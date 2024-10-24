Posted in: Comics | Tagged: elon musk, newlitg
Marvel's Own Elon Musk in The Daily LITG 24th October, 2024
Marvel Comics creating their own Elon Musk for X-Factor was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters
Marvel Comics creating their own Elon Musk for X-Factor was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
Chip Zdarsky Leaving Batman and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Marvel Comics Creates Their Own Elon Musk For The X-Men (Spoilers)
- The Future Of Superman, With The Time Trapper And Mon-El (Spoilers)
- Justice League Watchtower & Absolute Power Fallout Today in DC Comics
- A New Look Avengers For One World Under Doctor Doom (Spoilers)
- McFarlane Reveals New Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Statue
- Diamond Comic Distributors Closes Plattsburgh Warehouse in New York
- The Power Of The New Spider-Girl (Spider-Boy #12 Spoilers)
- Big Hero 6 Arrives for Disney Lorcana Azurite Sea & Exclusive Reveal
- Caity Lotz Shares Image Gallery with Some Familiar Arrowverse Faces
- Juan Ferreyra Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles- IDW January 2025 Solicits
LITG one year ago, Bad Bunny Isn't Funny
- Saturday Night Live Cast Can't Save Show from Bad Bunny, Guest Stars
- Howard Stern: Post Malone Performs Alice in Chains/"Them Bones" Cover
- DC Comics Adds A New Detail To Superman's Heat Vision (Spoilers)
- Bosch: How Optimus Prime Nearly Cost Us Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch
- More Gossip About Batman's Secret Identity Reveal Coming (Spoilers)
- So Who Is The New Ultimate Spider-Man, Then?
- Magic: The Gathering Is Getting Special 30th Anniversary IPA
- NYCC Gossip: Batman's Secret Identity To Be Revealed? (Spoilers)
- Amazing Spider-Man #36 Preview: Spider-Man Finally Goes Dark
- Rick and Morty S07E02 "The Jerrick Trap" Redefines Rick/Jerry Dynamic
LITG two years ago, Killing Off Batman
- Comic Store In Your Future: DC Returnability A Game Changer?
- Doctor Who Regeneration: David Tennant? Ncuti Gatwa? Me? (Spoilers)
- Doctor Who: Matt Smith Has Some Mixed Feelings About Regeneration
- Thirteen Thoughts About Doctor Who: The Power Of The Doctor
- The Death Of Batman, Again, in The Daily LITG 23rd of October 2022
- Ironheart Preview: Riri Williams vs. Namor in New Black Panther Teaser
- A New Ghoul Joins Mattel's Monster High Line with Twyla
- Warner Bros Discovery: Arrowverse Has Your DCEU Answers, Not Marvel
- Thirty Years After DC Killed Superman, Are They Killing Batman Now?
- Doctor Who 60th-Anniversary Teaser, Official Image Released (Spoilers)
LITG three years ago, Hasbro is Knull And Void
- Marvel Legends Reveals Come Fast And Furious At Hasbro PulseCon
- 79 Cosplay Photos From MCM London Comic Con 2021
- Bewitched Was A Classic TV Master Class in Abusive Relationships
- PrintWatch: No More Second Printings From Image Comics
- Dear Saturday Night Live: Please Don't Destroy Sketches Are Mandatory
- Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 – New Transformers Reveals Roll Out
- Star Wars Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 Reveals – The Vintage Collection
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection Reveals Dazzle Hasbro PulseCon
- Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Black Series Figures Revealed At PulseCon
- Star Trek: Picard Star Brent Spiner Teases New Season 2 Character
- GI Joe Team Dazzles W/ New Figures, HasLab Revealed At Hasbro PulseCon
- Catalyst: Self-Made Hero Launches UK Anthology by Creators of Colour
- Green Lantern #7 Review: Gravitas and Urgency
- Rise of the Djinn #1 Review: An Extraordinary Fight
- Batman '89 #3 Review: Picture Perfect
- Shang-Chi #5 Review: Some Problematic Elements
- Marvel Unveils Madelyne Pryor Variants for Final Issue of Hellions
- MCM London Comic Con 2021 On The Saturday – That's More Like It
LITG four years ago, Marvel Vs Aliens Vs Star Trek
- Star Trek: Voyager – Kate Mulgrew Appearing at Janeway Statue Unveil
- Marvel Vs Aliens Begins In January 2021, With Variant Covers
- Pokémon GO to Feature Surprise "Familiar" Raid Boss in November 2020
- Lunar Restricts DC Comics Distribution, No eBay Stores, Buying Clubs
- Zack Snyder's Justice League Adds Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke
- More My Hero Academia Figures Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys
- Back to the Future Writer Bob Gale Explains Opening Clock Sequence
- The Crown Tundra Expansion Is Out For Pokémon Sword & Shield
- Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours for November 2020 Announced
- DC Comics Didn't Drop UCS – UCS Dropped DC Comics
LITG five years ago, Jim Lee was drawing Watchmen
And we were getting those original 5G plans
- Jim Lee Draws Watchmen – And Then Lost It
- Will Captain Boomerang's Kid Replace Barry Allen (and Wally West) as the Flash For DC Comics' 5G (UPDATE)
- The X-Men's Bishop Was Based On Efren 'Bata' Reyes
- What Jim Gordon Really Thinks About Batman Leading Robins to their Death? (Batman/Superman #3 Spoilers)
- Marvel Changes Solicits For X-Men #4 and New Mutants #4
- Today, Finally, Betty and Veronica Kiss in Archie Comics (Spoilers)
- Report: Alan Fine Gone From Marvel Too, Talent Questions Ike Perlmutter's "Conservative Bent"
- Is Doomsday Clock Based on a Massive Plothole?
- Remember That A.I. Generated Batman Screenplay? It's Just Been Adapted Into a Comic Book…
- Is The DC Comics Timeline Already Screwed? Doom Signals Suggest So (Spoilers)
- The Immortal Hulk #25 is the Most Dystopian Days Of Future Past Ever (Spoilers In Brackets)
- Jim Lee Addresses THOSE Rob Liefeld DC Tweets Tastefully… Mike Zapcic, Not So Much
- Back to the Mister Sinister's Gossip Column In Marauders #1 (Spoilers)
- Nominations Revealed in Public Vote For Official DC Villain Of The Year
- "Watchmen": Some Aren't Ready for THIS "Watchmen" [OPINION]
- Money Shot #1, Out Tomorrow, From Sarah Beattie, Tim Seeley, Rebekah Isaacs and Kurt Michael Russell is Vault's Best-Selling Comic to Date
- There's a Lot Of Alfred in Today's Batman Comics For a Dead Man
- The Future Of The Marvel Universe Sees Doctor Doom as Its Much-Loved Leader (Spoilers)
- On the Pioneer Format (and Early Price Spikes) – "Magic: The Gathering"
- Vampirella Seduces Us for Her 50th Anniversary Sideshow Statue
LITG six years ago, Uncanny X-Men was getting spoiled
But we were getting an inkling of what was coming.
- Marvel's Jordan White Spoils the Last Panel of Uncanny X-Men #1 for #XMenMonday
- NYCC Goss: New X-Men Books For 2019?
- Punisher Season 2 and Jessica Jones Season 3, the Last Marvel Netflix Shows?
- NYCC Goss: What's Up With The Inhumans Then?
- John Wesley Shipp's '90s Flash Joins CW's Arrowverse 'Elseworlds'
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Mindy Newell, writer of Deathlok, Wonder Woman, Legion of the Super-Heroes
- Heavy Metal Magazine artist Jeff Pittarelli
- Marco Rizzo, editor at Panini Comics Italia
- Comic book colourist Tina Olah.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
