KPop Demon Hunters in The Daily LITG, 8th of February 2026
KPop Demon Hunters was once more the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
KPop Demon Hunters was once more the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.
KPop Demon Hunters and the top ten stories from yesterday
- Save the Day with the New Polly Pocket x KPop Demon Hunters Collab
- Marvel Changes the Content of X-Men: The Messiah Trilogy Omnibus
- Mattel Unveils New Deluxe and Singing KPop Demon Hunters Dolls
- New LEGO Batman: Bruce Wayne and the Batsuit Mini Kit Has Arrived
- Saturday Night Live: Kevin Nealon Learned Why He Was Fired from WU
- LATE: Superman: Book Of El & Absolute Flash Slow Down A Little
- Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Lord Starkiller Figure
- Winter Olympics: Team USA's Anti-ICE Comments Anger MAGA Faithful
- ReedPOP Responds to Threatened Boycotts Over Relationship to ICE
- José Andrés and Mike Mignola in Marvel's Spider-Man: Meals To Astonish
And some other stories I wrote yesterday
- Billie Jean King Comic Banned At Texas School As It Mentions Her Wife
- Jason Pearson's Artist's Edition Fulfilled 2015 Body Bags Kickstarter
- Forbidden Planet Comes To Norwich? Back Of The Net!
- KPop Demon Hunters in The Daily LITG, 7th of February 2026
LITG one year ago, David Boreanaz commenting on Sarah Michelle Gellar's return to Buffy
- Buffy: David Boreanaz Comments on Sarah Michelle Gellar's Return Post
- The Insult That Made A Man Out Of Rob Liefeld And Saw Him Quit Marvel
- We Stand On Guard Sales Jump Ahead Of Incoming US/Canada Tariffs
- The USAID Peru "$32,000 Transgender Comic" That Isn't What They Say
- Captain America: Brave New World Gets A [Boring] New Logo
- Mattel Unveils New Monster High Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Doll 2-Pack
- DC Studios Inspired by "All Different Eras of DC Comics": James Gunn
- Absolute Superman #5 Is Late… But Only By A Week
- Doctor Who: Steven Moffat is Now The Best Ambassador for The Show
- Now IDW Face Layoffs As Well As Dark Horse Comics
- Batman: Hush 2 Prelude MegaCon Exclusive Sells For $75 On eBay
- Five More Marvel Rivals Variant Covers For March… Including Jeff
- Lysa Hawkins Out As Valiant/Alien Editor-In-Chief, Matias Timarchi In
- Bad Idea's "Revenge Of" Planet Death LA Party For ComicsPro 2025
- Dstlry Now Adds Digital Comic Remarques From Comic Book Artists
- Marvel Rivals #1 Comic With Free Jeff The Land Shark Digital Download
- David Boreanaz on Buffy in The Daily LITG, 7th February 2025
LITG two years ago… Ultimate Black Panther #
- Penguin Loses Thousands Of Copies Of Ultimate Black Panther #1?
- Jae Lee Does Jim Lee's X-Men For ThunderCats, Out Today
- Smallville: Rosenbaum on "Last Straw" That Killed Lex Luthor Return
- Ultimate Black Panther Sells For $25-$30, Ultimate Spider-Man For $80
- Invasion, Insurrection & Kissing in Today's X-Men Comics (XSpoilers)
- Captain Britain Vs The Home Secretary Of The British Government
- Elektra's Clawed Enemy Gets Her Name In Daredevil Gang War #4
- Ultimate Black Panther #1 Brings Wakanda To War, Seems Very Familiar
- Batman #142 May Explain Why The Joker Can Do What He Does (Spoilers)
- Daredevil Takes on Hydro-Man with New Marvel Legends VHS 2-Pack
- Batman #142 in The Daily LITG, 7th Of February, 2024
LITG three years ago, Boom kickstarts "Season Six-And-A-Half" of The Expanse
- Boom Studios To Kickstart "Season Six-And-A-Half" Of The Expanse
- South Park Season 26 Ep. 1: Hell Hath No Fury Like a Jealous Cartman
- Marvel's New Team Line-Up For The Avengers For 2023
- Rick and Morty Staff Demanded Justin Roiland Statement & More: Report
- Marvel Comics to Preview New Hulk Creative Team in Upcoming Annual
- @Midnight Replacing The Late Late Show; Stephen Colbert to EP: Report
- Oversee Comics At Kickstarter For $120-140,000 A Year? Apply Today
- A New Origin For Superman's "Faster Than A Speeding Bullet"
- Catwoman Has Two New Arse-Based Nicknames For Nightwing (Spoilers)
- Three Unpublished Issues of Jimmy Palmiotti & Dan Panosian's Punisher
- Twelve Divine Covers by Jamie McKelvie for The Expanse Season 6 1/2
- Guardian of Fukushima: Graphic Novel Launching Ahead of Anniversary
- Silk Cotton's Caribbean Pantheon Looks For English Language Publisher
- Amanda Waller Explains What Lazarus Planet Juices Do (Spoilers)
- Flatline Gets New Powers In Lazarus Planet For Dawn Of DC (Spoilers)
- The New Avengers Line-Up in The Daily LITG, 7th February 2023
LITG four years ago, That 90s Show
- That '90s Show: Kurtwood Smith Marks That '70s Show Spinoff Start
- Loki 2099 & Winter Soldier 2099 In Spider-Man 2099 Event For May 2022
- Warren Ellis Relaunches Newsletter, Talks Mediation And So Many Of Us
- Marvel Publishes A New Jason Loo Multiple Man Comic
- Fanboy Rampage: Gumroad, Brian "Box" Brown and NFTs
- WWE Had To Tell Ronda Rousey To Stop Being A Jerk To Fans Last Week
- Reacher Review: Alan Ritchson Rescues Fun Adapt from TV Clichés
- Always Sunny: Charlie Day Thinks He Has What It Takes to Take Over SNL
- AEW Dynamite: 4 Wrestlers Who Could Walk Through the Forbidden Door
- Doctor Who: Fourth Doctor Tom Baker Debut "Robot" Gets Supercut Video
- The Black Panther Costume Designed To Fight Doctor Doom (Spoilers)
- Valiant's Archer & Armstrong Forever With Steve Foxe & Marcio Fiorito
- Secret Wars #1 CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today
- Daredevil #1 CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions…Not That One
- Hockey Girl Loves Drama Boy, A New Graphic Novel From Faith Erin Hicks
- Kate Wheeler's Team Trash: A Time Traveler's Guide to Sustainability
- Top 4000 Comics & Graphic Novels Sold Through Diamond In 2021
- NFT Of Neil Gaiman Poem Auction To Aid Afghanistan Refugees
- Secret of Athria: The Inventor's Eye From IDW In 2026
- Iron Man Goes Gold in Early Tales of Suspense, Up for Auction
- The Rock Vs Joe Rogan In The Daily LITG 7th February 2022
LITG five years ago, Cobra Kai and Gunnsplaining – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- Cobra Kai Star Mary Mouser Surprised by Fans' Reactions to LaRussos
- Gunnsplaining Marvel Movie Direction To James Gunn
- American Horror Story: Frances Conroy (Finally) Season 10 Confirmed
- Tasks & Rewards For Roselia Community Day Research In Pokémon GO
- Cliff Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021
- The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses In Pokémon GO – Regigigas
- Star Trek: Jeri Ryan Prefers Seven on Picard; Offers Season 2 Update
- Arlo Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021
- What Did The Joker Do To Bane On A-Day? (Infinite Frontier Spoilers)
- Riverdale: Archie Joining The Army Made Sense But The Reaction Didn't
- Rain Like Hammers, Iyashikei, & the Art of Serenity Through Comics
- The Week in Comics – Sunday, February 7th, 2021
- How Marvel Edits Immortal Hulk #43 Artwork, In Print And Digital
- Obscure Comics: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cereal Comics #1, 2, & 3
- Under the Hex of Secrets, The Miracles on Kickstarter
- Future State: Next Batman #3 Tops The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Which Flash For Which Justice League? (Infinite Frontier Spoilers)
- A Look Through X-Ray Spex At X-Ray Robot
- WandaVision Adds Comic Creator Credit for Monica Rambeau & Jimmy Woo
LITG six years ago – Death Note Returned
And how Wally West powered up.
- "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!
- Justice League #50 Explains How Wally West Gets Dr Manhattan's Power In Generation Zero
- "Doctor Who" Series 12: Chibnall on Finale Titles, Runtime; Timeless Child
- "Lucifer" Season 5: All About Eve (Awkward Reunions); E09 Title [Preview]
- "Doctor Who" Series 12 Finale: Ian McElhinney, Steve Toussaint Cast
- Tom Taylor, Iban Coello Behind Super-Mega-Crossover Event Spinning Out of FCBD X-Men?
- Bad Idea Comics – No Digital, No Collections, No Variants, One-Per-Customer, From Twenty Stores Only
- Fantomex Gets the Giant-Size X-Men Treatment in May from Jonathan Hickman and Rod Reis
- Today's Darth Vader #1 Comic Rewrites George Lucas' Star Wars Canon (MASSIVE SPOILERS)
- Bodnar's Auction House Pulls DC Comics Bound Volumes From Sale
LITG seven years ago – creator control was in the air
And we were finding covers all over the place.
- When Creator Control of Comics Characters Goes Too Far…
- 8 Revealed DC Comics Covers by Rob Liefeld, Mikel Janin, Ethan Shaner, Derrick Chew and More
- Aladdin/Hamilton's James Monroe Iglehart to Write Spider-Man For Marvel Comics
- Fast Food Shocker: Wendy's Prefers Marvel Over DC
- Kyle MacLachlan's Advice to New 'Dune' Muad'Dib Timothée Chalamet
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Tyler Jenkins, artist on Peter Panzerfaust, Grass Kings, Neverboy and Black Badge
- Mark Russell, writer on Flintstones, Snagglepuss, Second Coming, Prez and Red Sonja.
- Rick Shea, owner-operator at Famous Faces & Funnies, Melbourne Toy and Comic Con and Orlando Toy and Comic Con
- Jennifer Weber, digital compositer at Marvel Entertainment
- Gus Higuera, artist on New World Order
- Ben Moor, comedian and comics lecturer.
- Erik McCurdy, writer of Experiment 42.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
