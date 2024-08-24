Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, rob liefeld

Rob Liefeld Swearing Off Marvel in the Daily LITG, 24th August, 2024

Rob Liefeld swearing off Marvel in the Daily LITG, 23rd of August, 2024 topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Rob Liefeld swearing off Marvel in the Daily LITG, 23rd of August, 2024 topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well over the past five years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Rob Liefeld swearing off Marvel topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Comic book photojournalist, Luigi Novi.

DC Comics novelist Adam Dechanel

Terry Pavlet, of Lord Pumpkin/Necromanta, Flare, Alien Nation,

of Lord Pumpkin/Necromanta, Flare, Alien Nation, Jim Scancarelli, cartonist on Gasoline Alley.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

