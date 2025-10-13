Posted in: Comics | Tagged: DC Next Level, newlitg

DC Next Level at NYCC in The Daily LITG 13th of October 2025

DC Next Level at NYCC was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

DC Next Level at NYCC was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again.

DC Next Level at NYCC and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Wolverine Prepares to Fight the Hulk

LITG two years ago, Keith Giffen's Last Laugh

LITG three years ago, Buffer Zone

LITG four years ago, Star Wars: The Hidden Empire

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, Tom Hardy and Jeff Goldblum

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG six years ago, the DC Timeline was already falling apart

And Rise Of Skywalker was coming.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Dan DiDio , former publisher of DC Comics, co-creator of Sideways and Tempus Fuginaut.

, former publisher of DC Comics, co-creator of Sideways and Tempus Fuginaut. Marvel and DC editor Margaret Clark , of Akira, Alien Legion and Star Trek

, of Akira, Alien Legion and Star Trek Bob Ingersoll, lawyer, and writer on Hero Alliance.

lawyer, and writer on Hero Alliance. John K Mulder, editor/publisher of MulderComics.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

