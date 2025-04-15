Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Ultimate Wolverine

Ultimate Wolverine Revelations in The Daily LITG, 15th of April, 2025

Ultimate Wolverine Reveals was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Ultimate Wolverine Reveals was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.

Ultimate Wolverine Reveals in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… Mark Millar and Public Domain Superman

LITG two years ago, Page One From Batman #900

LITG three years ago, Flash Facts

LITG four years ago, Krakoa Gets The Vote

LITG five years ago, Deborah, Daredevil, Diamond and DC

People were loving those DC, Marvel and Batman Zoom backgrounds. However, in more substantial articles, it was all about bringing the direct market back – and if Diamond will be able to make that possible.

LITG six years ago, a first look at The Mandalorian

Long before we got an inkling of Baby Yoda, we knew the Mandalorian was coming. And we got a look at it one year ago. It's amazing how time flies, right?

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Sara Pichelli of Miles Morales: Spider-Man.

of Miles Morales: Spider-Man. Mike Lake, co-founder of Forbidden Planet and Titan Books.

co-founder of Forbidden Planet and Titan Books. Mike Norton , creator of Battlepug.

, creator of Battlepug. Steve Willis, creator of Morty The Dog.

creator of Morty The Dog. Disney comics writer, Geoff Blum.

Cartoonist Tom Sutton of Star Trek, Eerie, Marvel Comics Presents, Creepy,

of Star Trek, Eerie, Marvel Comics Presents, Creepy, Mike Kanterovich, writer on Fantastic Force, Sonic The Hedgehog and Secret Defenders.

writer on Fantastic Force, Sonic The Hedgehog and Secret Defenders. Daniel Presedo, writer/artist of Dream Wolves, Razor, Raw City.

writer/artist of Dream Wolves, Razor, Raw City. Bruce Beattie, political cartoonist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

