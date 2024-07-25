Posted in: Comics | Tagged: green arrow, newlitg

A New Green Arrow… Ish, in The Daily LITG, 25th of July, 2024

A new Green Arrow for Absolute Power topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can always read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday:

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Rob Liefeld's Missing Panel

LITG two years ago, Star Wars: The Black Series Halloween Edition Figures

LITG three years ago – Chevy Chase Community Challenges

LITG four years ago – SDCC, Tom King and Jae Lee

SDCC replacement San Diego Comic-Con@Home was well underway with a lot of merch and a lot of panels, while solicitations began to hit.

LITG, SDCC five years ago

Four years ago, the fiftieth SDCC was still being picked over…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Comics journalist Mike Sangregorio

Alex Wald, comics colourist.

comics colourist. Chuck Melville , comics editor

, comics editor George Roberts, Jr ., comics letterer.

., comics letterer. Galen Showman , comics letterer.

, comics letterer. Ray Billingsley, creator of Curtis.

creator of Curtis. Chip Bok , editorial cartoonist.

, editorial cartoonist. Jonathan Gruber, creator of comic book thesis, Changes in the Structure of Employer-Provided Health Insurance.

creator of comic book thesis, Changes in the Structure of Employer-Provided Health Insurance. Jay Maybruck , comic book investor.

, comic book investor. Paul Rafferty, comic book letterer.

comic book letterer. Dave Rothe comics letterer.

comics letterer. Edgar Arce, colourist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

