
- Scott Snyder's Ultimate Line For DC Is To Be Called Absolute Comics
- Tom Taylor Images Burned Online Over Nightwing And Batgirl
- Godzilla x Kong Director Wanted One Specific Titan to Return
- Is This To Be Wonder Woman Vs Christianity Now? (Spoilers)
- Adam Sandler Discusses the Upcoming Happy Gilmore Sequel
- NECA Debuts Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles PunkTurtles 4-Pack
- No, Greg Capullo Is Not Drawing The New Wolverine Comic
- DC to Publish Stormwatch Compendium as The Road To The Authority
- Mark Millar To Publish Public Domain Superman Comics – Did DC Say No?
- Damian Wayne Causes Butterfly Effect In Wonder Woman #8 (Spoilers)
- Amanda Waller Has Someone New To Kill The Titans- Vanadia? (Spoilers)
- Comic Shop Earth-2 Of Sherman Oaks, California, Closes After 21 Years
- Mark Millar & Public Domain Superman- The Daily LITG, 15th April, 2024
LITG two years ago, Page One From Batman #900
- Page One From Batman #900, Will This Change Batman Forever? Spoilers
- Sting Betrays WWE on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan's Slippery Surprise
- McFarlane Toys Unveils 3,000 Piece DC Multiverse The Flash Figure
- DC Comics Giving Away Green Lantern Rings Again With New #1
- Alpha Flight: Fall Of X Will "Close Out This Chapter Of X-Men History"
- Bones Star Michaela Conlin Is All Aboard Series Revival Bandwagon
- 23 DC Comics July 2023 Solicits Frankensteined… With Knight Terrors
- Return of The Elite Ruins AEW Dynamite, Disrespects Wrestling and WWE
- Marvel To Launch Marvel Zero In July 2023
- WWE's Brilliant Night of Champions Change Leaves Tony Khan Stunned!
- The Romantic Comedy of Christopher Rule's Wendy Parker, up for Auction
- Si Spurrier & Lee Garbett Launch Uncanny Spider-Man For Fall Of X
- What is Robert Kirkman's Big Secret Universe in Void Rivals?
- Children Of The Vault #1 by Deniz Camp & Luca Maresca For Fall Of X
- Gianni De Luca's Shakespeare In Comics, Finally Back In English
- Alice Oseman Splits Final Heartstopper Story Into Two Volumes, 5 & 6
- Blue Lock, Berzerk Top Penguin Random House March 2023 Comics Chart
- The Flash Of 3000 Pieces in The Daily LITG, 14th April 2023
LITG three years ago, Flash Facts
- DC Cancels The Ezra Miller Flash Movie Prequel
- DC To Get A Complete Overhaul Before Sell Off
- Kevin Conroy, The Voice Of Batman The Animated Series, Joins DC Pride
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman on Merv Casting, Respecting Slow News Days
- How Each Green Lantern Will Look Going Forward (Spoilers)
- DC Cancel Tom King & Jorge Fornes' Danger Street With Darkseid Orders
- DC To Cancel Aquamen In July 2022
- NBC Revival Pilot "True Quantum Leap Episode", "Homage to The Series"
- DC Comics Writers Had Rewrites Over The Death Of The Justice League
- Lucifer: Lesley-Ann Brandt Talks Lucifans' Support, Series End & More
- DC Comics July 2022 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined
- Archie Launches NFT Scheme Where You Pay to Write Their Comics
- Black Cat Has a Threesome for Marvel's Voices: Pride Variant Cover
- Marvel Unveils Russell Dauterman Designs for X-Men Hellfire Gala
- Scott Snyder & G Willow Wilson Join IDW Creator-Owned Comics Launch
- Jellybean Johnson Launches We Can Funk Graphic Novel
- Pacific Rim's Travis Beacham Launches Impact Winter Comic Book
- Ninja Kaidan, A New BlackBox Comic by Eric Palicki & Lucas Meyer
- Over 150,000 Orders For Skottie Young & Kyle Straham Twig #1 at Image
- Dreamer's DCU Debut in Superman Son Of Kal-El With Nicole Maines
- Alex Paknadel Joins DC Vs Vampires: All Out War #1 in July
- Mina Murray in The Firelight Apprentice Graphic Novel by Bree Paulsen
- Second Generation Blues, New YA OGN by Julio Anta & Red Dryer
- Earth To Chris Cleevy! New MG OGN by Christof Bogacs & Hannah Krieger
- Flash Orders Cancelled in The Daily LITG, 14th of April 2022
LITG four years ago, Krakoa Gets The Vote
- Marvel Confirms Marrow and Armor Lost the X-Men Vote
- Barbara Gordon's New Look & Status From DC Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Marvel Confirms Sunspot And Cannonball Lost the X-Men Vote
- Rick Grimes and Clementine Return To The Walking Dead In Skybound X
- Just Banshee and Polaris Left, Tempo and Boom Boom Are Out
- New Amsterdam: Anupam Kher Not Returning Amid Wife's Health Crisis
- Ben Grimm Is Really Going To Kill Reed Richards, Isn't He? FF #30
- The Dark Knight Rises Catwoman Gets New 1/3 Statue From JND Studios
- Krakoan Envy In Today's X-Men Comics – Wolverine, Children Of The Atom
- Chip Zdarsky's Justice League: The Last Ride No Longer Digital First
- Fist of the North Star: Viz Media to Release Ultimate Edition Manga
- Frankenstein Comics #19 On Auction Today At ComicConnect
- Shakespeare YA Graphic Novels – Twelfth Grade Night and King Cheer
- The Beginning After the End: Interview with Writer TurtleMe
- Micronauts #1 CGC 9.8 On Auction Right Now On ComicConnect
- How Fast Was This Asterix Promotional Image Taken Down, By Toutatis?
- Al Ewing Writes Guardians Of The Galaxy – Or Is It Catherine Tate?
- Will This Giant-Size X-Men #1 CGC 9.8 Break Records?
- A History Of "I Would Have Words With Thee" and Thor #14 Spoilers
- Behemoth Comics Hires Steve Ekstrom As Their New Editorial Director
- Piranha Comics To Be London's Largest Comics Chain And They're Hiring
- Barbara Gordon's Brand New Look, in the Daily LITG, 14th April 2021
LITG five years ago, Deborah, Daredevil, Diamond and DC
People were loving those DC, Marvel and Batman Zoom backgrounds. However, in more substantial articles, it was all about bringing the direct market back – and if Diamond will be able to make that possible.
- Daredevil Star Deborah Ann Woll on Current Career Woes; Cast Responds
- Diamond Comic Distributors Furloughs Employees, Beginning Today
- DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- The Death of Superman and of Comics – Michael Davis, From the Edge
- A Few Thousand Free Comics Right Now and Where to Find Them
- Ronda Rousey Double Breaks Kayfabe to Admit Comments are a Work
- Speculators Dropping $100 on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/TMNT#3
- First Marvel/IDW Star Wars Crossover, High Republic, Out In the Fall
- Mondo Releasing New A Clockwork Orange Poster Tomorrow
LITG six years ago, a first look at The Mandalorian
Long before we got an inkling of Baby Yoda, we knew the Mandalorian was coming. And we got a look at it one year ago. It's amazing how time flies, right?
- 'The Mandalorian': 4 Official Images from the Disney+ Series
- Larry Hama Denied Guest Privileges at Philadelphia Comic Con (UPDATE)
- The Return of the Legion, a Lois Lane Heel Turn, and Superman #13's Final Page Shocker
- Mark Hamill Responds to THAT Laugh in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Teaser
- 'The Mandalorian': Series Footage First-Look [Star Wars Celebration 2019]
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Sara Pichelli of Miles Morales: Spider-Man.
- Mike Lake, co-founder of Forbidden Planet and Titan Books.
- Mike Norton, creator of Battlepug.
- Steve Willis, creator of Morty The Dog.
- Disney comics writer, Geoff Blum.
- Cartoonist Tom Sutton of Star Trek, Eerie, Marvel Comics Presents, Creepy,
- Mike Kanterovich, writer on Fantastic Force, Sonic The Hedgehog and Secret Defenders.
- Daniel Presedo, writer/artist of Dream Wolves, Razor, Raw City.
- Bruce Beattie, political cartoonist.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Ultimate Wolverine, Ultimate Wolverine, Ultimate Wolverine, Ultimate Wolverine, Ultimate Wolverine,