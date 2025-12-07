Posted in: Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, iron man, newlitg

Rise Of Doom in Infamous Iron Man in The Daily LITG, 7th December 2025

Rise Of Doom in Infamous Iron Man was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Rise Of Doom in Infamous Iron Man was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.

Rise Of Doom In Infamous Iron Man and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, DC Comics At Dollar Tree

LITG two years ago, A Black Justice League

LITG three years ago, Artificial Intelligence Art Explosion

LITG four years ago, Old Woman Buffy The Vampire Slayer

LITG five years ago, Angel, Triple H and Pokémon GO

It's not all Pokémon GO. But it is mostly Pokémon GO.

LITG six years ago, Marvel moved offices

And Grant Morrison bit the hand that fed him.

LITG seven years ago… DC first cancelled The Other History Of The DC Universe

And it has only just got round to publishing the book.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comic book fan supreme Tom Galloway

Comic book artist Barry Kitson , of LEGION, Azrael, Amazing Spider-Man and co-creator of Empire.

, of LEGION, Azrael, Amazing Spider-Man and co-creator of Empire. Comic book writer Lia Scott Price of Serial Killer and Vampire Guardian Angels

of Serial Killer and Vampire Guardian Angels Comic convention organiser Elaine Atkins Holt

Captain Marvel comics artist Brent Schoonover

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

