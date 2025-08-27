Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cyclops, newlitg
Cyclops Solo In The Daily LITG, 27th of August, 2025
Cyclops Solo was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before
Cyclops Solo was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years.
Cyclops Solo and the ten most popular stories yesterday
- SCOOP: Cyclops To Get A Solo X-Men Series From Marvel In 2026
- What's The Big First Appearance in Kirkman & Mora's Transformers #25?
- Tracker Drops New Jensen Ackles Images From S03E01: "The Process"
- Diamond Must Now Act Against Each Publisher Before Liquidating Comics
- Justice League Unlimited #10 Preview: Earth Ignores Apokolypse
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Destined Rivals in August 2025
- First Look Inside Planet She-Hulk Ongoing Series…
- Xbox Reveals ROG Xbox Ally Handhelds Release Date
- Police Called Over A.I. Protest Against Bell's Booth At FanExpo Canada
- Image Comics Misprint Invisible Man Thank You Variant So That It Isn't
And other stories of mine from yesterday.
- Wings Of Fire: Darkstalker Gets A 600,000 Graphic Novel Print Run
- Corin Howell's Lilith Returns From Vault Comics In 2026
- Inside The World Of Raina Telgemeier Memoir Gets A 200,000 Print Run
- InvestiGators: Case Files Graphic Novel Gets A Half Million Print Run
- A.I. Protest at FanExpo in The Daily LITG, 26th of August, 2025
LITG one year ago, Fede Álvarez on Alien: Romulus
- Alien: Romulus Director Addresses the Film's Big Reveal
- Wednesday Star/EP Jenna Ortega's Season 2 Update: 4 Eps Filmed & More
- Blade Runner 2099 "Looks Amazing"; Series Scripts "Fantastic": Green
- Grizzled Young Veterans Betray WWE, Join AEW at All In London
- "Darkseid Is. Darkseid Was" For DC All-In & Absolute
- Interview with the Vampire Composer on Sam Reid's Voice, "Long Face"
- Owlcat Games Announces New RPG Shadow Of The Road
- Good Omens Season 3 "Will Be a Satisfying Experience": Michael Sheen
- A Brand New Power in This Week's Fantastic Four #24 (Spoilers)
- Wonder Woman, The Boys & Supernatural Teaming Up for Harris/Walz
- Chris Callahan's Comic The Misplaced to be a Live Action Animated Film
- Hello Darkness Sells Almost 50,000, Gets Butt One-Per Store Variant
- Absolute Power, Amanda Waller And The Multiverse (DC Comics Spoilers)
- Eule's Vision in 10 Ton Press November 2024 Solicits
- The New US Propaganda Against Mutants In X-Men #3 (Spoilers)
- She-Hulk Still Doesn't Know Who Spider-Man Is (Amazing #56 Spoilers)
- Stitches And Salty Beaches in Keenspot November 2024 Solicits
- Rachael Smith's Nap Comix Reaches 200 Episodes On Webtoon
- This Week DC Comics Still Advertise Batman The Barbarian For September
- Starved Rock & Spellsinger in Blood Moon Comics November 2024 Solicits
- Jamie Smart Signs Up For Five More Bunny Vs Monkey Graphic Novels
LITG two years ago, Marvel's November offerings
- American Horror Story: Delicate Season 12 Teaser: They're Everywhere
- The Flash #1 – It's Like Immortal Hulk & Saga Of The Swamp Thing
- McFarlane Toys Reveals New Batman: The Animated Series BAF Wave
- Valiant Cancels Ninjak & X-O Manowar, No News From Alien Books
- Mega Rayquaza Raid Guide For Pokemon GO Fest 2023
- These Are The New Shiny Pokemon For Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global
- Doctor Who Deal with "Respectful" Disney "A Fantastic Thing": BBC
- Ike Perlmutter Hated Sony/Marvel Deal After Spider-Man (2002) Success
- Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Yugi & Kaiba Quarter Century Accessories
- Enter Jurassic Park this Holiday with Mattel's Advent Calendar Set
- Frank Miller's Ronin Book II Returns In November 2023 Solicits
- Ike Perlmutter Didn't Know Spider-Man When He Got Marvel's Toy Rights
- Udon Debut New Street Fighter 6 Character In November 2023 Solicits
- Valley Of Death & Hexpaw in Blood Moon Comics November 2023 Solicits
- Nadia & The Nomobots in Opus Comics November 2023 Solicits
- Marvel Comics Solicits in The Daily LITG, 26th of August, 2023
LITG three years ago, The Return Of Tasha Yar
- Star Trek: Picard S03 Will Include Tasha Yar, Denise Crosby Confirms
- Marvel Comics Removes Masters Of Kung Fu Mentions From Its Website
- BatGossip: The Return Of Alfred Pennyworth To Life At DC Comics
- New Powers For Spider-Man In His New Green Goblin Suit (Spoilers)
- Avengers Assemble, The Big Avengers Event To Wrap Up Jason Aaron's Run
- Okay, Let's Try And Make This Chris Claremont Story Go Viral As Well
- Katherine McNamara Shares "Green Arrow" Spinoff Thoughts & More
- The Flash Gets His Own Wave of DC Page Punchers from McFarlane
- Titans Season 4 Offering Take on Classic "New Teen Titans" Story
- McFarlane Celebrates Batman: TAS 30th Anniversary with Deluxe Figure
- Mysterium #1 Launches in Source Point November 2022 Solicits
- Nature's Labyrinth in Mad Cave Studios' November 2022 Solicitations
- The Atonement Bell Strikes In Red 5 Comics November 2022 Solicits
- Sandman Done Right? Dream Master in BlackBox's November 2022 Solicits
- Resident Evil Infinite Darkness in TokyoPop November 2022 Solicits
- A Big Change For Ben Grimm in The Daily LITG, 25th August 2022
LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO Battle Night
- Tonight Is August 2021 GO Battle Night In Pokémon GO
- First Look: Bruce Banner Piloting Hulk #1 by Donny Cates, Ryan Ottley
- The Wheel of Time: Amazon Series Adapt Releases 4 Preview Images
- Jonathan Hickman's 3W3M Substack Comic Began Publishing This Week
- James Tynion IV Planned To Kill The Joker In Batman #100, Before 5G
- CinemaCon: Universal Drops 1st Look At Jurassic World: Dominion & More
- Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies Pull Rate Quest #1: Booster Box Opening
- First Look at Avengers #50 As The Masters Of Evil Swell Their Ranks
- McFarlane Toys Reveals A New Superman: The Animated Series Figure
- The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Elliot Page Confirms Final Filming Week
- Here Are the 2021 Ringo Award Nominees; Voting Begins Now!
- Begorra! Hound of Ulster Comic Adaptation Comes to Dark Horse in 2022
- Sophie Campbell Brings Back Shadoweyes For Good As A Substack Comic
- Fox And Hare & Lunar Room Lead Vault Comics November 2021 Solicits
- Rahzzah's Iron Man #12 Miles Morales Cover Tops Advance Reorders
- Jay Leslie & Charlot Kristensen Creating Mary Bowser Graphic Novel
- The Carriers #1 Launches From Red 5 Comics in November 2021 Solicits
- James The Stanton's Roadshow in Silver Sprocket's November Solicits
- Khora Of The Burning Heart in The Daily LITG, 26th August 2021
LITG five years ago, Supernatural, Walking Dead, Three Jokers
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Tweet Like a Wooden Stake to Our Feels
- Fear the Walking Dead Star Jenna Elfman: "Messed Up Stuff" in Season 6
- The Three Jokers – So What Does It All Mean Then? (Spoilers)
- Keanu Reeves Had His Heart Set On Playing This Popular Superhero
- Critical Role Releases A New Look At Their Upcoming Animated Series
- The Haunting of Bly Manor Preview Images Offer Right Amount of Creeps
- Yu-Gi-Oh Dark Magician and Dark Magician Girl Return with Kotobukiya
- The Flash Season 7: No Hartley Sawyer, Yes Elongated Man; More Sue
- Chris Claremont's God Loves, Man Kills Ending Aimed At Current X-Men?
- Chip Zdarsky Rewrites Marvel History – Daredevil Annual: One More Day
- Viz Media Announces November 2020 Titles
- More Fastball Specials Coming To The X-Men (Spoilers)
- First Preview Of Esad Ribic's Art In The Eternals #1 For November
- Static #1 Sells For $177 on eBay After Milestone Static Shock News
- Joe Field Closes Flying Colors Comics For a Little After COVID Test
LITG six years ago, Hulking, DC Gossip
Still talking Supernatural…
- That Mystery "Incoming" Figure From Marvel's December 2019 Teaser – is it Hulking as a New Captain Marvel?
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Presents "The Charlie-Work It Out Plan"
- "Supernatural," "The Orville" & More: 5 Bad TV Clichés [BC TV Meltdown]
- Gossip: DC Comics, Mad Magazine, Warner Bros and AT&T Realpolitik at Play
- Snyder is Happy if You Only Buy One Justice League – as Long as It's This Week
- Misprinted "Mystic Intellect" Deck Sparks Interest – "Magic: The Gathering"
- Does D23 Signal the Return of Captain Mar-Vell, Warlock and Magus at Marvel? (Spoilers)
- The Batman Tattoos That Won It, in Channel 4's Naked Attraction Dating Show
- Hasbro VP Promises New GI Joe Series Won't Replace Larry Hama's Real American Hero
- A New Look for Poison Ivy and The Joker in Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass
- Doomsday Clock #11 Printed, In Stock at Diamond, In Comic Shops Next Week Alongside Legion: Millennium #1
- Red Hood: Outlaw #37 to Debut New Non-Binary Superhero, DNA
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Denis Kitchen, of Kitchen Sink Press and founder of the CBLDF.
- F.J. DeSanto, writer of Failsafe, Cyborg 009, The Spirit and Insurgent.
- Mark L Miller writer of Gravetrancers, Pirouette
- Jaimel Hemphill, editor-in-chief of NPC
- Anthony Del Col, co-creator of Kill Shakespeare
- Phillip Hester, writer/artist on Swamp Thing, Green Arrow, Clerks, Black Terror, Wonder Woman
- Rick Parker, artist on Beavis & Butthead and creator of Deadboy.
- Wendy Snow-Lang, artist on Night's Children
- Bob Garcia, of First Comics
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
