Justice League: Dark Tomorrow in The Daily LITG, 31st July, 2025
Justice League: Dark Tomorrow was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
- Justice League: Dark Tomorrow tops Bleeding Cool's most-read stories as a DC's Legends of Tomorrow reboot
- Discover the ten hottest comic, TV, and collectible news stories dominating fan conversations right now
- Look back at trending comic headlines and fan favorites from the same date over the last six years
- Celebrate today's top comic creator birthdays and get info on joining the LitG Daily Mailing List
Justice League: Dark Tomorrow and the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Justice League: Dark Tomorrow Is A DC's Legends Of Tomorrow Reboot
- Great Responsibility in Ultimate Spider-Man #19 (Spoilers)
- The First Lettered Page Of Batman #1, Leaked (Spoilers)
- Diamond Comic Distributors More Than Doubles Its Shipping Prices
- Mattel Debuts New Masters of the Universe x Transformers Collab
- Almost All DC Comics Titles Missing From Amazon This Week?
- Anti-Venom Joins Marvel Legends Spider-Man x Magic: The Gathering
- Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa's Daleks/Cybermen Response Got Our Attention
- Hot Wheels Gets Some Energon with New Transformers Twin Mill Collab
- New Transformers x Hot Wheels Collab Arrives with Bone Shaker
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Stake Presents: Jessamy #1 Launches In AMP's October 2025 Solicits
- Maleficent Returns For Volume Two In October…
- Mighty Crabjoys Invade The DC Universe, With Mucous Membrane
- G.O.D.S… The One Comic Under One World Under Doom This Week
- Does Spider-Goofy Really Learn The Lesson Of Uncle Ben? (Spoilers)
- Alan Moore Helps Northampton Community Hubs To Reopen
- What To Do With CEO Billionaires In The Ultimate Universe? (Spoilers)
- Ultimate Emma Frost in The Daily LITG, 30th July, 2025
LITG one year ago, Ultimates #4
- Ultimates #4 Cover Sheds Light On Robert Downey Jr/Doctor Doom Mystery
- What Marvel Will Be Doing With Doctor Doom In 2025 (Spoilers)
- Blood Hunt Finale Changes The Marvel Universe For Vampires (Spoilers)
- Quantum Leap: Our Leapers Deserve Their Proper Final Leap Home
- G.I. Joe's Sgt Slaughter Comes to Transformers with New Collab Set
- Transformers: One Megatron Studio Series Figures Unveiled by Hasbro
- Hasbro Announces New Transformers Dinobot Dinoking Multipack
- 5 Times Tony Stark Was Doctor Doom & How Much They Now Go For On eBay
- G.I. Joe Classified Series 60th Anniversary Marine Sniper Revealed
- Booster Gold/Blue Beetle: Kevin Maguire Reacts to DCU Casting Rumors
- Roy Thomas Says His Wolverine Creator Credit Should Have Come First
- Ultimate or Amazing, It's Always Spider-Man Vs Green Goblin (Spoiler)
- The Biggest Threat to Amanda Waller's Absolute Power of Her Own Making
- Miracle Comics and the Rare Super-Science of Sky Wizard, at Auction
- DC Comics Asks… Who Woofs The Woofmen? (Spoilers)
- Joe Simon and Jack Kirby Team to Cover Champion Comics, at Auction
- Rocketman and Rocketgirl in the Rare Scoop Comics #3, Up for Auction
- Bob Fingerman's Printopia in Cosmic Lion's October 2024 Solicits
- First Appearance of Daredevil in Silver Streak Comics #6, at Auction
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics – August 2024 Edition
- Cryptozoic Publish Lucas Lee-Garza's Wallow in October 2024 Solicits
- Opera & Captain Battle's Wild Silver Streak Comics Stories, at Auction
- The Fascinating History Behind V-Man in Fox's V-Comics, at Auction
- Gotham's Hero and the Power of Radiation in Wow Comics #1, at Auction
- The Inkpot Awards For 2024 – Keanu Reeves to Jo Duffy to Mariko Tamaki
- Elon Musk, Judge Dredd, Cybertrucks in The Daily LITG, 30th July, 2024
LITG two years ago with Wesley Crusher
- Star Trek Residuals "Kept Me Afloat For Two Decades": Wil Wheaton
- The Residuals Of Wesley Crusher in The Daily LITG 30th July 2023
- SAW X Trailer Is Here, Jigsaw Returns On September 29th
- Where Will Jon Kent End Up After Adventures Of Superman #6? (Spoilers)
- Ultimate Invasion #2 Vs The Hellfire Gala (Spoilers)
- Nico Leon On The "Massive Pain" Of Working On DC Comics' Catwoman
- The Venture Bros. Creators Would Return for More; S08/Film Changes
- San Diego Comic-Con Artist Alley Removed A.I. Exhibitor? Not So Fast
- She-Hulk Star Maslany: Disney CEO Bob Iger "Completely Out of Touch"
- Spider-Man And His Toxic Relationship With Doc Octopus's Arms
- Invincible: Superhero Club Offers Deep Dives Into Series Adapt/Comics
- Where Will Jon Kent End Up After Adventures Of Superman #6? (Spoilers)
- Jessica Ricole Debuts Middle-Grade Graphic Novel Magie And The Soules
- Boris, Blowtorch, Empath, Gunhand & Undead Evil October 2023 Solicits
- Hazel & Bell's Always Raining Here Webcomic Picked Up By First Second
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics, For August 2023
LITG three years ago, The Death Of David Bowie
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Breaks Some Bad News to A David Bowie Fan
- Marvel Comics Writer Ron Zimmerman Has Died
- Doctor Who: NPH Talks Ncuti Gatwa; David Tennant Posts ECCC Apology
- Rob Liefeld On The Entitlement Of The Youth Of Today
- DC Confirms Batman's Not Married To Catwoman In Batman #126 Preview
- Welcome The Justice Society To Dark Crisis #3 Preview
- Better Call Saul: Vince Gilligan's Huge Hint for Walt/Jesse Watchers
- Star Trek: Lower Decks S03E01, S03E02 Images; SNW Crossover Video
- Titans S04: "Beloved Character" Learns Why He's Called Brother Blood?
- Cobra Kai EP Jon Hurwitz Teases He's "Obsessed" with Season 5 Trailer
- Wertham and Legendary Killers in Exposed True Crime Cases, at Auction
- Daredevil Battles Everyone Beginning in Daredevil Comics 2, at Auction
- Joe Simon and Jack Kirby Team to Cover Champion Comics, at Auction
- Harley No Longer In The Justice League: Harley Quinn #18 Preview
- The Flag Saves the Capital in the Rare Our Flag Comics #3, at Auction
- The Debut of Airboy in Air Fighters Comics #2, Up for Auction
- Patton Oswalt Thanks FOC It's Saturday, the 30th of July, 2022
- Does This Flashpoint Beyond #4 Preview Contain Dark Crisis Spoilers
- Roachmill's Back After Four Decades- It's Alive October 2022 Solicits
- The Pre-Code Horror of Dark Mysteries #19, Up for Auction
- Lesbian Brothels in Seven Seas Entertainment October 2022 Solicits
- Resident Evil Infinite Darkness in TokyoPop's October 2022 Solicits
- The Gay Who Turned Kaiju in Yen Press October 2022 Solicits
- The Death Of Superman & David Bowie in the Daily LITG, 30th July 2022
LITG four years ago, Skipping Team GO Rocket Animations
- Pokémon GO Has Fixed The Worst Aspect Of The Game
- Domino's Threatens to Slice Ties with AEW Over Pizza Cutter Incident
- Dan Lee Is The Stan Lee Lookalike Appearing At A Comic Con Near You
- Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Joel Edgerton Doesn't Seem to Like Imagining Trees
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid
- Rick Remender Got Nothing For Avengers Endgame Captain America Plot
- FCBD Spoilers: Will Ben Reilly Be The Real Spider-Man Going Forward?
- Jason Aaron To Launch New Punisher Series From Marvel
- Major Amanda Waller Shocker In Suicide Squad: Get Joker (Spoilers)
- FCBD Avengers Kicks Off Jason Aaron's Endgame Plans (Big Spoilers)
- The Human Torch – Flame On Forever in Fantastic Four #36 (Spoilers)
- FCBD Spoilers: A Surprise Look At Daredevil's Future
- PrintWatch: Moon Knight, Trailer Park Boys, Mirka Andolfo, Dark Blood
- The Promise Collection 1941: Captain America, Super Soldiers and Spies
- Brett Booth and Clay Mann's Problems With Valiant Royalties?
- FCBD: Venom Spoilers For Future Of King Eddie The First, Symbiote God
- Xavier, Emma Frost, Magneto, Our Leaders Cannot Be Trusted – Inferno
- The Department of Truth #1 Sixth & Final Covers Switched By Mistake
- Cat + Gamer: Dark Horse to Publish Cat-Loving Manga in March 2022
- LATE: Wonder Girl, Locke & Key/Sandman and Miracleman
- Darkhawk And Technofreak Thank FOC It's Friday
- Charlie Day's Day In The Daily LITG, 30th July 2021
- Former Captain Britain Brian Braddock & Meggan Expecting Another Baby?
- The Return Of Blacksad From Europe Comics And Dark Horse
- Bianca Xunise's Punk Rock Karaoke OGN Sells For 6 Figures At Auction
- Scott Chantler's Squire&Knight Graphic Novels Bought By First Second
LITG five years ago, The Minority Retort
Price points are back in the news courtesy of the current Empyre series, with 20 pages for $4.99. But the ending of The Minority Report from all those years ago was what you all really wanted to read about and discuss. I blame you.
- How The Missing Final Line Ruined Minority Report
- Sierra Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
- American Horror Story: Bassett, Ross Wouldn't Mind Marie Laveau Series
- Something Is Killing The Children Wants To Be The New Walking Dead
- Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon, Jeff Loveness React to "Acid" Emmy Nom
- Chu #1 Review: The Better Call Saul to Chew's Breaking Bad
- Death Metal: Legends Of Dark Knights Hits $25 Over The Robin King
- Which Came First? Batgirl #47, Nightwing #72 or Batman #95? SPOILERS
- Marvel Comics And The $4.99 Twenty-Page Comic Book
- Frank Cho Returns to Wonder Woman Variant Covers, For One Night Only?
- Si Spurrier Accepts GLAAD 2020 Award For Star Wars: Doctor Aphra
- Frank Miller in $25 Million Lawsuit Over Sin City, Hard Boiled Rights
- You Had Minutes Left To Buy James Tynion IV's Razorblades #1 (UPDATE)
- Wonder Woman #759 – First Appearance Of New Villain, Liar Liar?
- John McCrea Launches Kickstarter with Garth Ennis, Gerry Duggan, More
LITG six years ago – Spawn goes to #600
- Todd McFarlane Yelled at Robert Kirkman About Cancelling The Walking Dead and Sees Spawn Going to #600
- Who Are The Secret Six Infected In DC's Year Of The Villain? Our Best Guesses
- "The Walking Dead" Offers First-Look at Spring 2020 Spinoff [PREVIEW]
- John Byrne She-Hulk, Power Pack, Uncanny X-Force, Black Widow Get Omnibuses – and Other Marvel Big Books For 2020
- Could the Joker be Batman's Last Robin? Last Knight on Earth #2 Preview
- Capcom Will Offer "Street Fighter V" Characters For A Timed Event
- "Riverdale" Not Taking Itself TOO Seriously Honors Luke Perry's Words
- "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia": A Reigniting of "The Office" War?
- Marvel Unleashes First Look at Marvel Monsters #1 [Preview]
- Image Comics Warns Retailers About 'Adult Content' in White Trees #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Kris Anka
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.
- Aditya Bidikar, letterer on The Department Of Truth, Home Sick Pilots, Little Bird, 18 Days, Detective Comics, Bloodborne, Swamp Thing, Hellblazer and much more.
- Joyce Chin, artist on Vampirella.
- Nate Powell, artist of March.
- David Macho, comic book agent.
- Chris Stevens, artist, colourist, co-creator of Skullkickers.
- Bradley Walton, writer on Cavewoman, Oz.
- Gary Barker, Garfield artist.
