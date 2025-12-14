Posted in: Movies | Tagged: newlitg, street fighter
Street Fighter Film Synopsis in The Daily LITG, 14th December 2025
Street Fighter Film Synopsis was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- Street Fighter film synopsis tops Bleeding Cool's most-read stories for December 2025
- Explore recent comic industry headlines including Diamond Comics' Chapter 7 bankruptcy
- Catch up on trending pop culture news from House of the Dragon to Pokémon TCG values
- Look back at top stories from past years, with key anniversaries and industry milestones
Street Fighter Film Synopsis and the top ten stories from yesterday
- Street Fighter: Here Is The Official Synopsis For The New Film
- He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe Now Gets An Ongoing Series
- House of the Dragon: HBO Previews Season 3 Return with New Images
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Blind Bags Turning Retailers Hands Green
- Absolute Batman #15 Trashes The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Diamond Comics Moves To Chapter 7 Bankruptcy, As Banks Pull Funding
- Absolute Batman #1 Sells Raw On eBay For $300
- Comics! The Magazine Launches With Absolute Batman And A Price Guide
- Ghost Machine Spoilers For Geiger And Redcoat. You Have Been Warned…
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet – 151 in December 2025
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- Melinda Gebbie's Greatest Fits from Mad Love and Knockabout
- Comics! The Magazine As The New Wizard- Daily LITG, 13th December 2025
In LITG one year ago, Sarah Michelle Gellar on Buffy Return
- Sarah Michelle Gellar No Longer "No" on Buffy Return Thanks to Dexter
- Spider-Juggernaut in Amazing Spider-Man Marvel March 2025 Solicits
- Bob Layton Banned from Facebook & Instagram- Can Anyone at Meta Help?
- Dexter: Resurrection Continues The Story in Summer 2025 (TEASER)
- The Thing No More in One World Under Doom Marvel March 2025 Solicits
- Boom Studios' 20 For 20 Graphic Novel Collections Until December 2025
- Iron Man Changes Its Name For One World Under Doom
- Comic Book Retailers Share Their Diamond… And Lunar… Stories
- Marvel Comics Create An Agatha Harkness Tarot Card Set
- Spider-Man Unlimited Comes to Marvel Legends with New Figure
- Tim Daniel & David 'DB' Andry Bring Crush Depth to Mad Cave Studios
- Daniel Nayeri Sells World Rights at Auction To The Bizarre Bazaar
- Squires, The Next Blackadder, Plebs, Upstart Crow with Four Days Left
- Michigan Public Library Debates Excluding Heartstopper From YA Shelves
- The Great British Bump-Off Gets a Sequel, Kill Or Be Quilt, in 2025
- Peanuts Chex Boxes in the Daily LITG, the 13th of December, 2024
LITG two years ago Orchis Vs X-Men
- Orchis About To Be Attacked By X-Men From Three Directions (Spoilers)
- Mark Millar And His Cancel Pigs Are Now Trending On X/Twitter
- John Cassaday Draws One Beast Of An X-Force Cover
- Shazam's Zachary Levi Burns His DC Goodwill To The Ground For A Joke
- Before The Green Goblin, Norman Osborn Created a Proto-Goblin…
- Rob Liefeld & Arune Singh Remember Marvel Introducing Miles Morales
- Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Wants Folks Sacked Before Return
- Peacemaker: James Gunn Has Same "Shazam 2" Question That We Had
- The Return Of Teen Titan Bunker To DC Comics Tomorrow
- Doctor Who "The Giggle": What About Sacha Dhawan's Master? (SPOILER)
- Roxxon Bought Marvel Comics, Just For The Power Of The Immortal Thor
- Godzilla Vs Mighty Morphin Power Rangers II From IDW & Boom in March
- Cobra Commander #1 Makes G.I. Joe History With Nearly 80,000 Orders
- New Preview Of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: House Of The Bloodaxe #1
- Alan Moore: Portraits Of An Extraordinary Gentleman For His 70th Year
- PrintWatch: Case Of The Bleeding Wall, Universal Monsters & Bloodrik
- Titan Comics Now a Diamond Premier Publisher Alongside Boom & Dynamite
- Pornsak Pichetshote & Jesse Lonergan Launch "Man's Best" From Boom
- A Beast Of A Comic Book Cover In The Daily LITG, 13th December 2023
LITG three years ago, Bosch Nosh
- Bosch: Legacy Season 2: Michael Connelly Post Confirms Filming Wrap
- Even More Batman Figures Are On the Way from McFarlane Toys
- Luis Rojas, A Lex Luthor For Jon Kent In His Final Issue (Spoilers)
- Comic Book Publishers Not Paying Comic Book Creators: Part Two
- Todd McFarlane Suggests A Batman/Spawn Sequel (Spoilers)
- Vince McMahon Plots Comeback as New Accusation Surfaces
- Ghost-Maker Created a Robin to Rub Batman's Nose In It (Batspoilers)
- Comic Book Publishers Not Paying Comic Book Creators
- Dark Crisis: The Big Bang Details The New DC Multiverse (Spoilers)
- The Nevers Ends; Joss Whedon Series, Westworld Pulled From HBO Max
- Action Comics #19 and a Level-Up for Superman and DC, at Auction
- Far Cry 6 Gets Its Full Prequel In Ablaze March 2023 Solicits
- Bleeding Cool Goes Gourmet with a TMNT Cowabunga Casserole Recipe
- Stephen L. Holland's UK Comics Laureate Term Extended Another Year
- DC Comics' Tribute To Carlos Pacheco, In Comics Today
- Simon Harrison's Shuk & Doode, Collected In Time For Christmas
- All-Out Avengers Switches To Become Avengers Beyond
- Radiant Hollywood Party to Launch Radiant Pink #1
- Bish Bosh For Bosch In The Daily LITG, 13th December 2022
LITG four years ago, Shiny Pokémon
- The Shiny Pokémon That Will Release During Pokémon GO Tour: Johto
- Only Murders In The Building A Masterclass In TV Dramedy; Season 2 BTS
- Pokémon GO Event Review: Dragonspiral Descent 2021
- New Marvel Omnibus – What If, Heroes Reborn, King In Black, Venom
- Saturday Night Live Review: Eilish Proves Double Threat in Season-Best
- The Orville Prod Posts S03 Look Not Because Aaron Sorkin Asked Him To
- Alex Ross to Publish First Graphic Novel, Fantastic Four: Full Circle
- Tom Taylor, Now Exclusively At DC Comics
- Wastelanders: Wolverine #1 Preview: Young Man Old Man Logan Returns
- Better Call Saul Foursome Makes Final Season Feel A Little Too Real
- David Michelinie & Ivan Fiorelli Create Venom: Lethal Protector Anew
- Dark Horse Unveils Next Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins OGN
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 CGC 9.8 Sells for Record $250,000
- Alex Ross to Publish First Graphic Novel, Fantastic Four: Full Circle
- First Appearance of Hawkeye in Tales of Suspense #57, Up for Auction
- Barry Windsor-Smith's Conan The Barbarian #6 Original Art At Auction
- The Panel Gallery, Dedicated To Comic Artwork, Opens In Northampton
- Jerry Robinson Original Batman Artwork From 1942 and 1943 At Auction
- 22 Brides #1 W/ Painkiller Jane Debut Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Gil Kane Original Artwork Cover To Inhumans #1 Up For Auction Today
- King Of King Court by Travis Dandro Gets A Sequel, Hummingbird Heart
- Preview: Evangelical & Goth Girl Sleepovers in Jessica Campbell's Rave
- Jordan Crane's "Keeping Two" Graphic Novel, From Fantagraphics
- Only Murders In The Daily LITG, 13th December 2021
LITG five years ago, Explaining His Dark Materials
- Why Is "His Dark Materials" Called "His Dark Materials" Anyway?
- Tasks & Rewards For December Community Day 2020 In Pokémon GO
- The Flight Attendant Updates the Hitchcockian Comedy-Thriller for HBO
- DC Comics Misprints Lois Lane Collection, With Printer Guidelines
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Message to The Emmys
- The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses In Pokémon GO – Johto Beasts
- Titans Season 3 Star Joshua Orpin Introduces Series' Newest Krypto
- Riverdale Season 5 Premiere Preview Images: An Ending & A Beginning
- A Very Peculiar Cover To JLA Omnibus
- Pokémon GO December Recap Community Day: Prep Guide Part 2
- What If John Carter Was Black?
- Comic Store In Your Future – Goodbye 2020, Here Comes 2021
- Sylvie Kantorovitz Creates Graphic Novel About Her Artistic Life
- Amazing Spider-Man #54 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- DC Comics Misprints Lois Lane Collection, With Printer Guidelines
- Rob Liefeld Hiring Colorists – The Daily LITG 13th December 2020
LITG six years ago… Orlando Jones was fired from American Gods
And we were number-crunching comic store data.
- "American Gods" Star Orlando Jones Announces Firing [VIDEO]
- Are These The 25 Biggest Comic Book Stores in the USA?
- Looks Like Stjepan Sejic is Serious About His Poison Ivy Sequel to Harleen, Isley
- In Hell Arisen Finale, Lex Luthor and Batman Who Laughs Fight Over Who Will Reboot DC Universe
- Art Thibert Finally Talks About Getting Blacklisted at Marvel, to Promote His Comic, Chrono Mechanics
- "Rick and Morty" S04 "Rattlestar Ricklactica" Preview: Rick's Not "Walken"
- No, The Amazing Mary Jane is Not Cancelled With #5 – And Here's The Proof
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Is Captain America Still Worthy Enough to Lift Thor's Hammer in Avengers #28? [Preview]
- "Modern Family" Season 11 "The Last Christmas": Ho-Ho-Hoping Santa Brings "Less Ethnic Stereotyping" This Year [REVIEW/OPINION]
LITG seven years ago… DC cancelled Border Town
And we were watching Aquaman.
- DC Comics Cancels Border Town in Light of Allegations Against Its Writer? (UPDATED)
- Konami Releases Info on Upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Duel Power Cards
- Is There a Post-Credit Scene in Aquaman? (No Spoilers)
- Heroes In Crisis, Spoilers and the Lessons of Armageddon 2001
- Jason Momoa Comments on Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck Reportedly Leaving the DC Universe
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Faust creator David B Quinn
- Comics creator George Williams
- Black Lightning/Green Lantern writer/producer Lamont Magee
- Batman artist Amancay Nahuelpan
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
