Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, supergirl

DC Comics February 2026 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 22nd November 2025

DC Comics February 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runarounf.

Article Summary Explore the full list of DC Comics February 2026 solicits, the hottest news on Bleeding Cool.

See which comics, collectibles, and industry stories dominated the headlines yesterday.

Look back at ranking stories and controversies from the past seven years of comic news.

Find out which comic creators and industry names are celebrating birthdays today.

DC Comics February 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have. Oh and look what I woke up to from my youngest today…

DC Comics February 2026 Solicits and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, The Karate Kid Timeline

LITG two years ago, Wonder Woman – Who's The Mother?

LITG three years ago, Elon Musk To The Brig

LITG four years ago, Bye Bye Buffy

LITG five years ago, Wolverine, Titans and Pokémon GO

LITG six years ago, Leah was talking about her dad.

And everyone was looking for Mandalorian merch.

LITG seven years ago, Saga was controversial in India.

And we were looking a week ahead…

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Roy Thomas , Marvel legend, writer on X-Men, Avengers, All-Star Squadron, and the instigator of Conan comic books.

, Marvel legend, writer on X-Men, Avengers, All-Star Squadron, and the instigator of Conan comic books. Creator of Trekker, comic book artist Ron Randall

Jon Sommariva, artist on TMNT, Batman/TMNT, Go Boy and Gemini.

artist on TMNT, Batman/TMNT, Go Boy and Gemini. Comic book creator Dan Brereton

James E. Roche, writer of The Wretches comic.

writer of The Wretches comic. Comic book journalist Erika Svensson

Jeff Wamester , director at Marvel Animation

, director at Marvel Animation Adaptor of The Hobbit into graphic novels, David Wenzel

Colourist on Sandman, The Dreaming, Lucifer, Shade The Changing Man, Doom Patrol, Fables and The Invisibles, Daniel Vozzo

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!