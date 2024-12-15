Posted in: TV | Tagged: buffy, newlitg

Sarah Michelle Gellar on Buffy Return, Daily LITG, 15th December, 2024

Sarah Michelle Gellar, on a Buffy return, topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Article Summary Sarah Michelle Gellar hints at a Buffy return, influenced by her role in Dexter.

Buffy news leads top ten stories on Bleeding Cool, capturing fan attention.

Discover past, present, and future pop culture trends in the Daily LITG.

Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

Sarah Michelle Gellar on Buffy Return and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Fall Of X

LITG two years ago, Greg Capullo To Marvel

LITG three years ago, From Magmar To Magneto

LITG four years ago…

LITG five years ago, Orlando Jones was fired from American Gods

And we were number crunching comic store data.

LITG six years ago… DC canceled Border Town

And we were watching Aquaman.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

J. M. DeMatteis , co-creator of Moonshadow, Justice League International, Maxwell Lord, Scooby Apocalypse.

, co-creator of Moonshadow, Justice League International, Maxwell Lord, Scooby Apocalypse. Reginald Hudlin , writer of Black Panther, Django Unchained, Marvel Knights Spider-Man.

, writer of Black Panther, Django Unchained, Marvel Knights Spider-Man. Filip Sablik , President of Publishing & Marketing at BOOM! Studios

, President of Publishing & Marketing at BOOM! Studios CW Cooke, writer of Solitary, Jail Bait, Stillwater.

