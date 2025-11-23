Posted in: Comics | Tagged:
DC Comics February 2026 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 23rd November 2025
DC Comics February 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
DC Comics February 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.
DC Comics February 2026 Solicits and the top ten stories from yesterday
- Bleeding Cool Presents: Full DC Comics February 2026 Solicits
- Our First Look At Absolute Poison Ivy And The Absolute Batman Chainsaw
- Separated At Birth: DC Vertigo February 2026 and November 1997
- Bleeding Cool Presents: Image Comics' Full February 2026 Solicits
- Samurai Optimus Prime Arrives at Hasbro with New Transformers 2-Pack
- Spider-Man Returns to 1977 with New US-Inspired Hot Toys Exclusive
- Boom Studios February 2026 Full Solicits Holds Its Center
- Dexter Soy's Last Issue On Nightwing Will Be In February 2026
- Stranger Things Spinoff "Moving Forward"; Netflix "Excited": Duffers
- Marvel Comics' Full February 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- Titan Does Its Own Free Comic Book Day In 2026 With Conan & Gun Honey
- Titan Comics' Full February 2026 Solicits With Diablo: Dawn Of Hatred
- Bad Idea Full February 2026 Solicits Has Colin Farrell On Ordained #0
- DC Comics February 2026 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 22nd November 2025
In LITG one year ago, The Karate Kid Timeline
- James Gunn Defends Swamp Thing; No Superman, Batman Origin Stories
- Next Week's Comics Will Be Delivered By Diamond A Week Late
- Marvel Comics' Full February 2025 Solicits And Solicitations
- Superman & Lois Season 4 Ep. 9 "To Live and Die Again" Images Released
- Karate Kid: Legends Takes Place Three Years After Cobra Kai
- Countdown Star Jensen Ackles Offers Update, Shares Great BTS Looks
- Doctor Who "Once and Future" Final Act: Fugitive Doctor vs. War Doctor
- Daredevil: Born Again Official Image: Nelson, Murdock & Page Reunited
- Jupiter's Legacy Reaches A Finale in Dark Horse February 2025 Solicits
- Hasbro Reveals New Godzilla x Transformers Megatron Collab Figure
- Christopher Cantwell & Tyler Crook's Out Of Alcatraz- Oni's New Comics
- Def Leppard's Album Hysteria To Be A Graphic Novel From Vault Comics
- Valiant's Mini-February 2025 Solicits And Solicitations
- Last Red Windows Out Of Wichita in Dstlry February 2025 Solicits
- Conan: Scourge Of The Serpent Launches in Titan February 2025 Solicits
- Herculoids and Darkwing Duck in Dynamite's February 2025 Solicits
- Bronze Faces & Graveyard Club in Boom Studios' February 2024 Solicits
- The Karate Kid Timeline in the Daily LITG, 22nd of November, 2024
LITG two years ago, Doctor Who: Star Beast
- Doctor Who "The Star Beast": Disney Confirms Nov. 25th Streaming Time
- How Mister Sinister Wormed His Way Into Charles Xavier (XSpoilers)
- Bringing Back Jean Grey In Immortal X-Men #17 (Spoilers)
- Everyone Making Plans For Final Days Of X-Men Vs Orchis (XSpoilers)
- Frank Miller Dark Knight Sells For $210,000 After Legal Suit Settled
- Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Trilogy Trailer Released
- The Debt That Peter Parker Still Owes In Amazing Spider-Man #38
- Penthouse Comix #1 Returns For Valentine's Day 2024 With Guillem March
- Tony Stark Back on the Cider for Thanksgiving in Iron Man #12
- Will Gang War Divide Like Civil War Did? Amazing Spider-Man Spoilers
- No Sign Of Deadpool In Secret Wars Battleworld, More's The Pity
- 45 Comic Stores Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023
- Vault Comics Orders Of #1 Over 100,000 Orders Are Beyond Real
- Wonder Woman- Who's The Mother? The Daily LITG, 22nd of November 2023
LITG three years ago, Elon Musk To The Brig
- Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Goes Full Janeway on Elon Musk Twitter Mess
- Tonight Is Petilil Spotlight Hour In Pokemon GO: Nov. 2022
- DC Comics Suggests Creators Move From Twitter To Hive
- Dark Crisis Reveals Only One Future For Damian Wayne (BatSpoilers)
- Batman of Earth-1 Embraces the Dark Night with Prime 1 Studio
- Power Rangers Universe Remembers Green Ranger Jason David Frank
- Damian Wayne Killing Captain Carrot? (Dark Crisis Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Previews Ortegas' S02 Away Team Outfit
- 5 Marvel Avengers You Should Never Invite to Thanksgiving Dinner
- The Walking Dead Finale: So Why's Rick Smiling? Rick/Michonne Images
- Dick Briefer's Inventive Take on Rex Dexter of Mars, Up for Auction
- Archies in India GN Adds New Character Prasad Arora to Archieverse
- Dark Horse Comics/TFAW Promote Cara O'Neil & Jules Morales
- Vault Launch The Nasty, Songs For The Dead & Money Shot In 2023
- Ciro Tota's Photonik Man Of Light in Fairsquare February 2023 Solicits
- The Obscure Debut of U.S. Jones in Wonderworld Comics #28, at Auction
- Darius Q Johnson's Hollowed in Keenspot February 2023 Solicits
- Manchester Black The Best He Is At What He Does in Action Comics #1049
- Bram Stoker Monster Hunter #1 From AfterShock February 2023 Solicits
- Elon Musk To The Brig in Daily LITG, 22nd November 2022
LITG four years ago, Rancour Over Rancor
- Star Wars Rancor HasLab Loses Backers after Hasbro's Latest Reveal
- The Ed Sheeran Event Begins Today In Pokémon GO
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021
- Billy Gunn v Darby Allin Shows AEW Doesn't Know How to Treat Legends
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Drops First 3 Podcast Eps
- Complete Set Of Winners From The 2021 Esports Awards
- Dave Bautista Shoots on "Total Scum Bag" Matt Gaetz, Q-Anon Shaman
- The Always Sunny Podcast: Our Episode S01E01 Thoughts & Takeaways
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Thunder-Guns Joe Rogan
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: Ireland, "Lethal Weapon" & More
- John Stanisci's Lifedeath Comes To Substack For Origin Story
- From Chivalry To Cowboy Bebop, Thank FOC It's Monday 22nd of November
- BA Cancels London-To-San Diego Direct Flight Before SDCC Thanksgiving
- Snifter Of Death, My Bad & Snelson in Ahoy Comics Feb 2022 Solicits
- Double Destiny NY For Valentine's Day in Black Mask Feb 2022 Solicits
- Cannonball Run Meets Mad Max – Speed Republic in February 2022
- Zander Cannon's Kaijumax Finally Ends in Oni Press Feb 2022 Solicits
- Tim Seeley & Ilias Kyriazis' Graphic Novel Chronophage From Humanoids
- Yen Press Announces 3 New Audiobook Adaptations at Anime NYC
- Hard Promises About New Men in Action Lab February 2022 Solicitations
- Draculina, Vampirella & Red Sonja in Dynamite February 2022 Solicits
- Scout Comics Launches Five New Comics In February 2022 Solicits
- Heavy Metal Collects Bob Fingerman's Pariah In February 2022 Solicits
- Bye Bye Buffy – The Daily LITG, 22nd of November 2021
LITG five years ago, Animal Crossing, Supernatural and Titans
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Receives The Island Transfer Tool
- Supernatural: Too Soon, Jensen Ackles. Too Soon; The CW Pays Respects
- Titans: HBO Max Teases Anna Diop/Starfire Season 3 Reveal
- Fear the Walking Dead Preview: The End is the Beginning- of the End?
- Star Wars C-3PO and Asajj Ventress Receive Gentle Giant Busts
- DC Comics To Kill Off Billy Batson? All Part Of Future State…
- Old Woman Wolverine? X-Men #18 Goes Back To The Vault
- Current Values of the GI Joe Classified Series from Hasbro
- Riverdale: Aguirre-Sacasa, Morgan Introduce Toni, the Serpent Queen
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Magmortar
- Clar Angkasa Sells Her First Graphic Novel, Stories of the Islands
- Fernanda Frick's Raise The Bar! No Longer Netflix, But A Graphic Novel
- Bestseller List – Death Metal Beats Batman Beats Rorschach
- Future State: Legion Of Super-Heroes Will Have A Very Different Title
- Hero Trade, TMNT Playmates and Bruce Timm in Give Comics Hope Auction
- DC Comics To Kill Off Billy Batson? All Part Of Future State…
- Menton3's Chasing The Dragon #1 in Heavy Metal February 2021 Solicits
- Helstrom, Hellstrom or Hellstorm Reprints – Without Warren Ellis
LITG six years ago, Leah was talking about her dad.
And everyone was looking for Mandalorian merch.
- Leah Moore Tells Us All How Comics Broke Alan Moore
- Wizards Issues "Apology" Re: Forsaken Novel – "Magic: The Gathering"
- Tom King's Final Batman #85 Now Contains Tynion and March Prelude With the Joker and Superman's Secret Identity Revealed
- Baby Yoda Merch is On The Way, Maybe Even by Tomorrow Mandalorian Fans
- LATE: Batman Vs Ra's Al Ghul, Catwoman, Legion Of Super-Heroes and Doom Patrol
- Weeping Angels Meet Autons in Jodie Whittaker/David Tennant Doctor Who Crossover For February 2020 Titan Comics Solicitations (UPDATE)
- "Rick and Morty" S4 "One Crew Over the Crewcoo's Morty" [PREVIEW]
- Alfred is Still Dead, and so is "Playboy" Bruce Wayne in James Tynion's Batman
- Why is Fallen Angels Missing from Marvel's February Solicitations?
- "The Umbrella Academy" Cast's Deeper Appreciation for Vinyl [VIDEO]
LITG seven years ago, Saga was controversial in India.
- Police Contacted After Comic Con India Hands Out Copies of Saga to Kids
- Bleeding Cool Saw Doctor Who's Future! Or Someone Screwed Up…
- Sorry Haters, 'Doctor Who' Series 11 is Doing Just Fine
- DC Comics Cancels Batman & The Outsiders Orders, Will Resolicit Later in 2019
- Gotham Girl Will Kill Batman as Bane Returns to Glory – Reading Tom King's Batman
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
- Doctor Who.
- Gosh Comics manager Andrew Salmond
- Justin Fox, creator of Earth Minds Are Weak, 21st-Century Depression Comics, I Dreamed of You and Mr. Eybyaninch
- Colourist and editor, Carl Gafford
- Search In Gaslight's Wayne R. Smith
