Marvel Comics Relaunching Fantastic Four- Daily LITG, 20th March 2025

Marvel Comics relaunching Fantastic Four was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround..

Marvel Comics relaunching Fantastic Four was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.

Marvel Comics relaunching Fantastic Four in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… Mister Terrific's Origin

LITG two years ago, William Shatner Doesn't Know George Takei

LITG three years ago, Secret Invasion

LITG four years ago, Supergirl, Falcon & Walking Dead

LITG five years ago – Giant-Size X-Men was Woke

And we all read Twilight again.

LITG six years ago – Hickman was coming to X-Men

And Rick & Morty felt great

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Charlotte Fullerton , TV writer, story editor.

, TV writer, story editor. David Hine, co-creator of Spider-Man Noir

co-creator of Spider-Man Noir Diana Albers, comics letterer

comics letterer Steven Philip Jones, writer for Caliber Comics

writer for Caliber Comics Vince Argondezzi, artist on Infinity Inc

artist on Infinity Inc David Gross of Punmaster Comics

of Punmaster Comics Comics journalist Kevin M. Brettauer

Lee Kohse, writer/artist on Kindergoth

writer/artist on Kindergoth Co-founder/publisher of Comico, Vince Argon

Matthew Petz, creator of War Of The Woods.

