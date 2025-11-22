Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, supergirl
DC Comics February 2026 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 22nd November 2025
DC Comics February 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runarounf.
DC Comics February 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around.
DC Comics February 2026 Solicits and the top ten stories from yesterday
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
In LITG one year ago, The Karate Kid Timeline
LITG two years ago, Wonder Woman – Who's The Mother?
LITG three years ago, Elon Musk To The Brig
LITG four years ago, Bye Bye Buffy
LITG five years ago, Wolverine, Titans and Pokémon GO
LITG six years ago, Leah was talking about her dad.
And everyone was looking for Mandalorian merch.
LITG seven years ago, Saga was controversial in India.
And we were looking a week ahead…
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Roy Thomas, Marvel legend, writer on X-Men, Avengers, All-Star Squadron, and the instigator of Conan comic books.
- Creator of Trekker, comic book artist Ron Randall
- Jon Sommariva, artist on TMNT, Batman/TMNT, Go Boy and Gemini.
- Comic book creator Dan Brereton
- James E. Roche, writer of The Wretches comic.
- Comic book journalist Erika Svensson
- Jeff Wamester, director at Marvel Animation
- Adaptor of The Hobbit into graphic novels, David Wenzel
- Colourist on Sandman, The Dreaming, Lucifer, Shade The Changing Man, Doom Patrol, Fables and The Invisibles, Daniel Vozzo
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
