Rob Liefeld Swearing Off Marvel in the Daily LITG, 24th August, 2024
Rob Liefeld swearing off Marvel in the Daily LITG, 23rd of August, 2024 topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Rob Liefeld swearing off Marvel in the Daily LITG, 23rd of August, 2024 topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well over the past five years.
Rob Liefeld swearing off Marvel topped the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Rob Liefeld Quits Marvel Entirely After Finishing This Deadpool Comic
- Jim Lee's Absolute Batman, Superman And Wonder Woman
- James Gunn Has No Jurisdiction Over DC Comics or Absolute Batman Logo
- Kotobukiya Debuts New Star Trek Bishoujo Lady Captain Kirk Statue
- Doctor Who: With Season 3 Uncertain, Ncuti Gatwa Is Going "Wilde"
- Raid On Greymalkin & Avengers Vs X-Men- Marvel December 2024 Solicits
- Jim Lee X-Men #1 Homage for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Nation
- Marc Silvestri Recreates That Wolverine Image for Witchblade
- Marvel Comics November 2024 Solicits In Full, As Jeff Enters Venom War
- New Venom – Robbie Robertson, Madame Masque, Rick Jones or Luke Cage?
- Ronda Rousey Apologizes for Sandy Hook Conspiracy Post Decade Later
- Resurgence's X-O Manowar One-Shot in Valiant November 2024 Solicits
- Public Domain Popeye, In Ablaze's November 2024 Solicits For 2025
- John McCrea's Dinosaurs VS Cowboys in Scratch's November 2024 Solicits
- Warm Fusion? You Won't Feel A Thing in Dstlry November 2024 Solicits
- Skottie Young Returns To Oz With I Hate Fairyland
- Duck Tales & Green Hornet/Miss Fury in Dynamite November 2024 Solicits
- Mike Mignola Giant Robot Hellboy in Dark Horse November 2024 Solicits
- Heat Seeker: Combustion #1 in Titan Comics November 2024 Solicits
- 40th Anniversary Of Scream in Rebellion/2000AD November 2024 Solicits
- The Fade, Power Rangers, Wynd & Firefly in Boom November 2024 Solicits
- Jim Lee's Absolute DC Comics in the Daily LITG, 23rd of August, 2024
LITG one year ago, The X-Men
- Rules Of Engagement With X-Men Vs Orchis Across All Reality (Spoilers)
- Doctor Who Series 14 Might Be Arriving Sooner Than We Expected
- Spider-Man Would Like to Remind You All That The Punisher is a Villain
- Warrior Star Andrew Koji Has "Gut Feeling" About Season 4 & More
- So This Is How Spider-Man Becomes Evil & The Black Costume Goblin?
- From Sevalith To New York In Today's Jonathan Hickman's G.O.D.S.
- Adult Swim: Don't Debut New Rick and Morty Voices Until Season 7 Start
- A Deleted CBR Post Indicates Serious Internal Tensions
- Enter Jurassic Park this Holiday with Mattel's Advent Calendar Set
- Primal Kyogre Raid Guide For Pokemon GO Fest 2023
- Marvel Comics Keeps Destroying The Statue Of Liberty Again And Again
- Stephen Weiner's Analysis Of Jeff Smith's Bone, Back In Print
- Kev F Sutherland Asks British Kids What Comics They Actually Read
- Costume Displays From Rebel Moon For All You Zack Snyder Cosplayers
- A Selfie With Zack Snyder in The Daily LITG, 23rd of August, 2023
- Immersive Batman Experience Comes To London For Batman Day
LITG two years ago, Neil Gaiman Is God, Again
- Lucifer: Neil Gaiman Confirms the Rumors He's God (On The Show)
- Wolverine Should Not Be Logan In The MCU, When The Time Comes
- The Boys: Antony Starr Honors S04 Filming Start with Nod to The Past
- I Am Groot: James Gunn Clarifies Baby Groot/OG Groot Confusion
- Sideshow Debuts New Clint Eastwood Legacy Figure with Pale Rider
- HBO Max Cuts Batman: Caped Crusader, Looney Tunes Movies & More
- Who Manipulates The Great Darkness In Dark Crisis (Legion Spoilers)
- Second Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, Gets Her Own Series, Photon
- Tonight Is Nidoran Male Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: August 2022
- New Powers For Superman & Old Crisis For Booster Gold
- Marvel's New X-Men Crossover Sins Of Sinister Throws Him In The Pit?
- Notorious Harry Tracy Brings Prize Comics to a Grisly End, at Auction
- Nebraska Republican Party Tweets Gender Queer Images They Object To
- Fear, Foulness & A Last Ride in AfterShock November 2022 Solicits
- The Forgotten Prize Comics Crossover Saga: Superheroes vs Frankenstein
- Superman Batman #1 Incentive Cover Up for Auction
- The Dead Lucky & End After End Variants For New Comics Vault Live
- Superman Strikes An Iconic Pose On Jim Lee Cover At Heritage Auctions
- Lee Garbett's SIKTC Slaughter Pack Covers Spells It Out For Fans
- When Grant Morrison Made Alan Moore A Subterranean Pirate
- Rick Remender, On Being A Sell-Out To Honda, In Deadly Class
- The Bones Of The Gods Launches in Scout Comics November 2022 Solicits
- Damian Connelly's Nobody's Girls in Sumerian November 2022 Solicits
- Valiant's X-O Manowar November 2022 Solicits For Seven Months' Time
- The Long Wait For Sandman #12 In The Daily LITG 22nd August 2022
LITG three years ago, Magic's Secret Lair
- Magic: The Gathering's New Secret Lair Announced For PulseCon 2021
- Jim Shooter Just Signed Away Secret Wars and Venom For $10.000
- The Orville & Star Trek Unite! Seth MacFarlane's Message to Jeopardy!
- Hasbro Reveals Their Line-Up of Pulse Con 2021 Exclusives
- Black Widow Suit: Disney Moves For Arbitration, Johansson Responds
- When Suicide Squad's Bloodsport Tried to Kill Superman, Up for Auction
- CinemaCon: The Big Screen is Back & Sony Presentation Liveblog
- Angela #1 and Angela: Pirate Spawn CGC 9.8 To Set Records At Auction?
- What If…? Releases E03 Nick Fury & Black Widow Character Key Art
- Zack Snyder's Justice League Knightmare Joker Hits Weta Workshop
- Top 200 Comics & Graphic Novels Ordered Through Diamond in July 2021
- The Heroes Return and Toro was a Foo Fighter: Young Men #24 at Auction
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Vol 1 in Viz November 2021 Solicits
- Kodansha Launches Rent A (Really Shy) Girlfriend in November Solicits
- Tokyopop Launches Assassin's Creed Dynasty in November 2021 Solicits
- Now Z2 Comics Signs Up With Lunar Distribution Too
- Michael Turner's Fathom Returns From Aspen as Fathom: Core
- The Sound Of Her Ka-Chings – First Death In Sandman #8 9.6 At Auction
- Moon Knight #8 Sienkiewicz CGC Copy On Auction At Heritage Auctions
- Uncivilized Comics To Publish John Grund's West #1 in November
- Tom King Confirms Rorschach Needs To Wear His Mask
- Atheneum To Publish Kay Davault's Webcomic, Oddity Woods, in Print
- Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair- The Daily LITG, 23rd August 2021
LITG four years ago, Charmed, Walking Dead and Magic
- Charmed: Rose McGowan, Alyssa Milano Twitter Fight Gets Personal
- The Walking Dead: World Beyond – Their First Story is One of Survival
- Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Commander Legends Information
- Rick and Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland Offers Health Update on Jerry
- The Flash "Crisis" Crossover Start of Carefully Crafted DC Multiverse
- Vote Charmander: Pokémon GO Community Day Poll – Part 2
- Olivier Coipel Joins John Ridley Introducing a Black Batman to DC
- DC Multiverse McFarlane Toys BAF Wave Pre-Orders Arriving Today
- Bob Harras, DC Comics Editor-In-Chief, Quits Early, Heads Home
- New Transformers Generation Selects G2 Revealed by Hasbro
- Robert Pattinson's Batman Boosts Darwyn Cooke's Batman: Ego on eBay
- Justice League #53 Reveals New DC Comics-Approved Swear Word
- Marvel Makes Fortnite Galactus Comic Part of Thor #4 Continuity
- Milestone Returns #0 Previews In Three Weeks From DC Fandome For Free
- Batman #97 Top Of Every Chart – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
LITG five years ago, the Rickoning was upon us…
- Rick And Morty Begins Final Mega-Story, The Rickoning, in Oni Press 2019 November Solicitations
- Ash Williams Was Supposed To Be In The "Mortal Kombat 11" DLC
- Joker Xenomorph Becomes NECA's NYCC 2019 Exclusive [PREVIEW]
- With Great Power Must Come Great Arrogance and Greed – Why the Sony/Marvel Spider-Man Deal Fell Apart
- Ms. Marvel and Ironheart to Be Changed Forever in November
- Cheetah Rumbles in the Jungle with New Tweeterhead Statue [PREVIEW]
- Will Donny Cates Be The New Writer on Thor?
- Disney+: "Mandalorian," Marvel & More [Bleeding Cool's D23 Live-Blog]
- TMNT Hits #100, Picard Gets a Prelude and Glow Fights Babyface in IDW's November 2019 Solicitations
- The Justice/Doom War Begins and the League is Already Dead in This EXCLUSIVE Justice League #30 Preview
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Comic book photojournalist, Luigi Novi.
- DC Comics novelist Adam Dechanel
- Terry Pavlet, of Lord Pumpkin/Necromanta, Flare, Alien Nation,
- Jim Scancarelli, cartonist on Gasoline Alley.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
