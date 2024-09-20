Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Solicits
Marvel's December 2024 Solicits in the Daily LITG, 20th September 2024
Marvel Comics' Full December 2024 Solicits were the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.
Marvel Comics' Full December 2024 Solicits and the most read stories yesterday
- Marvel Comics' Full December 2024 Solicits Timeslides Into 2025
- McFarlane's Legacy of Batman Cinema 6 Figure Collection is a Toy Grail
- Frank Miller Draws Sabretooth For Marvel Comics
- The Future Of Jonathan Kent, Jay Nakamura And Dreamer (SuperSpoilers)
- Marvel To Launch A New Deadpool And Wolverine Ongoing Series In 2025
- That IDW $200 Page Rate Gossip From A Week-And-A-Half Ago
- DC- Christopher Cantwell & Sean Izaakse's Challengers Of The Unknown
- American Horror Stories Gets Official Huluween 2024 Teaser (VIDEO)
- The Remaining Member Of Absolute Power's Suicide Squad Revealed
- Red Hulk Returns In Sam Wilson: Captain America Marvel Series in 2025
And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.
- Christian Ward & Fábio Veras Create a New Two-Face Comic at DC
- Fireball: MLJ's Human Torch Debuts in Pep Comics #12, at Auction
- The Joys Of Parenthood in New Gods #1 by Ram V and Evan Cagle
- Scott Pilgrim's Bryan Lee O'Malley & Leslie Hung Bring Back Snotgirl
- Titan Comics Publish Heat Seeker Variant Cover With Infinite Variety
- The Baseball Fandom of Robert Kanigher in Zip Comics #25, at Auction
- The Godless World Of Onee-Chan in Titan Comics December 2024 Solicits
- Conan The Barbarian's December 2024 Solicits From Titan Comics
- Parafrenic Launches in Cosmic Lion Productions' December 2024 Solicits
- New-New York and the Future of 1982 in Prize Comics, Up for Auction
- Simon & Kirby Reboot the Black Owl in Prize Comics, at Auction
LITG one year ago, Rick & Morty No Longer "Created By"
- Rick and Morty Season 7 Opening Addresses Justin Roiland Situation
- Joe Matt, Creator Of Peepshow, Died Aged 60 At His Drawing Board. RIP
- Parallel World: C-Drama Adventure with The Coolest Heroine on TV
- Here's an Exciting Update on the Conjuring 4 and Its Big Finale
- Rick Remender Rejects Batman & X-Men To Sign Image Comics Exclusive
- The Beginning Of The End Of X-Men's Krakoa Age Announced At NYCC
- My Arcade Announces The Atari Gamestation Pro Console
- Wonder Woman #1 Exposes The Founding Of The USA As A Lie (Spoilers)
- Marvel Announces Avengers: Twilight by Chip Zdarsky & Daniel Acuña
- Halloween Awaits with The Nightmare Before Christmas Cosbi Collection
- Marvel Promises The Resurrection Of Magneto For 2024
- Kick-Ass Working for Joe Biden, And More Mark Millar Big Game Deaths
- Comic Shops Get Surprise Greg Capullo Wolverine Cover Worth $200
- The Dart Debuts Before the Roman Empire in Weird Comics #5, at Auction
- Eight Webtoon Panels (And Free Graphic Novels) At New York Comic-Con
- Red Hood Vs Batman, and The Marquise Revealed (Gotham War Spoilers)
- The Awl Leads Ablaze's December 2023 Solicits & Solicitations
- Sebastian Girner's New Crowdfund Comics Publisher, Goats Flying Press
- Still The Conjuring 4 Finale On The Daily LITG, 19th September 2023
LITG two years ago, Season 2 Of The Mists Clarification Clarification
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Clarifies Some Season 2 Confusion
- Anti-SJW New Character First Appearance In Young Justice #4 (Spoilers)
- When Bill Jemas Was Going To Write Captain Marvel, Then Harlan Ellison
- Supernatural Spinoff Pitch: So Hear Us Out, Ackles, Padalecki & Kripke
- Failsafe Return Of Future State To Gotham & More BatGossip (Spoilers)
- So What Does Sony's 2024 "The Karate Kid" Film Mean for Cobra Kai?
- Black Adam Sit Upon His Throne with New McFarlane Toys Figure
- Sarah Michelle Gellar on Applying Her Buffy Experiences to Wolf Pack
- Amazing Spider-Man #9 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Pokémon TCG Reveals Charizard Alt Arts From Ultra Premium Collection
- Fairy Sci-Fi Stories- Grimm Space #1 in Scout's December 2022 Solicits
- Rainbow Days by Minami Mizuno Translated in Viz December 2022 Solicits
- Action Lab Resolicit Comics as New Number #1 in December 2022 Solicits
- The Strangest Phantom Lady Story Gets Even Stranger, at Auction
- I Cross Dressed For IRL Meetup in Kodansha December 2022 Solicits
- Radior and the Mystery of Dell's Key Ring Comics, Up for Auction
- FREE: Tom Peyer & Gregg Scott's Edgar Allan Poe's Gore of Frankenstein
- Comic Book Creators React To The Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
- High Grade Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5, Up for Auction
- The Debut of the Shadow at DC Comics, Up for Auction
- Warren Ellis To Create Audio Drama Podcasts & The Return Of Injection
- Get Reincarnated As Your Bias's Baby in Yen December 2022 Solicits
- Petra Erika Nordlund's Tiger Tiger- Seven Seas December 2022 Solicits
- Saying Goodbye in The Daily LITG, 19th September 2022
LITG three years ago, Something Something Pokémon Something
- Pokémon TCG Finally Announces Missing Eeveelution Alternate Arts
- Barbara Gail Gordon's New Batgirl Costume In Nightwing #84 (Spoilers)
- Batman To Get A Brand New Super-Power From DC Comics (Spoilers)
- Family Guy Gets Heartbreaking Goodbye Bumper from Adult Swim
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: The Gang Heads to the Woods?
- What If…? Episode 6 Review: What If This Show Wasn't So Boring?
- Tasks For Oshawott Community Day Research In Pokémon GO
- Babylon 5 Future Could Include a Series of Animated Movies
- X-Men Onslaught Revelation #1 Preview: More Millennial Nostalgia Bait
- DC Vs Marvel #1 CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- X-Men: The Trial Of Magneto #2 Review: A Big, Splashy Mess
- DC Vs Marvel #1 CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Star Trek: Year Five #24 Review: Spectacular
- When Marvel Published Black Panther's Origin – Avengers #87 At Auction
- Marvel Still Doing Halloween Giveaway Comics This Year
- Iron Man's First Appearance in Tales of Suspense #39 Up for Auction
- X-Men's Trial of Magneto #2 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Bunny Mask Gets A Sequel In 2022 – The Hollow Inside
- Last Annihilation Wakanda #1 Review: It's Great
- The Instant Success of Moon Knight in Werewolf by Night 32, at Auction
- Batman '89 #2 Review: Refreshingly Effective
- Nominees For Diamond Comics Retailer Best Practice Awards 2021
- End After End & We Ride Titans from Vault in December 2021 Solicits
- Source Point Press Launches 3 Bloody Comics In December 2021 Solicits
- What If… We Had Different Opinions? Daily LITG, 19th September 2021
LITG four years ago, Walking Dead Films and Batman Toys
- The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln's 4-Word Film Update Left Us Smiling
- McFarlane Toys Announces Batman: Last Knight on Earth Figure Set
- Transformers Get Poppin' as Funko Announces New Wave of Retro Pops
- Pokémon GO To Debut Shiny Castform Variants Before Main Series
- Sneasel Raid Spotlight: Boosted Shiny In Pokémon GO
- Funko Anime NYCC 2020 – My Hero, Naruto, Cowboy Bebop, and More
- The Boys Weekly Eps Debate Now Has Homelander's Attention
- Funko New York Comic Con 2020 Shared Retailer Exclusive List
- Image Comics' Full December 2020 Solicitations
- WWE Counters AEW Parking Lot Brawl With Smackdown Samoan Street Fight
- DC Returns To Barnes & Noble With 3 New Batman Exclusive HC
- Conan's New Comic, The Frost Giant's Daughter in December From Ablaze
- Gloomhaven: Fallen Lion Comic in Source Point Press December 2020 Solicits
- Paul Grist Creates New Kane Comics and a Cover For The Union
- B&W Horror Comics Anthology in Antarctic Press December 2020 Solicits
LITG five years ago, we were promised a different 2020
- Marvel Promises a Very Different Marvel Universe in 2020, With Iron Man and Incoming
- Has DC Comics Just Created Its Very Own Rick And Morty?
- When Storm Welcomed Back Jean Grey in House Of X #5 – and in Uncanny X-Men #242
- COSPLAY 9-1-1: 5 Things This Cosplayer Needs You to Know [OPINION]
- "Black Desert Online" Brings Back "Season Of The Hunt" Next Week
- DC Cancels Orders for Brian Azzarello's Birds Of Prey, Will Resolicit as Black Label Comic Alongside Movie
- "The Stand": Whoopi Goldberg Reveals New Mother Abagail Hairdo
- House Of X/Powers Of X Hardcover Jumps a Hundred Pages and Another Ten Bucks
- Full Marvel Comics December 2019 Solicitations… 2099 and 2020 are Incoming…
- Walt Simonson Returns to Thor in December
LITG six years ago, there was only one thing on our mind
How many articles could we get out of this one?
- Bleeding Cool Brings You Batman's Penis In All Its Batglory From Batman: Damned #1
- Nightwing May Be Losing His Dick But Batman Is Getting One
- DC Comics Censors Batpenis in Digital Versions of Batman: Damned
- Thor and Hulk, Sitting in a Tree, D-A-T-I-N-G?
- It's "The Wade Boggs Challenge 2.0" in FXX's 'Always Sunny' Preview
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Josh Geppi, President of ComicWow
- Martin Hirchak of MPH Comics
- Jason Walz, comic creator of Last Pick.
- Comic book illustrator Job Yamen
- Gary Dunaier of the Museum of Comic & Cartoon Art
- Comic writer B. Alex Thompson
- Kristen Koerner Simon, Director of Content at Atomic Crush Events
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
