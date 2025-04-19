Posted in: Comics | Tagged: grant morrison, newlitg
Grant Morrison Returns To Batman in The Daily LITG 19th of April, 2025
Grant Morrison's return to Batman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Grant Morrison Returns To Batman in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Grant Morrison Returns To Batman From DC Comics
- DC Comics Full July 2025 Solicits- Supergirl & Constantine Together
- Marvel Confirms Doug Ramsey and Revelation in Upcoming X-Men
- Bleeding Cool Presents Image Comics' Full July 2025 Solicitations
- SCOOP: DC's Absolute Universe Gets A White Board Of Doom (Spoilers)
- Gerry Duggan & Jae Lee's This Ends Tonight From Image Comics in July
- Shredder Krang Gets A New Release from Joins NECA's TMNT Line
- An End To Wokeness With The Return Of The Marvel Swimsuit Special?
- SCOOP: The Mystery Absolute Figure Behind The Big DC Crossover
- Doctor Odyssey: Our S01E15: "Crew Week" Preview, Season 1 Update
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Charles Chiang, CFO of Heavy Metal Magazine
- Martha Thomases, former publicity manager of DC, ComicMix, VP of ComicMix
- Phil Hall, former editor of Comics International, and Borderline.
- Cartoonist Jessica Bradley-Bove of Phoenix Comics Weekly.
- Patrick Gleason of Super-Sons and Spider-Man.
- Takeshi Miyazawa of Mary Jane, Spider-Man and Runaways,
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
