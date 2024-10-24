Posted in: Comics | Tagged: elon musk, newlitg

Marvel's Own Elon Musk in The Daily LITG 24th October, 2024

Marvel Comics creating their own Elon Musk for X-Factor was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters

Marvel Comics creating their own Elon Musk for X-Factor was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Chip Zdarsky Leaving Batman and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And comics stories you might prefer…

LITG one year ago, Bad Bunny Isn't Funny

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG two years ago, Killing Off Batman

LITG three years ago, Hasbro is Knull And Void

LITG four years ago, Marvel Vs Aliens Vs Star Trek

LITG five years ago, Jim Lee was drawing Watchmen

And we were getting those original 5G plans

LITG six years ago, Uncanny X-Men was getting spoiled

But we were getting an inkling of what was coming.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Mindy Newell , writer of Deathlok, Wonder Woman, Legion of the Super-Heroes

, writer of Deathlok, Wonder Woman, Legion of the Super-Heroes Heavy Metal Magazine artist Jeff Pittarelli

Marco Rizzo , editor at Panini Comics Italia

, editor at Panini Comics Italia Comic book colourist Tina Olah.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

