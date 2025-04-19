Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Grant Morrison Returns To Batman in The Daily LITG 19th of April, 2025

Grant Morrison's return to Batman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Grant Morrison's return to Batman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Photo of Grant Morrison by Jason Mouratides / CC 

Grant Morrison Returns To Batman in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Grant Morrison Returns To Batman From DC Comics
  2. DC Comics Full July 2025 Solicits- Supergirl & Constantine Together
  3. Marvel Confirms Doug Ramsey and Revelation in Upcoming X-Men
  4. Bleeding Cool Presents Image Comics' Full July 2025 Solicitations
  5. SCOOP: DC's Absolute Universe Gets A White Board Of Doom (Spoilers)
  6. Gerry Duggan & Jae Lee's This Ends Tonight From Image Comics in July
  7. Shredder Krang Gets A New Release from Joins NECA's TMNT Line 
  8. An End To Wokeness With The Return Of The Marvel Swimsuit Special?
  9. SCOOP: The Mystery Absolute Figure Behind The Big DC Crossover
  10. Doctor Odyssey: Our S01E15: "Crew Week" Preview, Season 1 Update

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… Real Time Ultimate Comics

Marvel Exonerates Kevin Feige Over The Death Of Kamala Khan, Ms Marvel
Instagram photo from Heroes World, used with permission.
  1. Marvel Exonerates Kevin Feige Over Death Of Kamala Khan, Ms Marvel
  2. James Cameron's Aliens Vs Marvel's Avengers For July 2024
  3. Namor To NYX in Marvel Comics July Full 2024 Solicits & Solicitations
  4. Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman & Absolute Power DC July 2024 Solicits
  5. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol Sets Tribeca Debut
  6. The Betrayal Of The X-Men to Orchis by Professor X & Goodbye to Krakoa
  7. JH Williams III Is Teasing Two Brand New Things For Comics
  8. Blossom: "Quiet on Set" Abuse Not Just at Nickelodeon: Mayim Bialik
  9. Marvel's New Ultimate Comics Universe Is Playing Out In Real Time
  10. Carol Danvers is Warbird with Hasbro's New Marvel Legends Exclusive
  11. DC Comics' July 2024 Full Solicits – Batman #150 Reveals Bruce Wayne?
  12. Dark Horse Comics Has Scott Snyder By A Thread
  13. C.S. Pacat And Johanna The Mad Bring Back Fence This Summer
  14. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Gets A Borderlands Comic Book In August 2024
  15. R.L. Stine Pitches Graveyard Club As "Breakfast Club In A Graveyard"
  16. Epitaphs From The Abyss #1 – The First New EC Comic In Forty Years
  17. Warren Ellis & JH Williams III's Desolation Jones Gets New Collection
  18. Biker Mice From Mars #1 Launches From Oni Press in July
  19. Witchblade: Top Cow to Relaunch Series Reboot in July 2024
  20. Radiant Black Collections Are Image Comics' Latest Big Hit
  21. James Gunn, David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan All Set for Superman Day
  22. Is Darkest Hour The End Of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers At Boom?
  23. Jaime Hernandez Confirms Love And Rockets #15 Is Done
  24. Real Time Ultimate Comics in The Daily LITG, 18th April 2024

LITG two years ago, Jeri Ryan After Voyager

star trek
Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  1. Star Trek: Picard Star Jeri Ryan After Voyager Run: "I Was Done"
  2. Arby's Are Bringing Back Their Limited-Edition D&D Tabletop Dice
  3. New Superpowers For Nightwing (#103 Spoilers)
  4. A New Look for Wonder Woman and a New Name for Mary Marvel (Spoilers)
  5. Open Your Eyes To Knight Terrors For Free Comic Book Day (DC Spoilers)
  6. Marvel Comics To Publish Marvel Age #1000 In August
  7. Mortal Kombat Kitana Gets A Klassic Appearance Statue from PCS 
  8. Justified: U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens Makes a Strong First Impression
  9. Punisher #11 Preview: Wolverine Gets a Dose of His Own Medicine
  10. Star Trek: Picard Season 3: Matalas Clarifies Borg Timeline Confusion
  11. Cindy Smith and Sandra Lake Debut in Marvel's Junior Miss, at Auction
  12. Marvel Continues To Tease Death Of Gwen Stacy But With Mary Jane
  13. Gears Of War & Fortnite's Cliff Bleszinski's Comic With Alex De Campi
  14. Frankie and Lana in a College Version of Riverdale, at Auction
  15. Rick and Morty: Heart of Rickness in Oni Press July 2023 Solicits
  16. Antarctica by Simon Birks & Willi Robert From Image Comics/Top Cow
  17. Pre-Jetsons Science Fiction Comedy of Dan DeCarlo's Jetta, at Auction
  18. Trish Stratus Takes Credit for Women's Revolution in WWE Raw Promo
  19. Finding Comics & Graphic Novels on Display at London Book Fair 2023
  20. Conan The Barbarian #1 Cover Reveals From Titan & Heroic Signatures
  21. Shawn Speakman's The King-Killing Queen, The Next Top 10 Kickstarter? 
  22. Is Wonder Woman A Shamazon? The Daily LITG, 18th April 2023

LITG three years ago, Ace, Tegan, Vinny & Kate

Ace & Tegan Return To Doctor Who in The Daily LITG, 19th of April 2022
Ace & Tegan Return To Doctor Who in The Daily LITG, 19th of April 2022
  1. Doctor Who: Ace, Tegan, The Master & More Return for Final Special
  2. Todd McFarlane Wants Your Spawn Cover, Artistic Ability A Detriment
  3. Superman & Lois Struggle; Evil Superman: Arrowverse Crossover Preview
  4. Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who Special "Legend Of The Sea Devils"
  5. Titans Season 4 Director Shares Diop, Potter, Orpin & Lycurgo Looks
  6. Hasbro Reveals Marvel Legends Thor: Love and Thunder Reforged Mjolnir
  7. A Look At Nightwing Vs Deathstroke & Cyborg Superman in Dark Crisis #2
  8. Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel Legends Figures OFFICIALLY Revealed
  9. DC Comics Spoils Whodunnit In Trial Of The Amazons? (Spoilers)
  10. Deathrage & Miss Meow In Merc Publishing July 2022 Solicits
  11. Above Snakes by Sean Lewis, Hayden Sherman Set for Image in July
  12. Air by G. Willow Wilson and M. K. Perker Revived at Berger Books
  13. An Affordable Copy of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1, Up for Auction
  14. Usagi Yojimbo Takes Over Heritage Auctions Today
  15. Ukraine Refugee Comic With Groo, Chew, Grendel, Astro City & More
  16. GI Joe Reprints Are Even On Fire Right Now, Taking Bids At Heritage
  17. Artist's Elite Comics – A Publishing Plan Designed To Be Chaotic
  18. Victoria Setian, From Gaming To Graphic Novels, With The Dark Room
  19. Behemoth, She Bites & Bush Leaguers – Scout Comics July 2022 Solicits
  20. The Pressure Of 4 Spawn Comics On Todd McFarlane – So How About 12?
  21. Artist's Elite Presents Garza, Booth & Kirkham in July 2022 Solicits
  22. DC Comics Spoils Whodunnit In Trial Of The Amazons? (Spoilers)
  23. Heart Eyes #1 by Hopeless & Ibáñez in Vault Comics July 2022 Solicits
  24. Cica Trix and Let's Get Burgers in Silver Sprocket July 2022 Solicits
  25. Todd McFarlane Wants You In The Daily LITG, 18th of April 2022

LITG four years ago, The Rookie, The Way Of The Househusband and Alfred Molina

The Way of the Househusband: Great Manga, Worst Anime of the Century
"The Way of the Househusband" still, Netflix

  1. The Rookie S03E11 Finds "New Blood" Starting Their First Day: Preview
  2. The Way of the Househusband: Great Manga, Worst Anime of the Century
  3. Spider-Man: No Way Home: Alfred Molina Confirms His Casting
  4. Legends of Tomorrow: Dominic Purcell Quits? "The Studio Does Not Care"
  5. World War She-Hulk Begins in July From Marvel Comics
  6. Nichelle Wright – A New Captain America From Marvel For 4th Of July
  7. Batgirl & Nightwing Talk @#$% Behind Batman's Back in Nightwing #79
  8. Separated At Birth: Josef Rubinstein And… Everyone?
  9. Kim's Convenience Finale Aftershow: Stars Dish on CBC Series End
  10. Transformers Reboost and Skids Roll Out As New Hasbro Releases
  11. The Strange Story Behind 1950's Strange Adventures #1 from DC Comics
  12. Zatanna – The New Leader Of Justice League Dark? (Spoilers)
  13. Measuring Up's Lily LaMotte & Ann Xu's Graphic Novel, Unhappy Camper
  14. Batman And The Joker Top The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  15. Nichelle Wright – A New Captain America From Marvel For 4th Of July
  16. Kaare Andrews Launches Amazing Fantasy #1 From Marvel Comics in July
  17. Alfred Molina's Doc Ock's Back – The Daily LITG, 18th of April 2021

LITG five years ago, DC blindsided everyone.

Five years ago, the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered. We also got a view of new Umbrella Academy at this difficult time.

  1. Comics Publishers Blindsided By DC Comics Distribution Punchline
  2. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Episode Titles Feed Our Speculation
  3. Brian Hibbs Holds Jim Lee Responsible for DC Distribution Decision
  4. Roman Reigns' Name Banned from WWE TV Says Report
  5. Diamond Responds to DC Comics' New Distributors – Where Is Batman #92
  6. WWE Releases Five More NXT Wrestlers, Raising Count to 43 Laid Off
  7. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  8. Jim Lee Talks DC Comics Distribution and Batman #92's 230,000 Orders
  9. Spawn McFarlane Kickstarter Hits 1.5 Million and Gets Upgrades
  10. DC Comics' New Distributors are Midtown Comics and DCBS

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Charles Chiang, CFO of Heavy Metal Magazine
  • Martha Thomases, former publicity manager of DC, ComicMix, VP of ComicMix
  • Phil Hall, former editor of Comics International, and Borderline.
  • Cartoonist Jessica Bradley-Bove of Phoenix Comics Weekly.
  • Patrick Gleason of Super-Sons and Spider-Man.
  • Takeshi Miyazawa of Mary Jane, Spider-Man and Runaways,

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

