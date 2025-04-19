Posted in: Comics | Tagged: grant morrison, newlitg

Grant Morrison Returns To Batman in The Daily LITG 19th of April, 2025

Grant Morrison's return to Batman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Grant Morrison's return to Batman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Grant Morrison Returns To Batman in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… Real Time Ultimate Comics

LITG two years ago, Jeri Ryan After Voyager

LITG three years ago, Ace, Tegan, Vinny & Kate

LITG four years ago, The Rookie, The Way Of The Househusband and Alfred Molina

LITG five years ago, DC blindsided everyone.

Five years ago, the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered. We also got a view of new Umbrella Academy at this difficult time.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Charles Chiang, CFO of Heavy Metal Magazine

CFO of Heavy Metal Magazine Martha Thomases , former publicity manager of DC, ComicMix, VP of ComicMix

, former publicity manager of DC, ComicMix, VP of ComicMix Phil Hall, former editor of Comics International, and Borderline.

former editor of Comics International, and Borderline. Cartoonist Jessica Bradley-Bove of Phoenix Comics Weekly.

of Phoenix Comics Weekly. Patrick Gleason of Super-Sons and Spider-Man.

of Super-Sons and Spider-Man. Takeshi Miyazawa of Mary Jane, Spider-Man and Runaways,

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

