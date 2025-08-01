Posted in: Comics | Tagged: 2099, newlitg

The End of 2099 In The Daily LITG, 1st August, 2025

The End Of 2099 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

LITG one year ago, Blood Hunt Finale

LITG two years ago, DC Comics' Cocaine-Powered Superhero, Snowflame

LITG three years ago, when Todd McFarlane Drew Neil Gaiman's Sandman

LITG four years ago, Letitia Wright is Black Panther

LITG five years ago, Pokemon, Mad Men and Philadelphia

LITG six years ago, Better Call Saul, Black Panther, Brian Wood

That was quite a Black Panther story when it ran. It's still one now.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Hector Collazo, inker on Daredevil, Static, Hardware, Elektra.

inker on Daredevil, Static, Hardware, Elektra. Clara Noto , artist on Conan, Red Sonja.

, artist on Conan, Red Sonja. Rick Parker, letterer, artist on Beavis & Butthead.

letterer, artist on Beavis & Butthead. Cyril Jordan , artist on Weird Science, Vacation In Disneyland.

, artist on Weird Science, Vacation In Disneyland. Michael Cohen, creator of Mythography.

creator of Mythography. Brian Byrd, creator of Bullets & Angels

creator of Bullets & Angels Patrick Blaine, artist on Threshold, Warrior Nun, The Others.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

