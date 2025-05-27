Posted in: Movies | Tagged: newlitg, the old guard 2
The Old Guard 2 & Charlize Theron in The Daily LITG, 26th of May 2025
The Old Guard 2 and Charlize Theron was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
The Old Guard 2 and Charlize Theron was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.
The Old Guard 2, Charlize Theron, and the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- The Old Guard 2: Charlize Theron "Leads From The Front" On Set
- How A New Giant-Size X-Men #1 Detail May Explain It All (XSpoilers)
- Is Batman #160 Setting Up A Big Change For DC Comics? (BatSpoilers)
- Absolute Wonder Woman #8 Debuts A True Classic DC Villain (Spoilers)
- Comic Book Folk Mourn, Celebrate And Remember Peter David
- Hulk, Aquaman, Spider-Man 2099 Writer Peter David Has Died, Aged 68
- 2025 AMAs: Here's Your American Music Awards Preview/Viewing Guide
- Rick and Morty Season 8: Our Thoughts on S08E01: "Summer of All Fears"
- Doctor Who Season 2 Finale: New "The Reality War" Images Released
- MCM Gossip: The First Three New DC Vertigo Comics
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- PrintWatch: Spider-Man, Spawn, Vision, Daredevil & Exquisite Corpses
- What If MCM London Comic Con Hosted A ComicsPRO Event But No One Came?
- Stuart Moore & Matt Howarth's Meat in Cosmic Lion August 2025 Solicits
- Peter David, RIP in The Daily LITG, 26th of May, 2025
LITG one year ago, What Happens To The X-Men
- What Happens To The X-Men And Mutants At The End Of The Krakoan Age?
- Star Trek: It's Time to Make Seth MacFarlane An Offer, Paramount
- Tom Brevoort On The X-Throuple, Promises New Villains, What Of Magik?
- DC Comics Presentation at MCM London – Finest, Compact & Nicola Scott
- The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Filming Now Officially Underway
- Jordan D White, New Editor of Venom/Symbiote & Hulk Comics At Marvel
- Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows' Babs in Ahoy's August 2024 Solicits
- Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Talks Johnny Depp Casting
- Doctor Who: Meanwhile, Russell T. Davies Confirms Season 2 Has Wrapped
- Ted Lasso Musical Stage Show Suggested By Cast At MCM London Comic Con
- The Pre-Code Horror of Ribage Publishing's Crime Mysteries, at Auction
- Combat #1 and other Russ Heath Marvel/Atlas War Comics, Up for Auction
- "The Bat" Inspired Lone Wolf of Boston in Exposed #1, at Auction
- Final Fight & More Than A Married Couple In Udon August 2024 Solicits
- Calaguerra, Canonical & Memoirs in Blood Moon August 2024 Solicits
- Eddie Bentz, Alias The Ghost in Gangsters Can't Win #2, up for Auction
- DC Comics' MCM Presentation in The Daily LITG, 26th of May, 2024
LITG two years ago, Why Did Marvel Really Buy Ultraverse?
- Why Did Marvel Really Buy Ultraverse & Why Won't They Publish It Now?
- DC Announce A New Dawn Of DC Timeline, But Don't Hide Anything In It
- DC Comics Launches Gotham War Event Between Batman And Catwoman
- Amazing Spider-Man #26 Leaked Spoilers Did *Not* Come From Marvel
- How – And Why – Those Amazing Spider-Man #26 Spoilers Leaked
- Saturday Night Live: Mark Hamill Has Theory About Why He Hasn't Hosted
- Dave Gibbons & Pat Mills, Part Of Doctor Who's Star Beast Adaptation
- Amazing Spider-Man #26 Preview: Buy the Comic You Were Spoiled On
- Now Marvel Comics Publishes The Entire Micronauts in Omnibus Form
- Printwatch: Batman #900, Indigo Children, Supermassive Get More Prints
- Valkyrie Saviors #1 in Antarctic Press August 2023 Solicits
- 60 Cosplay Shots On A Sunny Day At MCM London Comic Con, Day One
- From One Side of MCM London Comic Con May 2023 to the Other (Video)
- Emma Vieceli's Queer Graphic Novel, Breaks – The Next Heartstopper?
- Just Arrived at MCM London Comic Con in The Daily LITG, 26th May 2023
LITG three years ago, Khan-La'an
- Young Justice: Weisman on Those Wanting LGBTQ Content Removed
- The New Non-Binary Mighty Morphin Power Ranger, The Death Ranger
- Is There A Daredevil/Elektra Vs Punisher Coming After Dark Reign?
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Featurette Addresses Khan-La'an Link
- Aquaman Andromeda Will Get Multiple Eisner Nominations Next Year
- Batman Damned Killed The Frank Miller Batman: Sin City Crossover?
- The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Answers Your Internet Qs; New S03 Teaser
- Jon Favreau Comes to Hasbro with Exclusive Star Wars Figure
- Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #1 Review: Versatile Enough
- Manifest, Sandman, Locke & Key, Arcane & More: Geeked Week 2022 Info
- Star Wars Celebration: Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II Comics
- Lesser Evils Universe: AWA Launching Comics, Short Films, NFTs
- Bluestockings Digital Comics Fest Offers Events, Digital Comics Sales
- TMNT: The Last Ronin #5 Tops Diamond Comics Bestseller In April 2022
- Surprise Return In Final Arc of We Only Find Them When They're Dead
- Mike Richardson Thanks Comic Shops With Special Star Wars: Rebels #1
- Marvel Objects To "Guardians Of The Ganja" Vaping
- Comic House Publishes Daredevil Vs Putin In August 2022 Solicits
- Mikael Bergkvist Is NOA In Source Point Press August 2022 Solicits
- Mad Cave Studios Reboots Battlecats in August 2022 Solicits
- Victor Santos' Until My Knuckles Bleed- Behemoth August 2022 Solicits
- Khan-La'an In The Daily LITG, 26th May 2022
LITG four years ago – Slaying Demons
The world kept turning, and America was beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Prodigal Son Update: Warner Bros. TV Group Confirms "Conversations"
- The Masked Singer Season 5 Finale: Jeong Speechless; Clues Updated
- Inferno By Jonathan Hickman and Mahmud Asrar? (X-Men Spoilers)
- Josh Williamson Was Set To Leave DC Comics Over 5G
- Funko Breaks the Internet With Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Pops
- Wizards Of The Coast Teases New Magic: The Gathering Rule On Twitter
- Vera Farmiga & Patrick Wilson Tease an Ambitious The Conjuring Sequel
- Full DC Comics August 2021 Solicitations, Batman and the World Beyond
- DC to Launch New Aquaman Comic Alongside Aquaman 2 Movie
- DC Comics' August 2021 Solicits Frankensteined (UPDATE)
- WildCATS' Zealot Joins DC To Fight Wonder Woman, Kill Maxwell Lord
- DC Comics To Publish Sequel To Pennyworth TV Show As Comic
- Batman Goes Global in September's Batman: The World Anthology
- DC to Launch New Aquaman Comic Alongside Aquaman 2 Movie
- Claire's Hair by Joe Kelly and Andie Desiderio Joins Panel Syndicate
- Dirty Plotte's Julie Doucet Returns To Comics With Time Zone J
- Dominic Cummings References Spider-Man-Pointing Meme To Parliament
- Sorry WandaVision, It's All About Mephisto In Heroes Reborn (Spoilers)
- AWA Launches Not All Robots in August 2021 Solicitations
- Demon Slayer Funko Pops – The Daily LITG, 26th of May 2021
- Source Point Press Launch Suicide Jockeys #1 in August 2021 Solicits
LITG five years ago – Christian Cooper
Bleeding Cool continuesd to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, it was all about former Marvel Comics writer and editor, Christian Cooper and his confrontation with Amy Cooper – no relation.
- Marvel Comics' Christian Cooper In Central Park Racial Confrontation
- Watchmen Creator Damon Lindelof Kicks Us in Our Season 2 Feels
- Legend of Korra Cast Returns for Second Dark Horse Comic Book Reading
- Psych Star James Roday on Why Twin Peaks, Bobby Briggs Mattered
- Magic: The Gathering Announces Full Sleeves Secret Lair Drop
- What Was All That About Batman Sitting Down in Harley Quinn S02E05?
- Where In The World is Batman/Catwoman by Tom King and Clay Mann?
- Marvel Comics Cancels Living Vampire, Dark Marvel and Sneaker Variants
- Norman Reedus: Walking Dead Season 10 Finale Goes Game of Thrones
- That New DC Comics Origin For The Joker in Walmart Batman Giant #5
LITG six years ago – Miller Time
From a time when whether or not Frank Miller's Superman Year One was or was not in the same continuity as the Dark Knight Returns was our biggest concern.
- American Horror Story': Billie Lourd Confirms 'AHS: 1984' Return [Report]
- 'The Walking Dead': Rick Grimes Film Update Soon, 'GoT' Finale, More
- Frank Miller's Superman: Year One is in Continuity With Dark Knight Returns
- 'Arrow' Season 8: Emily Bett Rickards on a Possible Final Season Return
- The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 25th May 2019 – "DC is Beginning to Stand for "Disaster Coming"
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Jessica Tseang, comic book historian, AMC's Robert Kirkman's Secret History of Comics
- Carrie Spiegle, comic book letterer
- Vince Westerband, of webcomic Life In Strangeville
- George Freeman, comics artist on Captain Canuck, Batman, Wasteland and founder of Digital Chameleon.
- Mark Wheatley, founder of Insight Studios, writer of Breathtaker, Mars, and Blood of the Innocent.
- Charles Santino, comics writer, adapted Ayn Rand's Anthem.
- Andrew Dabb, comics writer on Ghostbusters: Legion, Happydale: Devils in the Desert, Atomika, G.I. Joe, Dungeon and Dragons, Slices and TV show Supernatural.
- Felix Serrano, comics colourist
- Richard Isanove, comics colourist
- Ian Gould, comics retailer, Ace Comics & Games
- Hart Fisher, writer of Jeffrey Dahmer: An Unauthorized Biography of a Serial Killer
- Todd Mulrooney, artist on Narcopolis: Continuum
