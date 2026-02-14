Posted in: Comics | Tagged: dan slott, newlitg

Dan Slott Returns To Spider-Man In The Daily LITG, 14th February 2026

Love is in the air as Dan Slott's returns to Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool.

Article Summary Dan Slott makes a major comeback to Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day, causing a buzz online.

Top trending comic news stories, from Marvel Legends reveals to Dennis Hopeless leaving Marvel & DC.

Look back at top Bleeding Cool headlines from the past seven years with Lying In The Gutters history.

Spotlight on comic creator birthdays and how to subscribe to the LitG Daily Mailing List for updates.

Love is in the air as Dan Slott's returns to Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead.

Dan Slott Returns To Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday

LITG one year ago, Marvel introducing a Hell Hulk

LITG two years ago, Marvel & DC Crossovers

LITG three years ago, Rosalia on Coke

LITG four years ago, Doctor Elmo

LITG five years ago, Darth Vader and Gina Carano

LITG six years ago – Parasite became a comic

And Aurora joined X-Factor.

LITG seven years ago, Poison Ivy controversy began

And there was no post-credit scene for Aquaman.

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date. Well, it beats the alternative.

Niko Henrichon of Doctor Strange

of Doctor Strange Phillip Vaughan , Course Director – Comics and Graphic Novels, University of Dundee.

, Course Director – Comics and Graphic Novels, University of Dundee. David B. Quinn , co-creator of Faust

, co-creator of Faust Michael Kasinger , sketch card artist.

, sketch card artist. Suzanne Dechnik , comics colourist

, comics colourist Chad Bowers, writer on Youngblood, X-Men 92, Swordquest, Deadpool.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

