Posted in: Comics | Tagged: mark waid, newlitg

Mark Waid And Action Comics in the Daily LITG, 14th August, 2025

Mark Waid brings back a classic DC Comics character to Action Comics in the Daily LITG, for the 14th of August, 2025

Mark Waid Brings Back A Classic DC Comics Character To Action Comics was the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Mark Waid and Action Comics and the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, X-Factor Preview

LITG two years ago, a World's Finest Preview

LITG three years ago, Promises Made Over Star Trek Janeway Statue

LITG four years ago, Free Comic Book Day Today

LITG five years ago, Seth McFarlane, Michael Sheen and Aquaman

The big changes that have led to DC Comics layoffs were confirmed, as we started to see initial impacts, but Aquaman leaving us would have been too soon — and part of something bigger.

LITG six years ago,

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

James Hodgkins/Jimmy Broxton , artist on Saucer Country.

, artist on Saucer Country. Gary O'Donnell , artist on FutureQuake.

, artist on FutureQuake. Tim Daniel, comics colourist

comics colourist Drew Bittner, comics editor.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!