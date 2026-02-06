Posted in: Comics | Tagged: kevin maguire, newlitg

Kevin Maguire's Past & Future in The Daily LITG, 6th Of February, 2026

Kevin Maguire's future in comics was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, but that was just the first shoe dropping.

Article Summary Kevin Maguire's future in comics headlines with his DC cover exit and pay concerns after 20 years

A roundup of the top trending comic stories from Bleeding Cool on February 6th, 2026

Flashbacks to major LITG news from the past seven years highlight comics industry trends

Comic book birthdays celebrated and a LitG daily mailing list offered for ongoing updates

Kevin Maguire's future in comics was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, but that was just the first shoe dropping. The second shoe drops later today on BC. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Kevin Maguire and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday

LITG one year ago, Marvel Cancels Spirits Of Violence

LITG two years ago… Comic Book Creators Leaving Cadence Comic Art

LITG three years ago, Warren Ellis Talks The Authority, Alan Moore & James Gunn

LITG four years ago, Supernatural And Walker

LITG five years ago, Cobra Kai and Immortal Hulk

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

LITG six years ago – Batman got a new Batmobile

And Death Note returned for a one-shot.

LITG seven years ago – Wally West had an autopsy

And Daredevil Daredevil Daredevil Daredevil.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Matthew Rosenberg , writer for X-Men, co-creator of We Can Never Go Home, 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank.

, writer for X-Men, co-creator of We Can Never Go Home, 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank. Byron Brewer, PR for Dynamite Entertainment

PR for Dynamite Entertainment Igor Maricic , founder of Epicenter Comics

, founder of Epicenter Comics Ryan Jenkins, formertly of Orbital Comics, creator of Whiskers McFadden.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!