Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, aquaman, newlitg

Not Getting Absolute Aquaman in The Daily LITG, 24th of July, 2024

A lack of Absolute Aquaman topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can always read all about comics, and stuff.

Article Summary Disappointment over the absence of an Absolute Aquaman edition draws high traffic on Bleeding Cool.

Insights into top comic news, including Batman gossip and new releases from Marvel and DC.

Coverage of San Diego Comic-Con announcements and upcoming exclusives.

Recap of notable events and birthdays in the comic book industry.

A lack of Absolute Aquaman topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can always read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: not getting Absolute Aquaman

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Black Widow as the New Venom

The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition

LITG two years ago, Benjamin Sisko & Data Return

LITG three years ago – Do You Feel Lucky, CM Punk?

LITG four years ago, Funko at SDCC

San Diego Comic-Con@Home began properly with a lot of merch and a lot of comic book scholarly panels, while Rian Hughes got a boost from Grant Morrison.

LITG five years ago, the fiftieth SDCC was still being picked over…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Jeremy Day , creator of 3 In A Bed.

, creator of 3 In A Bed. Trevor Von Eeden , co-creator of Black Lightning.

, co-creator of Black Lightning. Aubrey Sitterson , writer on GI Joe.

, writer on GI Joe. John Chandler, creator of Another Blue World and John's Worth.

creator of Another Blue World and John's Worth. Colleen Doran , comic creator of A Distant Soil, artist on Sandman, Wonder Woman, Legion of Superheroes, Teen Titans, The Vampire Diaries, Orbital.

, comic creator of A Distant Soil, artist on Sandman, Wonder Woman, Legion of Superheroes, Teen Titans, The Vampire Diaries, Orbital. Ricardo Villamonte, artist on Power Man And Iron Fist, Crystar Crystal Warrior, Scream, Beowulf, Sword Of The Swashbucklers.

artist on Power Man And Iron Fist, Crystar Crystal Warrior, Scream, Beowulf, Sword Of The Swashbucklers. Pat Oliphant, editorial cartoonist.

editorial cartoonist. Bob Greenberger , former Marvel publishing director, and DC editor.

, former Marvel publishing director, and DC editor. Helen Vesik, comics colourist.

comics colourist. Richard Vasseur, comics journalist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!