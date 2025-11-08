Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Joker, newlitg
Absolute Joker In The Daily LITG, 8th of November, 2025
The Absolute Joker covers were the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Absolute Joker and the top ten stories from yesterday
- CoverWatch: All The Absolute Batman #15 Absolute Joker Covers
- Ultimate Origin Boxes Come To Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon
- Hasbro Reissues the Marvel 85th Anniversary Marvel Legends Wolverine
- Mattel Saves the Honmoon with New KPop Demon Hunters 3-Pack
- Captain America Marvel Legends 20th Anniversary Reissue Revealed
- Southern Bastards Beat Absolute Batman In The Top Ten Hottest Comics
- Avengers: Secret Wars Out Today! The Daily LITG, 7th of November, 2025
- A Look At Next Week's Batman #162 by Jim Lee And Jeph Loeb, Honestly
- It Looks Like We Have Finished Artwork From Batman #163 By Jim Lee
- PrintWatch: Batman, Youngblood, Skinbreaker & Alien Vs Captain America
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- The Story Of America's First Graphic Novelist, Matt Baker
- Cobra Kai Meets Duel in Rashad Doucet's Karate Road Graphic Novel
- E. Hanby Auctions The Rights To F1 Boys-Love Graphic Novels, Downforce
In the LITG one year ago, How I Met Your Karate Kid
- Cobra Kai Star Zabka on HIMYM Possibly Sparking "Karate Kid" Revival
- Ghosts: BBC Creators on What Characters Have Been Up To Since Finale
- Nosferatu: 4 New High-Quality Images Have Been Released
- Soap Opera Superheroics of the New JSA #1 From DC Comics (Spoilers)
- 30,000 Copies Of Spirou Graphic Novel Pulled From Shelves Over Racism
- Marvel Comics February 2025 Solicits: The First Half
- C.B. Cebulski Announced Young Avengers For 2025 At Osaka Comic Con
- Printwatch: Absolute Superman, Batman & Robin, Transformers Printings
- Elsbeth Season 2 Ep. 4 "Elsbeth's Eleven" Sneak Peeks Released & More
- Comic Book Folk React To… Donald Trump's Presidential Victory
- Marvel Comics Get Marvel Rivals Variant Covers In January
- Dean Haspiel's Chest Face And Lights Out, Both Crowdfunding Now
- Groupies #2 by Helen Mullane & Tula Lotay, Ahead of Thought Bubble
- Look Ahead as TVA #1 Teams Up Spider-Gwen, Captain Carter & Gambit
- Late: Batman '89: Echoes #5 And #6 Get Later
- How Mary Jane Looks at Peter Parker- The Daily LITG 7th November 2024
LITG two years ago, Strutting the AT-AT Walk
- Return to Hoth with Columbia's New Star Wars Winter Collection
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Gets a 3,700 Piece Doll Set from Disney
- Marvel's X-Men Solicitations For February 2024
- The Future Of Milestone At DC Comics? (Spoilers)
- The Typo That Will Have Hurt Everyone On Batman #139
- Everything Seems To Tie Into Batman #139 Whether It Means To Or Not
- Rejoice! Mountain Dew Game Fuel is Hitting Shelves Once Again
- Danny Earls- From Thought Bubble To Marvel's Hulk In One Year
- IDW Publishing Not Closing Offices In San Diego For Good?
- SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP: Still No Agreement on AI, Other "Essential Items"
- Comics JobWatch- DC, Image, Viz, Penguin, Abrams, Rocksteady & More
- Dstlry's Gone & Somna Ashcans With Devil's Cut at Thought Bubble
- Dawn Runner From Ram V, Evan Cagle, Dave Stewart & Aditya Bidikar
- The Helsinki Comics Festival Comes To London At The End Of November
- Live From a Hoth Tauntaunwalk in The Daily LITG, 7th of November 2023
- Rusalka Whispers of the Forest by Kamila Krol, Thought Bubble Debut
LITG three years ago, House of the Dragon Star Emma D'Arcy Named GQ Men of the Year 2022
- House of the Dragon Star Emma D'Arcy Named to GQ Men of the Year 2022
- Kevin O'Neill, The Man The Comics Code Tried To Ban, Has Died At 69
- What Is Huntress' Status In The New Golden Age? (Spoilers)
- What Is The Future Of The JSA In DC's New Golden Age? (Spoilers)
- Who Are The Lost Children Of DC's New Golden Age? (Spoilers)
- Rick And Morty's Beth Gets Her Own Comic in Oni November 2022 Solicits
- Who Is The Legionnaire In DC's Golden Age?
- What Is The New Coin Pokemon Appearing Today In Pokemon GO?
- Who Is The Golden Age Red Lantern In The Justice Society Of America?
- Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 Preview: Beast Boy Must Die
- Did Grant Morrison Subtweet Elon Musk On Substack?
- John Dunning & Ricardo Cabral Dark Horse Debut Wiper at Thought Bubble
- The First Doom Patrol in My Greatest Adventure #80, Up for Auction
- Boom Studios Makes "Cover A" Comics Returnable – But Not The Rest
- James Tynion IV Moves Onion Club From Substack To Third Eye
- Splat by Joe Stone & Matthew Dooley to Debut At Thought Bubble
- Modred The Mystic Debuts In Marvel Chillers, On Auction Today
- Ahmed Raafat Displays His Diary Of The Astronudes at Thought Bubble
- David Taylor's Decades, 5 Years in the Making, Debut at Thought Bubble
- Kry Garcia To Hit Thought Bubble With Meteors This Weekend
- New Coin Pokemon Tops The Daily LITG, 7th of November 2022
LITG four years ago, JLQ First Look
- Your First Look At JLQ – Justice League Queer – From DC Comics
- Seattle To Destroy Stolen Comics And Funko POPS Unless Claimed
- After 30 Years, DC Comics Tease They're Killing Off Superman Again
- 'Ineffable' Trademarked In Neil Gaiman & Sir Terry Pratchett's Names
- The Flash Season 8 "Armageddon" E02 Overview: Black Lightning Strikes
- Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Content Creators React To Game Ending
- AEW Rampage: Finally Someone Tells the Truth About CM Punk
- Stranger Things 4 Teaser: Hawkins' Reach Extends Far Beyond Indiana
- Locke & Key: Some Thoughts on Season 2 & A Concern About Season 3
- Eternals Wins Weekend Box Office, But Nobody Is Excited About It
- Batman #116 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Valiant Editor Audrey Meeker Sells Her Own Graphic Novel, Swing
- Ghibli Meets Yoruban Folklore in Anamnesis Graphic Novel by JCJB
- Thank FOC Diamond's Websites Are Back – 7th November 2021
- The Adventures of Zooni, Early Graphic Novels By Vikram Madan For 2023
- Stranger Things In The Daily LITG, 7th of November 2021
LITG five years ago, Arrow, WW84, Pokémon GO, and Philadelphia
- Arrow Star Stephen Amell: The CWverse Change "F**king Pi**ed Me Off"
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Celebrates Flipadelphia
- Is Psyduck Guaranteed Shiny In The New Pokémon GO Timed Research?
- Wonder Woman 1984 Delayed Again? DC Cancels Tie-In Covers For December
- Superman & Lois Writer Calls Out Arrowverse Series After Being Let Go
- American Horror Story Shocker: Ryan Murphy Reveals Real "Cult" Finale
- Fear TWD Season 6 Breaks Early; 2-Hour World Beyond Season Finale
- Pokémon GO Is Testing Changes To XP For Certain Trainers
- Cody Says Young Bucks Made Mistake in AEW Tag Team Title Stipulation
- Arrow: Stephen Amell's Flash/Supergirl Tweet More Than Meets the Eye?
- Celebrate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris On Savage Dragon #253 New Printing
- Okay, Which Joe Biden Staffer Chose The Ghostbusters 2 Music?
- Comic Creators React to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Winning The Election
- Crossover #1 Review: A Comic Book About Comic Books
- How Come All The Police Have Guns In Hellblazer: Rise And Fall?
- CNN's Jake Tapper Really Loves DC Comics, Doesn't He?
- Bubble, The Comedy Sci-Fi Podcast Drama Becoming a Graphic Novel
- How London's Orbital Comics Is Selling Robert Crumb In Lockdown
- Mickey Mouse Gets His Zombie Coffee Published in English in 2021
- Ablaze Picks Up Comic Book License For Grumpy Cat
LITG six years ago, I was off to Thought Bubble
And DC was messing with Wonder Woman comic book issue numbers.
- DC Comics Cancels Wonder Woman #84
- "The Boys" Season 2: Karl Urban Signals Filming Wrap; "Mid 2020" Debut
- McDonalds is Bring Back Some Classic Retro Toys Today!
- Jonathan Hickman Doesn't Believe in a Major Part of the Comic Book Industry
- Why is Tom King Researching Watchmen?
- DC Comics Cancels Aquaman Omnibus, Super Friends and Steve Englehart Hardcover Orders
- That Mark Zaid Hydra Quote That's Suddenly In The News
- "The Wheel of Time" Welcomes Michael McElhatton as Tam Al'Thor
- Blackstars #2 Will Feature The Cruelest Portrayal of Superman Grant Morrison Has Ever Done
- "Terminator: Dark Fate" Plot Holes Mess Up The Whole Franchise
LITG seven years ago, no one was dying in Justice League
And there were more Cobblepots about.
- The Least Convincing Major DC Comics Death in Justice League #11 (Spoilers)
- So Who Was Penny Cobblepot Then? (Batman #58 Spoilers)
- X-Men #10 Red Ends on an Absolute Belter (Major Spoilers)
- How Dead Are The Animals in Today's Marvel Comics? (Spoilers)
- What's Next For Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp's The Green Lantern?
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Daredevil, Captain America, Battlestar Galactica and Creepy writer Roger McKenzie.
- Marilee Woch, editor at Majestic Comics.
- Nameless, Officer Downe and Nixon's Pals, co-creator and Batman artist, Chris Burnham.
- Comic store employee at New DImension Comics, Dan Greenwald.
- Steven Scott, writer for Vamperotica, Normandy Gold and Batman.
- Tom Feister, artist on Ex-Machina, G.I. Joe, Iron Man, Avengers, Green Lantern and Witchblade
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
