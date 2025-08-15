Posted in: Comics | Tagged: grant morrison, newlitg

A More Metaphysical Batman/Deadpool- The Daily LITG, 15th August, 2025

A More Metaphysical Batman/Deadpool from Grant Morrison and Dan Mora in The Daily LITG, forn the 15th of August, 2025

A More Metaphysical Batman/Deadpool from Grant Morrison and Dan Mora was the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years.

A More Metaphysical Batman/Deadpool From Grant Morrison & Dan Mora and the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Iron Fist

LITG two years ago, Brand New Asterix

LITG three years ago, Promises Made Over Star Trek Janeway Statue

LITG four years ago, Sylveon Name Trick

LITG five years ago, Pokemon, Seth McFarlane and what on Earth DC is up to

The big changes that have led to DC Comics layoffs were confirmed, as we started to see initial impacts…

LITG six years ago,

Oh look, DC Comics rummaging through Alan Moore's bin… plus ca change….

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Paul Gulacy , artist on Master of Kung Fu, Catwoman.

, artist on Master of Kung Fu, Catwoman. Jim Balent, creator of Tarot, artist on Catwoman

creator of Tarot, artist on Catwoman Boo Cook , artist on 2000AD, Elephantmen.

, artist on 2000AD, Elephantmen. Jim Korkis , comics journalist and historian

, comics journalist and historian Lamar Waldron , co-founder of Atlanta Fantasy Fair

, co-founder of Atlanta Fantasy Fair Dale Kanzler , former director Speciality Sales at Marvel Comics

, former director Speciality Sales at Marvel Comics Terry Shoemaker , artist on X-Factor, Spellbound, Legion Of Super-Heroes, Strange Tales.

, artist on X-Factor, Spellbound, Legion Of Super-Heroes, Strange Tales. Erik W Hendrix , writer on Deadly Harvest, The Evil Tree, Ralph Filmore, Sideshows

, writer on Deadly Harvest, The Evil Tree, Ralph Filmore, Sideshows Andrea Speed , editor-in-chief for Comixtreme

, editor-in-chief for Comixtreme Bill McKay, artist on Zombie Tramp, AmeriKarate, Night of the 80's Undead, DollFace

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

