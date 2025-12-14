Posted in: Movies | Tagged: ,

Street Fighter Film Synopsis was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Daily LITG, 14th December 2025
Street Fighter, Paramount

Street Fighter Film Synopsis and the top ten stories from yesterday

  1. Street Fighter: Here Is The Official Synopsis For The New Film
  2. He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe Now Gets An Ongoing Series
  3. House of the Dragon: HBO Previews Season 3 Return with New Images
  4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Blind Bags Turning Retailers Hands Green
  5. Absolute Batman #15 Trashes The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
  6. Diamond Comics Moves To Chapter 7 Bankruptcy, As Banks Pull Funding
  7. Absolute Batman #1 Sells Raw On eBay For $300
  8. Comics! The Magazine Launches With Absolute Batman And A Price Guide
  9. Ghost Machine Spoilers For Geiger And Redcoat. You Have Been Warned…
  10. Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet  – 151 in December 2025 

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Sarah Michelle Gellar on Buffy Return

Buffy
Image: Paramount+ with Showtime; WBTV Screencap
  1. Sarah Michelle Gellar No Longer "No" on Buffy Return Thanks to Dexter
  2. Spider-Juggernaut in Amazing Spider-Man Marvel March 2025 Solicits
  3. Bob Layton Banned from Facebook &#038; Instagram- Can Anyone at Meta Help?
  4. Dexter: Resurrection Continues The Story in Summer 2025 (TEASER)
  5. The Thing No More in One World Under Doom Marvel March 2025 Solicits
  6. Boom Studios' 20 For 20 Graphic Novel Collections Until December 2025
  7. Iron Man Changes Its Name For One World Under Doom
  8. Comic Book Retailers Share Their Diamond… And Lunar… Stories
  9. Marvel Comics Create An Agatha Harkness Tarot Card Set
  10. Spider-Man Unlimited Comes to Marvel Legends with New Figure
  11. Tim Daniel & David 'DB' Andry Bring Crush Depth to Mad Cave Studios
  12. Daniel Nayeri Sells World Rights at Auction To The Bizarre Bazaar
  13. Squires, The Next Blackadder, Plebs, Upstart Crow with Four Days Left
  14. Michigan Public Library Debates Excluding Heartstopper From YA Shelves
  15. The Great British Bump-Off Gets a Sequel, Kill Or Be Quilt, in 2025
  16. Peanuts Chex Boxes in the Daily LITG, the 13th of December, 2024

LITG two years ago Orchis Vs X-Men

Orchis Vs X-Men
Orchis Vs X-Men
  1. Orchis About To Be Attacked By X-Men From Three Directions (Spoilers)
  2. Mark Millar And His Cancel Pigs Are Now Trending On X/Twitter
  3. John Cassaday Draws One Beast Of An X-Force Cover 
  4. Shazam's Zachary Levi Burns His DC Goodwill To The Ground For A Joke
  5. Before The Green Goblin, Norman Osborn Created a Proto-Goblin…
  6. Rob Liefeld & Arune Singh Remember Marvel Introducing Miles Morales
  7. Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Wants Folks Sacked Before Return
  8. Peacemaker: James Gunn Has Same "Shazam 2" Question That We Had
  9. The Return Of Teen Titan Bunker To DC Comics Tomorrow
  10. Doctor Who "The Giggle": What About Sacha Dhawan's Master? (SPOILER)
  11. Roxxon Bought Marvel Comics, Just For The Power Of The Immortal Thor
  12. Godzilla Vs Mighty Morphin Power Rangers II From IDW & Boom in March
  13. Cobra Commander #1 Makes G.I. Joe History With Nearly 80,000 Orders
  14. New Preview Of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: House Of The Bloodaxe #1
  15. Alan Moore: Portraits Of An Extraordinary Gentleman For His 70th Year
  16. PrintWatch: Case Of The Bleeding Wall, Universal Monsters & Bloodrik
  17. Titan Comics Now a Diamond Premier Publisher Alongside Boom & Dynamite
  18. Pornsak Pichetshote & Jesse Lonergan Launch "Man's Best" From Boom
  19. A Beast Of A Comic Book Cover In The Daily LITG, 13th December 2023

LITG three years ago, Bosch Nosh

  1. Bosch: Legacy Season 2: Michael Connelly Post Confirms Filming Wrap 
  2. Even More Batman Figures Are On the Way from McFarlane Toys
  3. Luis Rojas, A Lex Luthor For Jon Kent In His Final Issue (Spoilers) 
  4. Comic Book Publishers Not Paying Comic Book Creators: Part Two
  5. Todd McFarlane Suggests A Batman/Spawn Sequel (Spoilers)
  6. Vince McMahon Plots Comeback as New Accusation Surfaces 
  7. Ghost-Maker Created a Robin to Rub Batman's Nose In It (Batspoilers)
  8. Comic Book Publishers Not Paying Comic Book Creators
  9. Dark Crisis: The Big Bang Details The New DC Multiverse (Spoilers) 
  10. The Nevers Ends; Joss Whedon Series, Westworld Pulled From HBO Max 
  11. Action Comics #19 and a Level-Up for Superman and DC, at Auction
  12. Far Cry 6 Gets Its Full Prequel In Ablaze March 2023 Solicits
  13. Bleeding Cool Goes Gourmet with a TMNT Cowabunga Casserole Recipe
  14. Stephen L. Holland's UK Comics Laureate Term Extended Another Year
  15. DC Comics' Tribute To Carlos Pacheco, In Comics Today
  16. Simon Harrison's Shuk & Doode, Collected In Time For Christmas
  17. All-Out Avengers Switches To Become Avengers Beyond
  18. Radiant Hollywood Party to Launch Radiant Pink #1
  19. Bish Bosh For Bosch In The Daily LITG, 13th December 2022

LITG four years ago, Shiny Pokémon

Pokémon GO Tour: Johto Shinies. Credit: Niantic
LITG: Johto Shinies. Credit: Niantic
  1. The Shiny Pokémon That Will Release During Pokémon GO Tour: Johto
  2. Only Murders In The Building A Masterclass In TV Dramedy; Season 2 BTS
  3. Pokémon GO Event Review: Dragonspiral Descent 2021
  4. New Marvel Omnibus – What If, Heroes Reborn, King In Black, Venom
  5. Saturday Night Live Review: Eilish Proves Double Threat in Season-Best
  6. The Orville Prod Posts S03 Look Not Because Aaron Sorkin Asked Him To
  7. Alex Ross to Publish First Graphic Novel, Fantastic Four: Full Circle
  8. Tom Taylor, Now Exclusively At DC Comics
  9. Wastelanders: Wolverine #1 Preview: Young Man Old Man Logan Returns
  10. Better Call Saul Foursome Makes Final Season Feel A Little Too Real
  11. David Michelinie & Ivan Fiorelli Create Venom: Lethal Protector Anew
  12. Dark Horse Unveils Next Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins OGN
  13. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 CGC 9.8 Sells for Record $250,000
  14. Alex Ross to Publish First Graphic Novel, Fantastic Four: Full Circle
  15. First Appearance of Hawkeye in Tales of Suspense #57, Up for Auction
  16. Barry Windsor-Smith's Conan The Barbarian #6 Original Art At Auction
  17. The Panel Gallery, Dedicated To Comic Artwork, Opens In Northampton
  18. Jerry Robinson Original Batman Artwork From 1942 and 1943 At Auction
  19. 22 Brides #1 W/ Painkiller Jane Debut Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
  20. Gil Kane Original Artwork Cover To Inhumans #1 Up For Auction Today
  21. King Of King Court by Travis Dandro Gets A Sequel, Hummingbird Heart
  22. Preview: Evangelical & Goth Girl Sleepovers in Jessica Campbell's Rave
  23. Jordan Crane's "Keeping Two" Graphic Novel, From Fantagraphics
  24. Only Murders In The Daily LITG, 13th December 2021

LITG five years ago, Explaining His Dark Materials

His Dark Materials: Teaser Trailer - BBC
BBC

  1. Why Is "His Dark Materials" Called "His Dark Materials" Anyway?
  2. Tasks & Rewards For December Community Day 2020 In Pokémon GO
  3. The Flight Attendant Updates the Hitchcockian Comedy-Thriller for HBO
  4. DC Comics Misprints Lois Lane Collection, With Printer Guidelines
  5. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Message to The Emmys
  6. The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses In Pokémon GO – Johto Beasts
  7. Titans Season 3 Star Joshua Orpin Introduces Series' Newest Krypto
  8. Riverdale Season 5 Premiere Preview Images: An Ending & A Beginning
  9. A Very Peculiar Cover To JLA Omnibus
  10. Pokémon GO December Recap Community Day: Prep Guide Part 2
  11. What If John Carter Was Black?
  12. Comic Store In Your Future – Goodbye 2020, Here Comes 2021
  13. Sylvie Kantorovitz Creates Graphic Novel About Her Artistic Life
  14. Amazing Spider-Man #54 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  15. DC Comics Misprints Lois Lane Collection, With Printer Guidelines
  16. Rob Liefeld Hiring Colorists – The Daily LITG 13th December 2020

LITG six years ago… Orlando Jones was fired from American Gods

And we were number-crunching comic store data.

  1. "American Gods" Star Orlando Jones Announces Firing [VIDEO]
  2. Are These The 25 Biggest Comic Book Stores in the USA?
  3. Looks Like Stjepan Sejic is Serious About His Poison Ivy Sequel to Harleen, Isley
  4. In Hell Arisen Finale, Lex Luthor and Batman Who Laughs Fight Over Who Will Reboot DC Universe
  5. Art Thibert Finally Talks About Getting Blacklisted at Marvel, to Promote His Comic, Chrono Mechanics
  6. "Rick and Morty" S04 "Rattlestar Ricklactica" Preview: Rick's Not "Walken"
  7. No, The Amazing Mary Jane is Not Cancelled With #5 – And Here's The Proof
  8. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  9. Is Captain America Still Worthy Enough to Lift Thor's Hammer in Avengers #28? [Preview]
  10. "Modern Family" Season 11 "The Last Christmas": Ho-Ho-Hoping Santa Brings "Less Ethnic Stereotyping" This Year [REVIEW/OPINION]

LITG seven years ago… DC cancelled Border Town

And we were watching Aquaman.

  1. DC Comics Cancels Border Town in Light of Allegations Against Its Writer? (UPDATED)
  2. Konami Releases Info on Upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Duel Power Cards
  3. Is There a Post-Credit Scene in Aquaman? (No Spoilers)
  4. Heroes In Crisis, Spoilers and the Lessons of Armageddon 2001
  5. Jason Momoa Comments on Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck Reportedly Leaving the DC Universe

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Faust creator David B Quinn
  • Comics creator George Williams
  • Black Lightning/Green Lantern writer/producer Lamont Magee
  • Batman artist Amancay Nahuelpan

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

