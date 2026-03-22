Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, sam kieth

The Passing Of Sam Kieth – The Daily LITG, 22nd of March 2026

The announced death of The Maxx and Sam Kieth's Sandman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary Comic legend Sam Kieth, creator of The Maxx and Sandman artist, has died at 63

His passing dominated the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool and Lying In The Gutters

Top trending comic news includes June 2026 solicits and cross-company updates

Look back at LITG highlights, comic milestones, and today's notable industry birthdays

The announced death of The Maxx and Sam Kieth's Sandman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Sam Kieth and the top ten stories from yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Full DC Comics June 2025 Solicits

LITG two years ago… Marvel Comics June 2024 solicits

LITG three years ago, This Is What Happens When You Fire Your Editors

LITG four years ago, Todd McFarlane's Gender Bomb

LITG five years ago, How much for Batman?

LITG six years ago – Rick And Morty had COVID warnings

And Street Fighter got statuesque Cammy.

LITG six years ago – Gail Simone wrote for Playboy

And Hulk went political.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Simon Furman , co-creator of Death's Head, Astrobots writer.

, co-creator of Death's Head, Astrobots writer. Phil Jimenez , comics writer/artist of Wonder Woman, Superwoman

, comics writer/artist of Wonder Woman, Superwoman Diane Valentino , colourist, letterer

, colourist, letterer Lisa Moore , colourist for Boom and Dynamite, co-publisher and inker for Last Ember Press

, colourist for Boom and Dynamite, co-publisher and inker for Last Ember Press Rob Humphrey , writer for Punching The Clock

, writer for Punching The Clock Ron Cacace of Archie Comics

of Archie Comics DK Saris of The Becoming

of The Becoming Martha Scheidegger Donato of MAD Event Management

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