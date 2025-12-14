Posted in: Movies | Tagged: newlitg, street fighter

Street Fighter Film Synopsis in The Daily LITG, 14th December 2025

Street Fighter Film Synopsis was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Street Fighter film synopsis tops Bleeding Cool's most-read stories for December 2025

Explore recent comic industry headlines including Diamond Comics' Chapter 7 bankruptcy

Catch up on trending pop culture news from House of the Dragon to Pokémon TCG values

Look back at top stories from past years, with key anniversaries and industry milestones

Street Fighter Film Synopsis and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Sarah Michelle Gellar on Buffy Return

LITG two years ago Orchis Vs X-Men

LITG three years ago, Bosch Nosh

LITG four years ago, Shiny Pokémon

LITG five years ago, Explaining His Dark Materials

LITG six years ago… Orlando Jones was fired from American Gods

And we were number-crunching comic store data.

LITG seven years ago… DC cancelled Border Town

And we were watching Aquaman.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Faust creator David B Quinn

Comics creator George Williams

Black Lightning/Green Lantern writer/producer Lamont Magee

Batman artist Amancay Nahuelpan

