Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Justice League: Dark Tomorrow, newlitg

Justice League: Dark Tomorrow in The Daily LITG, 31st July, 2025

Justice League: Dark Tomorrow was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Justice League: Dark Tomorrow tops Bleeding Cool's most-read stories as a DC's Legends of Tomorrow reboot

Discover the ten hottest comic, TV, and collectible news stories dominating fan conversations right now

Look back at trending comic headlines and fan favorites from the same date over the last six years

Celebrate today's top comic creator birthdays and get info on joining the LitG Daily Mailing List

Justice League: Dark Tomorrow was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Justice League: Dark Tomorrow and the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Ultimates #4

LITG two years ago with Wesley Crusher

LITG three years ago, The Death Of David Bowie

LITG four years ago, Skipping Team GO Rocket Animations

LITG five years ago, The Minority Retort

Price points are back in the news courtesy of the current Empyre series, with 20 pages for $4.99. But the ending of The Minority Report from all those years ago was what you all really wanted to read about and discuss. I blame you.

LITG six years ago – Spawn goes to #600

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.

Aditya Bidikar , letterer on The Department Of Truth, Home Sick Pilots, Little Bird, 18 Days, Detective Comics, Bloodborne, Swamp Thing, Hellblazer and much more.

, letterer on The Department Of Truth, Home Sick Pilots, Little Bird, 18 Days, Detective Comics, Bloodborne, Swamp Thing, Hellblazer and much more. Joyce Chin , artist on Vampirella.

, artist on Vampirella. Nate Powell , artist of March.

, artist of March. David Macho, comic book agent.

comic book agent. Chris Stevens, artist, colourist, co-creator of Skullkickers.

artist, colourist, co-creator of Skullkickers. Bradley Walton, writer on Cavewoman, Oz.

writer on Cavewoman, Oz. Gary Barker, Garfield artist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Justice League: Dark Tomorrow, Justice League: Dark Tomorrow, Justice League: Dark Tomorrow, Justice League: Dark Tomorrow, Justice League: Dark Tomorrow, Justice League: Dark Tomorrow,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!