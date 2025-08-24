Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Wonder Man

Wonder Man #1 from Marvel in The Daily LITG, 24th of August, 2025

Wonder Man #1 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories.

Wonder Man #1 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Wonder Man #1 and the ten most popular stories yesterday

And other stories of mine from yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Jim Lee's Absolute DC Comics

LITG two years ago, watching Rebel Moon with Zack Snyder

LITG three years ago, The Boys Season 4 Starts Filming

LITG four years ago, Magic Time

LITG five years ago, Rick And Morty, Magic, Charmed, Bob Harras

LITG six years ago, when Jesse Pinkman got his moment in the sun…

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Chris Bachalo , co-creator of Generation X, creator of Steampunk.

, co-creator of Generation X, creator of Steampunk. Terry Austin , inker on Uncanny X-Men.

, inker on Uncanny X-Men. Christian Beranek, writer of Silent Devils, Silent Forest, Post Apocalyptic Nick

writer of Silent Devils, Silent Forest, Post Apocalyptic Nick Andy Runton, creator of Owly.

creator of Owly. Marco Schiavone, publisher at Edizioni BD.

publisher at Edizioni BD. Steven Howarth of Pop Culture Maven

of Pop Culture Maven Sohaib Awan , founder of Jabal Entertainment

, founder of Jabal Entertainment Darryl Kravitz , writer of Scooby-Doo comics.

, writer of Scooby-Doo comics. Jon Moisan, former editor at Boom and Skybound.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

