Bye Bye United Captains In The Daily LITG, 9th of November, 2025

Bye Bye United Captains was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

"Bye Bye United Captains" was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.

Bye Bye United Captains and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In the LITG one year ago, A Horrific Future For Superman

LITG two years ago, The Nightmare Before Christmas

LITG three years ago, Minimum CW Going Forward

LITG four years ago, Black Lightning Strikes

Five years ago, Arrowverse, American Horror Story, and Pokemon GO

Seven years ago, Scalpel was getting stopped

And there were more Cobblepots about.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Darick Robertson , co-creator of The Boys and Transmetropolitan

, co-creator of The Boys and Transmetropolitan Bill Mantlo, co-creator of Rocket Raccoon, Cloak and Dagger.

co-creator of Rocket Raccoon, Cloak and Dagger. Marvel and DC Comics artist Ken Landgraf

Mort Todd , comic creator and publisher, EIC of Cracked and Marvel Music, and owner of Comicfix.

, comic creator and publisher, EIC of Cracked and Marvel Music, and owner of Comicfix. Jack Herman , artist on Elementals and Robotech.

, artist on Elementals and Robotech. Comic reviewer Patrick Hayes

EIC of Boomstick Comics, Bryan Kluger

Brian Hawkins, Scout Comics editor, writer of Devil's Dominion, Darkwatchers/Gretel, and Val Helsing

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

