DC Next Level at NYCC in The Daily LITG 13th of October 2025

Article Summary

  • DC Next Level at NYCC dominates pop culture buzz as DC Comics reveals new #1 issues launching in 2026.
  • Explore the top stories shaking up comics, collectibles, and NYCC news, with DC and Marvel highlights.
  • Catch up with most-read LITG moments from the past six years, including NYCC history and industry scoops.
  • Comic book creator birthdays and how to subscribe to the Daily LitG mailing list for ongoing updates.

DC Next Level at NYCC was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.

DC Next Level at NYCC: DC Comics Launch New #1s In 2026
DC Comics panel at NYCC – DC Next Level

DC Next Level at NYCC and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

  1. DC Next Level at NYCC: DC Comics Launch New #1s In 2026 
  2. That's Why Gerry Duggan & Mark Buckingham's Wonder Man Was Delayed
  3. Dan Mora's Designs For All The Robins If They Grew Up To Be Batman
  4. Absolute Batman, Daniel Warren Johnson, DC Comics And ICE
  5. NYCC: No, Marvel, Gambit Is Not The New Sorcerer Supreme
  6. Marvel Announces Generation X-23, Rogue, X-Force, Magik & Colossus
  7. NYCC: Iron Man #1 by Joshua Williamson & Carmen Carnero For 2026
  8. Hasbro Announces New Made-to-Order Marvel Legends Apocalypse
  9. DC At NYCC: Who's Fighting Who In DC's K.O. In December, Revealed
  10. Marvel Comics Phantom Rider Rides into Hasbro's Marvel Legends

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Wolverine Prepares to Fight the Hulk

Wolverine Prepares to Fight the Hulk with New McFarlane Toys Statue
Credit: McFarlane Toys
  1. Wolverine Prepares to Fight the Hulk with New McFarlane Toys Statue
  2. Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa &#038; The Disappearing Season 3 Announcement
  3. J Michael Straczynski Brings His Captain America To An End In Broxton
  4. Wonder Woman #14 Preview: Steve's Swan Song?
  5. J Michael Straczynski Smashes The Marvel Universe Together In 2025
  6. Superman & Lois Season 4 Ep. 3 "Always My Hero" Images Released
  7. Jason Aaron, Charles Soule, Todd McFarlane Announce New Comics At NYCC
  8. Savage Dragon To Sue Mickey Mouse For Assault
  9. Absolute Batman #1 Gets A Third Printing Already
  10. Transformers Bumblebee Gets Brand New G1 Retro Figure from Hasbro
  11. Comic Store In Your Future: Amazing Spider-Man #129 Missing In Action
  12. Absolute Batman, Superman & Wonder Woman All Get Noir Editions
  13. Golden Age Horror Comics Getting The Facsimile Edition Treatments
  14. Le Destroy to Announce Big News at NYCC Around Trashumanism
  15. Joe Quesada Launches NYCC Edition Of Disciple #1
  16. JMS's Marvel Two In One in The Daily LITG, 12th of October 2024

LITG two years ago, Keith Giffen's Last Laugh

Keith Giffen Dies,
Keith Giffen by John Manard CC BY-SA 2.0,
  1. Keith Giffen, Co-Creator Of Rocket Raccoon & Lobo, Has Died, Aged 70
  2. Marvel Comics Replies To Letter About Spider-Man's Marriage
  3. Johns, Hitch, Frank, Fabok, Tomasi, Meltzer & Manapul's Ghost Machine
  4. General Mills Has Released Several Limited Halloween Monsters Treats
  5. DC Revives Elseworlds With Viking Deathstroke & Batman The Barbarian
  6. Evil Peter Parker Does to Paul What All Spider-Man Readers Want Him To
  7. Over Fifty Comic Book Creators, Sharing Memories Of Keith Giffen
  8. Keith Giffen Gets The Last Laugh in the Daily LITG, 12th October, 2023
  9. ThunderCats Get a New Series From Declan Shalvey & Drew Moss
  10. The DC Comics Pitch That Saw Conner Kent, Superboy as a Trans Woman
  11. Michael Dialynas' Zawa + The Belly Of The Beast Has Creators Buzzing
  12. Scott Pilgrim Is Twenty Years Old- #SP20 Box Sets Announced at NYCC
  13. Rob Liefeld Drops Bloodstrike Proof-Of-Concept Movie Footage
  14. Kazanda, Wild Girl of the Lost Continent in Rangers Comics, at Auction
  15. Ann Mason Beat Out Kaänga to the Cover of Jungle Comics 15, at Auction
  16. Banned Together: Authors And Allies On The Fight For Readers' Rights
  17. Lunar Distribution Hosts First New York Comic Con Retailer Breakfast
  18. Wolverine Does Little Nemo In Slumberland Courtesy Of Juan Jose Ryp

LITG three years ago, Buffer Zone

Screencap from Southern Californian Comics
Screencap from Southern Californian Comics
  1. Hulk & Daredevil Actor Suspected Of Stealing Golden Age Comics
  2. Always Sunny: Ryan Reynolds Wants Cameo; Rob McElhenney Has Role
  3. Did Nightcrawler Deliberately Kill Captain America? X-Men Spoilers
  4. The First Pokemon TCG Set of 2023 Gets Release Date
  5. The Page Of Immortal X-Men #7 Kieron Gillen "Executed" By Himself
  6. How Does Everything Fit Together In Judgment Day Today? (Spoilers)
  7. Ironheart: Marvel Studios Releases Riri Williams Character Poster
  8. Star Wars: The Black Series Ralph McQuarrie Figures Arrive from Hasbro
  9. Warner Bros. Discovery Restructuring Bad Sign for Cartoon Network?
  10. Amazing Spider-Man, Moving On From Mary Jane, Today (Spoilers)
  11. The Overlooked Fiction House Artistry of Maurice Whitman, at Auction
  12. Sheena and the Elusive Jumbo Comics #31, Up for Auction
  13. The Earliest Hellboy Sketches by Mike Mignola From 1992 at Auction
  14. The Rarest Fiction House? Rangers Comics #2, Up for Auction
  15. Mark Buckingham Will Be Signing Miracleman At Gosh Comics
  16. Power Man and the Monster of Madness Mystery, Up for Auction
  17. AXE Eternals #1 Tries To Join Avengers 1,000,000 BC To Human History
  18. Who Does Exterminatrix, Oubliette Midas, Think She Is? (Spoilers)
  19. Today, Marvel Publishes 9 Judgment Day Comics – But Which Do You Buy?
  20. Have You Seen This Beard? The Daily LITG, 12th of October, 2022

LITG four years ago, Star Wars: The Hidden Empire

Star Wars: The Crimson Reign Begins
Star Wars: The Hidden Empire in The Daily LITG, 13th of October 2021
  1. Star Wars: The Hidden Empire To Conclude Trilogy From Marvel In 2022
  2. Wendy Rogers Tells America Superman Is Not Gay, He Loves Louis Lane
  3. A New Spider-Man Already? Amazing Spider-Man Beyond January Solicits
  4. Second Week of Marvel Deliveries From PRH, Another Horror Show
  5. Masters of the Universe Savage He-Man Coming Soon from Mattel
  6. Mattel's Masters of the Universe: Origins is a Pure Nostalgia Delight
  7. Invasion Toys Issues Statement Over Ejection From New York Comic Con
  8. Origin Of Bane's Daughter, Vengeance, Revealed In Joker #8 (Spoilers)
  9. Altered Forme Giratina Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Oct 2021
  10. Dean Cain: Bisexual Superman Not Bold or Brave; Knows What Would Be
  11. Marvel Reveals Details on Chris Claremont's X-Men Legends Story
  12. Find Out What The Seer, Or Anti-Oracle, Actually Wants… (Spoilers)
  13. Donny Cates Did Not Buy Original Cover Art To Miracleman #1 After All
  14. Alan Moore Talks To RT TV About Heroes, KKK, Magic And Wearing Masks
  15. Just One Page From… Batman Urban Legends #8 (Spoilers)
  16. O.M.A.C. – A New Trans Man DC Comics Character? (Spoilers)
  17. Jason Howard To Draw Jonathan Hickman's Duels Comic
  18. Tomorrow, London Cartoon Museum Launches Black: Story Of Tobias Taitt
  19. Steven S. DeKnight Holds Fast in The Daily LITG, 12th of October 2021

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, Tom Hardy and Jeff Goldblum

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

  1. We Can Do Better Than Tom Hardy as James Bond
  2. Jurassic World: Jeff Goldblum Recreates Iconic Side Pose
  3. New Eggs & Shadow Mewtwo Coming To Pokémon GO
  4. Mega Aerodactyl & Slowbro Are Coming To Pokémon GO
  5. Where in the World to Find Regional Pokémon in Pokémon GO
  6. The Boys: Eric Kripke Regrets Not Going for That Season 2 Money Move
  7. Image Comics Says Crossover Will Have The Impact Of Watchmen
  8. Secret Lair & Magic: The Gathering – Let's Talk About Lucille
  9. Mighty Morphin #1 Features Not One But Two First Appearances
  10. How DC Comics' Future State Was Originally Intended To Lead Into 5G
  11. Yen Press Announces 11 New Titles at NYCC Metaverse
  12. Donny Cates Confirms Wereworld With Dylan Burnett For October
  13. Now Kodansha Comics Offers Day-Of-Release All-You-Can-Eat Streaming
  14. Marvel Launches The King In Black: Planet Of The Symbiotes in January
  15. Jessi Zabarsky Sells Second Graphic Novel to Random House, Coming Back
  16. Matt Bogart, Jesse Holden's Incredible Doom Picked Up By HarperAlley

LITG six years ago, the DC Timeline was already falling apart

And Rise Of Skywalker was coming.

  1. The DC Comics Timeline From New York Comic Con Was Not Ready to Be Published
  2. "Star Wars": John Boyega's Agent Confirms New Rise of Skywalker Trailer on Monday Night Football
  3. Godzilla Director Reveals New Easter Egg and Scrapped Mothra Ending
  4. War on Humanity in X-Men #1 [Preview]
  5. Belligerent Donny Cates Refuses to Admit Comic He Never Read Inspired Cosmic Ghost Rider
  6. Marvel Make Selling "Celebrate Stan Lee" Comics a Firing Offense
  7. Ben Grimm Kills the Marvel Universe in Contagion #3 [Preview]
  8. A Modest Proposal to Deal With the Gary Glitter/Joker Movie Problem
  9. Robert Kirkman Makes The Walking Dead a Part of 80s Nostalgia
  10. "Crisis" Management: Tom Ellis' "Lucifer" Joining Crossover? [REPORT]
  11. Superboy Explores the Phallic Future in Art from Bendis and Sook's Legion of Super-Heroes #1
  12. David Bowie Wanted to Play Rorschach in the Watchmen Movie – Alan Moore Talks Comics, Music and Class Struggle
  13. A New "Crisis" For DC Comics in 2020, Ahead of 5G
  14. How Much Did Mark Millar Sell Millarworld to Netflix For?
  15. Gundam Perfect Strike Scale Model Kit Coming Soon From Bandai
  16. When Mark Millar Wrote Rich Johnston Into Rob Liefeld's Youngblood Bloodsport
  17. Bleeding Cool Explains the Ending of the Joker Movie
  18. "Magic: The Gathering: Arena" to Make Emergency Ban Announcement
  19. "Castlevania" Team Talks Season 3, Favorite Scenes, Vampires & More
  20. Apple Leaks "Fortnite" Plans For "Chapter Two" Of The Game
  21. Is Tempus Fuginaut DC's Answer to Marvel's Watcher?

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Dan DiDio, former publisher of DC Comics, co-creator of Sideways and Tempus Fuginaut.
  • Marvel and DC editor Margaret Clark, of Akira, Alien Legion and Star Trek
  • Bob Ingersoll, lawyer, and writer on Hero Alliance.
  • John K Mulder, editor/publisher of MulderComics.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


