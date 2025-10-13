Posted in: Comics | Tagged: DC Next Level, newlitg
DC Next Level at NYCC in The Daily LITG 13th of October 2025
DC Next Level at NYCC was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
DC Next Level at NYCC was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again.
DC Next Level at NYCC and the ten most popular stories, yesterday
- DC Next Level at NYCC: DC Comics Launch New #1s In 2026
- That's Why Gerry Duggan & Mark Buckingham's Wonder Man Was Delayed
- Dan Mora's Designs For All The Robins If They Grew Up To Be Batman
- Absolute Batman, Daniel Warren Johnson, DC Comics And ICE
- NYCC: No, Marvel, Gambit Is Not The New Sorcerer Supreme
- Marvel Announces Generation X-23, Rogue, X-Force, Magik & Colossus
- NYCC: Iron Man #1 by Joshua Williamson & Carmen Carnero For 2026
- Hasbro Announces New Made-to-Order Marvel Legends Apocalypse
- DC At NYCC: Who's Fighting Who In DC's K.O. In December, Revealed
- Marvel Comics Phantom Rider Rides into Hasbro's Marvel Legends
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.
- NYCC: Webtoon Gets Stranger Things: The Other Side & Plants Vs Zombies
- NYCC: Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Pathfinders
- NYCC: Crunchyroll Adds Streaming Manga To Streaming Anime Service
- ACME Comics Of Greensboro, North Carolina Wins Image Retailer Award
- Rob Liefeld Rejects Blind Bags For Youngblood, Instead He Counts Feet
- Stephanie Phillips & Lee Barnett On Marvel Mystery & Spider-Gwen Band
- DC Next Level in 2026 in The Daily LITG 12th of October 2025
LITG one year ago, Wolverine Prepares to Fight the Hulk
- Wolverine Prepares to Fight the Hulk with New McFarlane Toys Statue
- Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa & The Disappearing Season 3 Announcement
- J Michael Straczynski Brings His Captain America To An End In Broxton
- Wonder Woman #14 Preview: Steve's Swan Song?
- J Michael Straczynski Smashes The Marvel Universe Together In 2025
- Superman & Lois Season 4 Ep. 3 "Always My Hero" Images Released
- Jason Aaron, Charles Soule, Todd McFarlane Announce New Comics At NYCC
- Savage Dragon To Sue Mickey Mouse For Assault
- Absolute Batman #1 Gets A Third Printing Already
- Transformers Bumblebee Gets Brand New G1 Retro Figure from Hasbro
- Comic Store In Your Future: Amazing Spider-Man #129 Missing In Action
- Absolute Batman, Superman & Wonder Woman All Get Noir Editions
- Golden Age Horror Comics Getting The Facsimile Edition Treatments
- Le Destroy to Announce Big News at NYCC Around Trashumanism
- Joe Quesada Launches NYCC Edition Of Disciple #1
- JMS's Marvel Two In One in The Daily LITG, 12th of October 2024
LITG two years ago, Keith Giffen's Last Laugh
- Keith Giffen, Co-Creator Of Rocket Raccoon & Lobo, Has Died, Aged 70
- Marvel Comics Replies To Letter About Spider-Man's Marriage
- Johns, Hitch, Frank, Fabok, Tomasi, Meltzer & Manapul's Ghost Machine
- General Mills Has Released Several Limited Halloween Monsters Treats
- DC Revives Elseworlds With Viking Deathstroke & Batman The Barbarian
- Evil Peter Parker Does to Paul What All Spider-Man Readers Want Him To
- Over Fifty Comic Book Creators, Sharing Memories Of Keith Giffen
- Keith Giffen Gets The Last Laugh in the Daily LITG, 12th October, 2023
- ThunderCats Get a New Series From Declan Shalvey & Drew Moss
- The DC Comics Pitch That Saw Conner Kent, Superboy as a Trans Woman
- Michael Dialynas' Zawa + The Belly Of The Beast Has Creators Buzzing
- Scott Pilgrim Is Twenty Years Old- #SP20 Box Sets Announced at NYCC
- Rob Liefeld Drops Bloodstrike Proof-Of-Concept Movie Footage
- Kazanda, Wild Girl of the Lost Continent in Rangers Comics, at Auction
- Ann Mason Beat Out Kaänga to the Cover of Jungle Comics 15, at Auction
- Banned Together: Authors And Allies On The Fight For Readers' Rights
- Lunar Distribution Hosts First New York Comic Con Retailer Breakfast
- Wolverine Does Little Nemo In Slumberland Courtesy Of Juan Jose Ryp
LITG three years ago, Buffer Zone
- Hulk & Daredevil Actor Suspected Of Stealing Golden Age Comics
- Always Sunny: Ryan Reynolds Wants Cameo; Rob McElhenney Has Role
- Did Nightcrawler Deliberately Kill Captain America? X-Men Spoilers
- The First Pokemon TCG Set of 2023 Gets Release Date
- The Page Of Immortal X-Men #7 Kieron Gillen "Executed" By Himself
- How Does Everything Fit Together In Judgment Day Today? (Spoilers)
- Ironheart: Marvel Studios Releases Riri Williams Character Poster
- Star Wars: The Black Series Ralph McQuarrie Figures Arrive from Hasbro
- Warner Bros. Discovery Restructuring Bad Sign for Cartoon Network?
- Amazing Spider-Man, Moving On From Mary Jane, Today (Spoilers)
- The Overlooked Fiction House Artistry of Maurice Whitman, at Auction
- Sheena and the Elusive Jumbo Comics #31, Up for Auction
- The Earliest Hellboy Sketches by Mike Mignola From 1992 at Auction
- The Rarest Fiction House? Rangers Comics #2, Up for Auction
- Mark Buckingham Will Be Signing Miracleman At Gosh Comics
- Power Man and the Monster of Madness Mystery, Up for Auction
- AXE Eternals #1 Tries To Join Avengers 1,000,000 BC To Human History
- Who Does Exterminatrix, Oubliette Midas, Think She Is? (Spoilers)
- Today, Marvel Publishes 9 Judgment Day Comics – But Which Do You Buy?
- Have You Seen This Beard? The Daily LITG, 12th of October, 2022
LITG four years ago, Star Wars: The Hidden Empire
- Star Wars: The Hidden Empire To Conclude Trilogy From Marvel In 2022
- Wendy Rogers Tells America Superman Is Not Gay, He Loves Louis Lane
- A New Spider-Man Already? Amazing Spider-Man Beyond January Solicits
- Second Week of Marvel Deliveries From PRH, Another Horror Show
- Masters of the Universe Savage He-Man Coming Soon from Mattel
- Mattel's Masters of the Universe: Origins is a Pure Nostalgia Delight
- Invasion Toys Issues Statement Over Ejection From New York Comic Con
- Origin Of Bane's Daughter, Vengeance, Revealed In Joker #8 (Spoilers)
- Altered Forme Giratina Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Oct 2021
- Dean Cain: Bisexual Superman Not Bold or Brave; Knows What Would Be
- Marvel Reveals Details on Chris Claremont's X-Men Legends Story
- Find Out What The Seer, Or Anti-Oracle, Actually Wants… (Spoilers)
- Donny Cates Did Not Buy Original Cover Art To Miracleman #1 After All
- Alan Moore Talks To RT TV About Heroes, KKK, Magic And Wearing Masks
- Just One Page From… Batman Urban Legends #8 (Spoilers)
- O.M.A.C. – A New Trans Man DC Comics Character? (Spoilers)
- Jason Howard To Draw Jonathan Hickman's Duels Comic
- Tomorrow, London Cartoon Museum Launches Black: Story Of Tobias Taitt
- Steven S. DeKnight Holds Fast in The Daily LITG, 12th of October 2021
LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, Tom Hardy and Jeff Goldblum
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- We Can Do Better Than Tom Hardy as James Bond
- Jurassic World: Jeff Goldblum Recreates Iconic Side Pose
- New Eggs & Shadow Mewtwo Coming To Pokémon GO
- Mega Aerodactyl & Slowbro Are Coming To Pokémon GO
- Where in the World to Find Regional Pokémon in Pokémon GO
- The Boys: Eric Kripke Regrets Not Going for That Season 2 Money Move
- Image Comics Says Crossover Will Have The Impact Of Watchmen
- Secret Lair & Magic: The Gathering – Let's Talk About Lucille
- Mighty Morphin #1 Features Not One But Two First Appearances
- How DC Comics' Future State Was Originally Intended To Lead Into 5G
- Yen Press Announces 11 New Titles at NYCC Metaverse
- Donny Cates Confirms Wereworld With Dylan Burnett For October
- Now Kodansha Comics Offers Day-Of-Release All-You-Can-Eat Streaming
- Marvel Launches The King In Black: Planet Of The Symbiotes in January
- Jessi Zabarsky Sells Second Graphic Novel to Random House, Coming Back
- Matt Bogart, Jesse Holden's Incredible Doom Picked Up By HarperAlley
LITG six years ago, the DC Timeline was already falling apart
And Rise Of Skywalker was coming.
- The DC Comics Timeline From New York Comic Con Was Not Ready to Be Published
- "Star Wars": John Boyega's Agent Confirms New Rise of Skywalker Trailer on Monday Night Football
- Godzilla Director Reveals New Easter Egg and Scrapped Mothra Ending
- War on Humanity in X-Men #1 [Preview]
- Belligerent Donny Cates Refuses to Admit Comic He Never Read Inspired Cosmic Ghost Rider
- Marvel Make Selling "Celebrate Stan Lee" Comics a Firing Offense
- Ben Grimm Kills the Marvel Universe in Contagion #3 [Preview]
- A Modest Proposal to Deal With the Gary Glitter/Joker Movie Problem
- Robert Kirkman Makes The Walking Dead a Part of 80s Nostalgia
- "Crisis" Management: Tom Ellis' "Lucifer" Joining Crossover? [REPORT]
- Superboy Explores the Phallic Future in Art from Bendis and Sook's Legion of Super-Heroes #1
- David Bowie Wanted to Play Rorschach in the Watchmen Movie – Alan Moore Talks Comics, Music and Class Struggle
- A New "Crisis" For DC Comics in 2020, Ahead of 5G
- How Much Did Mark Millar Sell Millarworld to Netflix For?
- Gundam Perfect Strike Scale Model Kit Coming Soon From Bandai
- When Mark Millar Wrote Rich Johnston Into Rob Liefeld's Youngblood Bloodsport
- Bleeding Cool Explains the Ending of the Joker Movie
- "Magic: The Gathering: Arena" to Make Emergency Ban Announcement
- "Castlevania" Team Talks Season 3, Favorite Scenes, Vampires & More
- Apple Leaks "Fortnite" Plans For "Chapter Two" Of The Game
- Is Tempus Fuginaut DC's Answer to Marvel's Watcher?
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Dan DiDio, former publisher of DC Comics, co-creator of Sideways and Tempus Fuginaut.
- Marvel and DC editor Margaret Clark, of Akira, Alien Legion and Star Trek
- Bob Ingersoll, lawyer, and writer on Hero Alliance.
- John K Mulder, editor/publisher of MulderComics.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
