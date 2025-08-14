Posted in: Comics | Tagged: mark waid, newlitg
Mark Waid And Action Comics in the Daily LITG, 14th August, 2025
Mark Waid brings back a classic DC Comics character to Action Comics in the Daily LITG, for the 14th of August, 2025
Mark Waid Brings Back A Classic DC Comics Character To Action Comics was the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Mark Waid and Action Comics and the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Mark Waid Brings Back A Classic DC Comics Character To Action Comics
- Kamala Khan, Ms Marvel, And Coming Out Of The Closet (XSpoilers)
- Star Trek: Khan Star Tim Russ on Revisiting "Undiscovered Country" Era
- A Look Ahead At Justice League Red #1 (Spoilers)
- Two Amazing Spider-Men In November… Crossing Over With Batman: H2SH?
- When Grandma Met The K-Pop Demon Hunters in Graphic Novel Form
- James Gunn Credits Alan Moore & Chris Sprouse for Influencing New DCU
- Derek Landy & Ivan Fiorelli Relaunch Doctor Strange #1 in December
- X-Men Age Of Revelation Future Revealed By Destiny, Again (XSpoilers)
- So How Many Of The Marvel Universe Does The Predator Kill? (Spoilers)
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Publishers Whose Diamond Liquidation Objections Are Not Being Heard
- Trinity, Daughter Of Wonder Woman, But Also Of Steve Trevor (Spoilers)
- X-Men Comics Would Like To Remind You About The Hellfire Vigil Today
- Artists Murdering Executives & Cops In Daredevil & Carnage (Spoilers)
- Joe Casey On Joshua Williamson in the Daily LITG, 13th August, 2025
LITG one year ago, X-Factor Preview
- X-Factor #1 Preview: Mutant Drama and Patriotism
- McDonald's Brings Back Nostalgia with New Collector's Edition Cups
- DCBS Told Readers That Dstlry Cancelled Comics When They Left Lunar
- Become Spider-Man with Jazwares New Official Primalux Costume
- Peter Parker Love Life in Zeb Wells' Amazing Spider-Man #55 (Spoilers)
- Default Judgment Asked Against DC & Marvel Over Super Hero Trademark
- Is Iron Fist Getting A New Blue Costume From Marvel For 2025?
- The Return Of A Fantastic Four Vehicle Not Seen In 30 Years (Spoilers)
- Hellboy Director Neil Marshall on What Went Wrong in the 2019 Reboot
- Paramount Global Cost-Cutting Shuts Down Paramount Television Studios
- Who Are… The Shadow Lanterns? And What Is Their Oath? (Spoilers)
- SCOOP: Tom King To Launch A Trinity Series For DC… With Three Of Her
- Hellverine Will Return… Marvel Comics Makes A Promise (Spoilers)
- Jim Lee, Frank Cho, Milo Manara & Kaare Andrews on 65 Years of Asterix
- Now Transformers Gets Middle-Grade Graphic Novels, Worst Bot Ever
- Review: We Can Be Heroes by Anna Krauze, a Thunderbolt of a New Play
- Danica Novgorodoff & Meera Subramanian's A Better World Is Possible
- Peter Parker's Waiter in the Daily LITG, 13th of August 2024
LITG two years ago, a World's Finest Preview
- Batman/Superman: World's Finest #18 Preview: A Tale of Two Tight Suits
- Neal Kirby Challenges Marvel's Version Of Fantastic Four's Origin
- The Latest On IDW's Cancelled Creator-Owned Comics
- Dark X-Men #1 Preview: Turn Off the Dark
- Iron Man Gets A New 300 Piece Golden Mark III Armor from Hot Toys
- Tom Brevoort On Chuck Dixon On Fox News- Daily LITG 12th August 2023
- Greg Weisman Offers Gargoyles, Young Justice, Rebels Residuals Reality
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Showrunners on Season 3 Ambitions & More
- After Ms Marvel Dies, Spider-Man Tells Her His Big Secret (Spoilers)
- Jared Padalecki & Genevieve Padalecki Take on "Family Feud" (VIDEO)
- The Strange Case of Blue Ribbon Comics and Diary Secrets, at Auction
- Trick-Or-Read For Halloween From Marvel, IDW, Dark Horse & Kodansha
- Cartoonists Vs Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick & Small Boats Week
- Knight Terrors Reveal Catwoman's Own Doubts Over Gotham War (Spoilers)
- Five Comic Book Stores Open, Five Close, Two Re-Open
- Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder Will Be USA's Best-Selling Book Next Year
- The Top Two With Tom Brevoort in the Daily LITG, 13th of August 2023
LITG three years ago, Promises Made Over Star Trek Janeway Statue
- Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Promises No "Temporal Anomalies" This October
- Warrior: Martial Arts Western Was Made for Bruce Lee & Action Fans
- DC Comics Responsible for Mandela Effect, and More Dark Crisis Gossip
- Halloween 4K Collection Releasing In October, Contains Producer's Cut
- CGC Changes Policy On Clayton Crain & Black Flag's Acetate Covers
- Constantine, Titans & Doom Patrol: New Report Offers Update Mixed Bag
- Avengers 1,000,000 BC #1 Preview: Odin's Shameful Kink Exposed
- So Who Is Wearing The New Spider-Suit? Peter Parker Or Norman Osborn?
- James Gunn Clarifies GotG Volume 3 & Holiday Special Detail
- Today Is Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day In Pokémon GO
- The Saint & the End of Lev Gleason's Silver Streak Comics, at Auction
- Ace's Dr. Fate, Flash Lightning in Sure-Fire Comics #1, Up for Auction
- Miles Burks Auctions Webtoon Comic Encore! To HarperAlley
- A Look At The Black Flag Booth At FAN Expo Boston Comic Con
- The Sea Witch Debuts in Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #5 [Preview]
- Feel Like a Sucker With Black Flag Comics at Fan Expo Boston?
- Scott Snyder's Teaching Plans For Substack Year Two
- Chip Zdarsky's Substack Year Two Plans Are Reduced Fees, No Founders
- Justice League Dark Still Coming To TV- Daily LITG, 13th August 2022
LITG four years ago, Free Comic Book Day Today
- Greg Berlanti & "Green" Arrow Convinced Stephen Amell to Return
- Law & Order: Mariska Hargitay Hits Meloni with Her Own SVU/OC Surprise
- Is The Eevee Community Day Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
- Titans Star Vincent Kartheiser Investigated for On-Set Conduct: Report
- Substack, Bisexuality, Stephen Amell in Daily LITG, 13th August 2021
- DC Comics Full November 2021 Solicits – Not Only But Mostly Batman
- Batman Teams With The Authority In November From DC Comics
- The Sylveon Name Trick in Pokémon GO: Eeveelution Guide
- Harley Quinn Goes "What If…?" Vibe with Batman/Catwoman Sex Life
- How Do Substack Comic Creators Sleep At Night?
- First Look At Free Comic Book Day's Black Mask Black/Calexit Special
- Tee Franklin, Bobby Moynihan and Andrew Wheeler on DC Comics Special
- Danny DeVito Writes The Penguin Comic Story For DC Comics
- The Promise Collection 1941/1942: Comics Go to War
- Speculator Corner: First Appearance Of Robin's New Boyfriend
- Jordie Bellaire To Write The Wasp For Marvel Comics' Darkhold
- Free Comic Book Day Sales Tomorrow – From Sublime To Ridiculous
- Fanboy Rampage: A Substack Comics Special
- Jimmy Palmiotti's Rage At Kickstarter Comics With Scott Hampton
- DC One Million Omnibus Misses Out Four Issues?
LITG five years ago, Seth McFarlane, Michael Sheen and Aquaman
The big changes that have led to DC Comics layoffs were confirmed, as we started to see initial impacts, but Aquaman leaving us would have been too soon — and part of something bigger.
- The Orville Creator Seth MacFarlane Is Going to "War" with NBCU
- Supernatural: Michael Sheen Greets Misha Collins with Castiel Cosplay
- DC Comics to Cancel Aquaman With #65 In November
- The Office is Getting a New Wave of Funko Pops with Exclusives
- Evidence Of A DC Change Already – Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy
- DC Comics Layoff Details Confirmed By Letter From Letterer
- Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird's TMNT Last Ronin Delayed With Big Changes
- Stargirl, White Canary Get Their Turn; Jim Lee Designs DC's Trinity
- Detective Comics #1027 Is Not The Thousandth Batman Issue…
- Ric Grayson No More – Nightwing Gets His Memory Back Next Month
- DC Comics Appoints New General Manager to Start In Mid-September
- The Hägar The Horrible Strip That Inspires Joe Biden Every Day
- Boom Orders Retailers Destroy Faithless II #2 Second Printing
- Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' Pulp Sells Out Through Amazon
- In One Month Netflix Tripled Old Guard's Lifetime Comic Book Sales
LITG six years ago,
- New Youngblood Publisher Will Meet Alan Moore's Conditions, No Matter How Outrageous
- The Thief Who Tried to Sell Comics Back to the Store She Robbed Them From
- Can Moira MacTaggert's Multiple Lives Explain The Dead X-Men? [X-ual Healing 8-7-13]
- "The Boys" Season 2: Karl Urban's Looking a Little "Butcher'd" [IMAGE]
- Twitch Employees To Openly Testify In Phantoml0rd Lawsuit
- Marvel Comics' November 2019 Solicitations For #DawnOfX X-Men, X-Force, New Mutants, Fallen Angels, Marauders and Excalibur
- Tomorrow's Captain Marvel #9 – Not The Comic Some Speculators Thought it Might Be (Spoilers)
- Marvel TV's Loeb: "Adventure into Fear," Howard the Duck, Netflix & More!
- Marvel Comics Brings Back the Die-Cut Cover to JJ Abrams' Spider-Man #1
- Tarantino Responds to Bruce Lee Depiction Criticism in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
- Should We Brush Up On Our Phalanx Before Reading Tomorrow's Powers Of X #2? (Potential Spoilers)
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- James Hodgkins/Jimmy Broxton, artist on Saucer Country.
- Gary O'Donnell, artist on FutureQuake.
- Tim Daniel, comics colourist
- Drew Bittner, comics editor.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
