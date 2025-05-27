Posted in: Movies | Tagged: newlitg, the old guard 2

The Old Guard 2 & Charlize Theron in The Daily LITG, 26th of May 2025

The Old Guard 2 and Charlize Theron was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary The Old Guard 2 featuring Charlize Theron tops Bleeding Cool's most-read stories for May 26, 2025

Catch up on trending comic, TV, and pop culture news from the last six years of daily LITG updates

Tributes and major news: Remembering Peter David and spotlighting upcoming comic releases

See what was hot on this day in pop culture history and discover today's comic book birthdays

The Old Guard 2 and Charlize Theron was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

The Old Guard 2, Charlize Theron, and the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, What Happens To The X-Men

LITG two years ago, Why Did Marvel Really Buy Ultraverse?

LITG three years ago, Khan-La'an

LITG four years ago – Slaying Demons

The world kept turning, and America was beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG five years ago – Christian Cooper

Bleeding Cool continuesd to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, it was all about former Marvel Comics writer and editor, Christian Cooper and his confrontation with Amy Cooper – no relation.

LITG six years ago – Miller Time

From a time when whether or not Frank Miller's Superman Year One was or was not in the same continuity as the Dark Knight Returns was our biggest concern.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Jessica Tseang , comic book historian, AMC's Robert Kirkman's Secret History of Comics

, comic book historian, AMC's Robert Kirkman's Secret History of Comics Carrie Spiegle , comic book letterer

, comic book letterer Vince Westerband, of webcomic Life In Strangeville

of webcomic Life In Strangeville George Freeman , comics artist on Captain Canuck, Batman, Wasteland and founder of Digital Chameleon.

, comics artist on Captain Canuck, Batman, Wasteland and founder of Digital Chameleon. Mark Wheatley, founder of Insight Studios, writer of Breathtaker, Mars, and Blood of the Innocent.

founder of Insight Studios, writer of Breathtaker, Mars, and Blood of the Innocent. Charles Santino, comics writer, adapted Ayn Rand 's Anthem.

comics writer, adapted 's Anthem. Andrew Dabb , comics writer on Ghostbusters: Legion, Happydale: Devils in the Desert, Atomika, G.I. Joe, Dungeon and Dragons, Slices and TV show Supernatural.

, comics writer on Ghostbusters: Legion, Happydale: Devils in the Desert, Atomika, G.I. Joe, Dungeon and Dragons, Slices and TV show Supernatural. Felix Serrano, comics colourist

comics colourist Richard Isanove, comics colourist

comics colourist Ian Gould, comics retailer, Ace Comics & Games

comics retailer, Ace Comics & Games Hart Fisher, writer of Jeffrey Dahmer: An Unauthorized Biography of a Serial Killer

writer of Jeffrey Dahmer: An Unauthorized Biography of a Serial Killer Todd Mulrooney, artist on Narcopolis: Continuum

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

The Old Guard 2, The Old Guard 2, The Old Guard 2, The Old Guard 2, The Old Guard 2, The Old Guard 2,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!