Cyclops Solo In The Daily LITG, 27th of August, 2025

Cyclops Solo was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before

  • Cyclops is set to star in his own solo X-Men series from Marvel, launching in 2026
  • Catch up with the ten most-read comic book and pop culture stories from yesterday
  • Lying In The Gutters recaps trending stories from the past six years of comics news
  • Comic industry birthdays and newsletter signup links for daily LITG updates

Cyclops Solo was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years.

 

Cyclops Solo and the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. SCOOP: Cyclops To Get A Solo X-Men Series From Marvel In 2026
  2. What's The Big First Appearance in Kirkman & Mora's Transformers #25?
  3. Tracker Drops New Jensen Ackles Images From S03E01: "The Process"
  4. Diamond Must Now Act Against Each Publisher Before Liquidating Comics
  5. Justice League Unlimited #10 Preview: Earth Ignores Apokolypse
  6. Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Destined Rivals in August 2025
  7. First Look Inside Planet She-Hulk Ongoing Series…
  8. Xbox Reveals ROG Xbox Ally Handhelds Release Date 
  9. Police Called Over A.I. Protest Against Bell's Booth At FanExpo Canada
  10. Image Comics Misprint Invisible Man Thank You Variant So That It Isn't

And other stories of mine from yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Fede Álvarez on Alien: Romulus

Alien: Romulus - New BTS Featurette and TV Spot Released
Director Fede Álvarez on the set of 20th Century Studios' ALIEN: ROMULUS. Photo by Murray Close. © 2024 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.
  1. Alien: Romulus Director Addresses the Film's Big Reveal
  2. Wednesday Star/EP Jenna Ortega's Season 2 Update: 4 Eps Filmed & More
  3. Blade Runner 2099 "Looks Amazing"; Series Scripts "Fantastic": Green
  4. Grizzled Young Veterans Betray WWE, Join AEW at All In London
  5. "Darkseid Is. Darkseid Was" For DC All-In & Absolute
  6. Interview with the Vampire Composer on Sam Reid's Voice, "Long Face"
  7. Owlcat Games Announces New RPG Shadow Of The Road
  8. Good Omens Season 3 "Will Be a Satisfying Experience": Michael Sheen
  9. A Brand New Power in This Week's Fantastic Four #24 (Spoilers)
  10. Wonder Woman, The Boys & Supernatural Teaming Up for Harris/Walz
  11. Chris Callahan's Comic The Misplaced to be a Live Action Animated Film
  12. Hello Darkness Sells Almost 50,000, Gets Butt One-Per Store Variant
  13. Absolute Power, Amanda Waller And The Multiverse (DC Comics Spoilers)
  14. Eule's Vision in 10 Ton Press November 2024 Solicits
  15. The New US Propaganda Against Mutants In X-Men #3 (Spoilers)
  16. She-Hulk Still Doesn't Know Who Spider-Man Is (Amazing #56 Spoilers)
  17. Stitches And Salty Beaches in Keenspot November 2024 Solicits
  18. Rachael Smith's Nap Comix Reaches 200 Episodes On Webtoon
  19. This Week DC Comics Still Advertise Batman The Barbarian For September
  20. Starved Rock & Spellsinger in Blood Moon Comics November 2024 Solicits
  21. Jamie Smart Signs Up For Five More Bunny Vs Monkey Graphic Novels

LITG two years ago, Marvel's November offerings

american horror story
Image: FX Networks Screencap
  1. American Horror Story: Delicate Season 12 Teaser: They're Everywhere 
  2. The Flash #1 – It's Like Immortal Hulk & Saga Of The Swamp Thing
  3. McFarlane Toys Reveals New Batman: The Animated Series BAF Wave
  4. Valiant Cancels Ninjak & X-O Manowar, No News From Alien Books
  5. Mega Rayquaza Raid Guide For Pokemon GO Fest 2023
  6. These Are The New Shiny Pokemon For Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global 
  7. Doctor Who Deal with "Respectful" Disney "A Fantastic Thing": BBC
  8. Ike Perlmutter Hated Sony/Marvel Deal After Spider-Man (2002) Success
  9. Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Yugi & Kaiba Quarter Century Accessories 
  10. Enter Jurassic Park this Holiday with Mattel's Advent Calendar Set
  11. Frank Miller's Ronin Book II Returns In November 2023 Solicits
  12. Ike Perlmutter Didn't Know Spider-Man When He Got Marvel's Toy Rights
  13. Udon Debut New Street Fighter 6 Character In November 2023 Solicits
  14. Valley Of Death & Hexpaw in Blood Moon Comics November 2023 Solicits
  15. Nadia & The Nomobots in Opus Comics November 2023 Solicits
  16. Marvel Comics Solicits in The Daily LITG, 26th of August, 2023

LITG three years ago, The Return Of Tasha Yar

Star Trek: Picard: Denise Crosby Confirms Tasha Yar Season 3 Return
Denise Crosby in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Image courtesy of Paramount
  1. Star Trek: Picard S03 Will Include Tasha Yar, Denise Crosby Confirms
  2. Marvel Comics Removes Masters Of Kung Fu Mentions From Its Website
  3. BatGossip: The Return Of Alfred Pennyworth To Life At DC Comics
  4. New Powers For Spider-Man In His New Green Goblin Suit (Spoilers)
  5. Avengers Assemble, The Big Avengers Event To Wrap Up Jason Aaron's Run
  6. Okay, Let's Try And Make This Chris Claremont Story Go Viral As Well
  7. Katherine McNamara Shares "Green Arrow" Spinoff Thoughts & More
  8. The Flash Gets His Own Wave of DC Page Punchers from McFarlane
  9. Titans Season 4 Offering Take on Classic "New Teen Titans" Story
  10. McFarlane Celebrates Batman: TAS 30th Anniversary with Deluxe Figure
  11. Mysterium #1 Launches in Source Point November 2022 Solicits
  12. Nature's Labyrinth in Mad Cave Studios' November 2022 Solicitations
  13. The Atonement Bell Strikes In Red 5 Comics November 2022 Solicits
  14. Sandman Done Right? Dream Master in BlackBox's November 2022 Solicits
  15. Resident Evil Infinite Darkness in TokyoPop November 2022 Solicits
  16. A Big Change For Ben Grimm in The Daily LITG, 25th August 2022

LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO Battle Night

Some of the latest drip in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic

  1. Tonight Is August 2021 GO Battle Night In Pokémon GO
  2. First Look: Bruce Banner Piloting Hulk #1 by Donny Cates, Ryan Ottley
  3. The Wheel of Time: Amazon Series Adapt Releases 4 Preview Images
  4. Jonathan Hickman's 3W3M Substack Comic Began Publishing This Week
  5. James Tynion IV Planned To Kill The Joker In Batman #100, Before 5G
  6. CinemaCon: Universal Drops 1st Look At Jurassic World: Dominion & More
  7. Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies Pull Rate Quest #1: Booster Box Opening
  8. First Look at Avengers #50 As The Masters Of Evil Swell Their Ranks
  9. McFarlane Toys Reveals A New Superman: The Animated Series Figure
  10. The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Elliot Page Confirms Final Filming Week
  11. Here Are the 2021 Ringo Award Nominees; Voting Begins Now!
  12. Begorra! Hound of Ulster Comic Adaptation Comes to Dark Horse in 2022
  13. Sophie Campbell Brings Back Shadoweyes For Good As A Substack Comic
  14. Fox And Hare & Lunar Room Lead Vault Comics November 2021 Solicits
  15. Rahzzah's Iron Man #12 Miles Morales Cover Tops Advance Reorders
  16. Jay Leslie & Charlot Kristensen Creating Mary Bowser Graphic Novel
  17. The Carriers #1 Launches From Red 5 Comics in November 2021 Solicits
  18. James The Stanton's Roadshow in Silver Sprocket's November Solicits
  19. Khora Of The Burning Heart in The Daily LITG, 26th August 2021

LITG five years ago, Supernatural, Walking Dead, Three Jokers

  1. Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Tweet Like a Wooden Stake to Our Feels
  2. Fear the Walking Dead Star Jenna Elfman: "Messed Up Stuff" in Season 6
  3. The Three Jokers – So What Does It All Mean Then? (Spoilers)
  4. Keanu Reeves Had His Heart Set On Playing This Popular Superhero
  5. Critical Role Releases A New Look At Their Upcoming Animated Series
  6. The Haunting of Bly Manor Preview Images Offer Right Amount of Creeps
  7. Yu-Gi-Oh Dark Magician and Dark Magician Girl Return with Kotobukiya
  8. The Flash Season 7: No Hartley Sawyer, Yes Elongated Man; More Sue
  9. Chris Claremont's God Loves, Man Kills Ending Aimed At Current X-Men?
  10. Chip Zdarsky Rewrites Marvel History – Daredevil Annual: One More Day
  11. Viz Media Announces November 2020 Titles
  12. More Fastball Specials Coming To The X-Men (Spoilers)
  13. First Preview Of Esad Ribic's Art In The Eternals #1 For November
  14. Static #1 Sells For $177 on eBay After Milestone Static Shock News
  15. Joe Field Closes Flying Colors Comics For a Little After COVID Test

LITG six years ago, Hulking, DC Gossip

Still talking Supernatural…

  1. That Mystery "Incoming" Figure From Marvel's December 2019 Teaser – is it Hulking as a New Captain Marvel?
  2. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Presents "The Charlie-Work It Out Plan"
  3. "Supernatural," "The Orville" & More: 5 Bad TV Clichés [BC TV Meltdown]
  4. Gossip: DC Comics, Mad Magazine, Warner Bros and AT&T Realpolitik at Play
  5. Snyder is Happy if You Only Buy One Justice League – as Long as It's This Week
  6. Misprinted "Mystic Intellect" Deck Sparks Interest – "Magic: The Gathering"
  7. Does D23 Signal the Return of Captain Mar-Vell, Warlock and Magus at Marvel? (Spoilers)
  8. The Batman Tattoos That Won It, in Channel 4's Naked Attraction Dating Show
  9. Hasbro VP Promises New GI Joe Series Won't Replace Larry Hama's Real American Hero
  10. A New Look for Poison Ivy and The Joker in Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass
  11. Doomsday Clock #11 Printed, In Stock at Diamond, In Comic Shops Next Week Alongside Legion: Millennium #1
  12. Red Hood: Outlaw #37 to Debut New Non-Binary Superhero, DNA

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Denis Kitchen, of Kitchen Sink Press and founder of the CBLDF.
  • F.J. DeSanto, writer of Failsafe, Cyborg 009, The Spirit and Insurgent.
  • Mark L Miller writer of Gravetrancers, Pirouette
  • Jaimel Hemphill, editor-in-chief of NPC
  • Anthony Del Col, co-creator of Kill Shakespeare
  • Phillip Hester, writer/artist on Swamp Thing, Green Arrow, Clerks, Black Terror, Wonder Woman
  • Rick Parker, artist on Beavis & Butthead and creator of Deadboy.
  • Wendy Snow-Lang, artist on Night's Children
  • Bob Garcia, of First Comics

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

