Joe Casey On Joshua Williamson in the Daily LITG, 13th August, 2025

Joe Casey on Joshua Williamson rewriting his Batman/Superman last issue, in the Daily LITG, for the 13th of August, 2025

Joe Casey on Joshua Williamson rewriting his Batman/Superman last issue was the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Joe Casey On Joshua Williamson and the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Peter Parker's waiter

LITG two years ago, Tom Brevoort Tops Two

LITG three years ago, Constantine, Titans & Doom Patrol

LITG four years ago, Substack, Bisexuality, Stephen Amell

LITG five years ago, DC Comics Layoffs and The Orville

The big changes that have led to DC Comics layoffs were confirmed, as we started to see initial impacts.

LITG six years ago, the comics thief trying to sell them back

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Donna Barr, creator of Stinz and The Desert Peach.

creator of Stinz and The Desert Peach. Billy Tucci, creator of Shi.

creator of Shi. Shannon Wheeler , creator of Too Much Coffee Man.

, creator of Too Much Coffee Man. Bret Blevins, co-creator of The Bozz Chronicles and Stellar, artist on New Mutants.

co-creator of The Bozz Chronicles and Stellar, artist on New Mutants. George Lennox , publisher of Cult Empire Comics

, publisher of Cult Empire Comics Carlos Pedro , artist on Elephantmen

, artist on Elephantmen Hal Laren , artist on TMNT, Bluewater

, artist on TMNT, Bluewater Rod DiManna , former owner of Atlantis Comics

, former owner of Atlantis Comics Ian Feller, former Media Relations at CrossGen Comics

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

