Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Wonder Man
Wonder Man #1 from Marvel in The Daily LITG, 24th of August, 2025
Wonder Man #1 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories.
Article Summary
- Wonder Man #1 dominates as Marvel announces its launch for December 2025, capturing top fan attention
- Top trending stories cover Marvel, DCU casting, Star Wars collectibles, and new comic book releases
- Daily LITG looks back at hot comic news from previous years, from Batman to Magic: The Gathering
- Spotlights on comic creators’ birthdays and how to join the LITG Daily Mailing List for more updates
Wonder Man #1 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Wonder Man #1 and the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Marvel Comics Will Launch Wonder Man #1 In December 2025
- Customize the Force with Hasbro's Star Wars Crystal Lightsaber
- James Gunn Confirms Sean Gunn Playing OG Maxwell Lord in DCU
- Wonder Man #1 by Gerry Duggan & Mark Buckingham… And Trevor Slattery
- Absolute Batman #11 Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- WWE SmackDown Review: Triple H's Perfect Formula Crushes Tony Khan
- Predator: Badlands Gets An Official Prequel In November
- Diamond Is Holding A Million Dollars Worth Of Fantagraphics' Comics
- December 2025 Solicits For Binary, Longshots, Laura, Amazing X-Men
- Hulk: Smash Everything #1 With Ryan North And Vincenzo Carratù
And other stories of mine from yesterday.
- Creatures & Corridors & Christmas Funko On Diamond Previews Covers
- Marvel Comics' Memorial Pages For Jim Shooter, This Week
- Cartoonists For Gaza Unite To Confront Atrocities #cartoonistsforg4za
- Predator: Badlands Prequel in The Daily LITG, 23rd of August, 2025
LITG one year ago, Jim Lee's Absolute DC Comics
- Jim Lee's Absolute Batman, Superman And Wonder Woman
- Marvel Comics November 2024 Solicits In Full, As Jeff Enters Venom War
- Kotobukiya Debuts New Star Trek Bishoujo Lady Captain Kirk Statue
- Jim Lee X-Men #1 Homage for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Nation
- Hasbro Unveils New Marvel Legends Punisher: War Journal 2-Pack
- Marvel Comics to Publish a New Infinity Watch Series in December
- Yes, Jack Reacher Teamed with Bones' Temperance Brennan and Will Trent
- Hasbro Unveils Transformers 40th Anniversary Selection Lio Convoy
- Deadpool & Wolverine: Logan Co-Writer On The Opening Scene
- Now Miles Morales Gets a Vibranium Spider-Man Suit From Black Panther
- Sam Humphries and Giovanni Fabiano Tell the Origin of Firefly's Zoë
- Power Rangers Prime Launches New Era & New Rangers, From Boom Studios
- Patton Oswalt & Jordan Blum's World Of Minor Threats: The Brood
- A High Republic Star Wars Wedding From Daniel José Older in December
- Jim Lee X-Men #1 Homage Across Valiant Comics' November 2024 Solicits
- Wynd: The Power of Blood by James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas
- PrintWatch: Black Panther Vs Predator, Redcoat, Geiger, Rook and COWL
- Fantagraphics Publish EC Comics Of Wally Wood, Some For The First Time
- Mary Jane Watson On Peter Parker in the Daily LITG, 22nd August, 2024
LITG two years ago, watching Rebel Moon with Zack Snyder
- Marvel's Ultimate Universe With Spider-Man, X-Men & Black Panther
- Rick and Morty Season 7: Rick Prime, Evil Morty & A Missed Opportunity
- DC Comics Is All Set To Publish A Dark Knights Sequel (Spoilers)
- Warrior Star Andrew Koji Has "Gut Feeling" About Season 4 & More
- Adult Swim: Don't Debut New Rick and Morty Voices Until Season 7 Start
- A Deleted CBR Post Indicates Serious Internal Tensions
- Doctor Who Series 14 Might Be Arriving Sooner Than We Expected
- Doctor Who Fans Take Issue with Chris Chibnall/"Nudged" Slight
- DC Comics Makes Sure One Punch Is Safe And Secure In The Future
- Marv Wolfman Returns to Tomb Of Dracula at Marvel Comics
- I Just Watched The Rebel Moon Teaser While Sitting Next To Zack Snyder
- Did DC Actually Kill Lex Luthor In Superman? The Penguin Thinks So…
- Sarah Cho & Priscilla Petraites' Red Light- AWA November 2023 Solicits
- The Marvel Art Of Alex Maleev In Clover Press November 2023 Solicits
- Hex & Drugs & Rock'n'Roll? Zatanna with Robot Man or John Constantine?
- The Coming Ultimate Universe in The Daily LITG, 22nd of August, 2023
LITG three years ago, The Boys Season 4 Starts Filming
- The Boys: Antony Starr Honors S04 Filming Start with Nod to The Past
- Wolverine Should Not Be Logan In The MCU, When The Time Comes
- The Mandalorian: Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni Reveal Dream Guest Star
- Lucifer: Neil Gaiman Confirms the Rumors He's God (On The Show)
- Better Call Saul: Gilligan on Walter White; Kim Wexler Always Safe
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman on If Viewers Can Expect "Bonus" Episode 12
- The Sandman: Gaiman on S02 Not Being a Given; Midsummer Promise
- Fantastic Four #46 Preview: Reed Richards Finally Meets His Match
- The Orville Creator Seth MacFarlane on Season 4 Being "A Blank Slate"
- When Grant Morrison Made Alan Moore A Subterranean Pirate
- Marvel's New X-Men Crossover Sins Of Sinister Throws Him In The Pit?
- Notorious Harry Tracy Brings Prize Comics to a Grisly End, at Auction
- Nebraska Republican Party Tweets Gender Queer Images They Object To
- Fear, Foulness & A Last Ride in AfterShock November 2022 Solicits
- The Forgotten Prize Comics Crossover Saga: Superheroes vs Frankenstein
- Superman Batman #1 Incentive Cover Up for Auction
- The Dead Lucky & End After End Variants For New Comics Vault Live
- Superman Strikes An Iconic Pose On Jim Lee Cover At Heritage Auctions
- Lee Garbett's SIKTC Slaughter Pack Covers Spells It Out For Fans
- When Grant Morrison Made Alan Moore A Subterranean Pirate
- Rick Remender, On Being A Sell-Out To Honda, In Deadly Class
- The Bones Of The Gods Launches in Scout Comics November 2022 Solicits
- Damian Connelly's Nobody's Girls in Sumerian November 2022 Solicits
- Valiant's X-O Manowar November 2022 Solicits For Seven Months' Time
- The Long Wait For Sandman #12 In The Daily LITG 22nd August 2022
LITG four years ago, Magic Time
- Magic: The Gathering's New Secret Lair Announced For PulseCon 2021
- Black Widow Suit: Disney Moves For Arbitration, Johansson Responds
- Jim Shooter Just Signed Away Secret Wars and Venom For $10.000
- The Orville & Star Trek Unite! Seth MacFarlane's Message to Jeopardy!
- Hasbro Reveals Their Line-Up of Pulse Con 2021 Exclusives
- Umbrella Academy: Castañeda's John Cena Joke Went Over Our Heads
- When Todd McFarlane Drew The Turtles and Flaming Carrot, At Auction
- Angela #1 and Angela: Pirate Spawn CGC 9.8 To Set Records At Auction?
- Rationalizing Kindred… or Substack? Amazing Spider-Man #72
- Rick and Morty Season 5 Finale Preview & DIY Scary Terry Meat Puppet
- The Changing Face of Captain America in the late 1980s, Up for Auction
- Cheeky Brat & Monster Maid in Yen Press November 2021 Solicitations
- Jim Shooter on Secret Wars in Development as a Marvel Movie
- Marvel Comics Presents #72 Weapon X CGC 9.8 To Set Records At Auction?
- Moon Knight Beats Trial Of Magneto in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Leatherface #1 From Northstar CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auction
- From Primordial To BRZRKR, Thank FOC It's Sunday 21st August 2021
LITG five years ago, Rick And Morty, Magic, Charmed, Bob Harras
- Rick and Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland Offers Health Update on Jerry
- Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Commander Legends Information
- Charmed: Rose McGowan, Alyssa Milano Twitter Fight Gets Personal
- Bob Harras, DC Comics Editor-In-Chief, Quits Early, Heads Home
- The Walking Dead: World Beyond – Their First Story is One of Survival
- Jim Lee Creates Superhero Venus Based On Venus Williams at DC Fandome
- The Flash Season 7 Trailer Leaks Prior to DC FanDome Panel?
- Finally, A Black Batman? John Ridley, Nick Derington and DC Fandome
- DC Multiverse McFarlane Toys BAF Wave Pre-Orders Arriving Today
- What Do The Berries Do In Pokémon GO? A Pokémon Item Guide
- 200 Free DC Fandome Comics Are Not Available Today, But In 3 Weeks
- Rick & Morty Presents Jaguar in Oni/Lion Forge November 2020 Solicits
- Jim Lee Confirms a Black Batman For 2021 at DC Fandome
- Milestone Comics Returns With Static Shock in February – DC Fandome
- Neil Gaiman Approves Of #SaveHellblazer Campaign To DC Comics
LITG six years ago, when Jesse Pinkman got his moment in the sun…
- "Breaking Bad": Bob Odenkirk Confirms Film – "They Did It"
- The Predator is a Yellow Lantern in the NYCC Exclusive from NECA
- "Animal Kingdom" Season 4 Finale "Smurf": End Scenes Mar Ep [Review]
- Dark Captain Marvel Launches in November
- Nintendo Announces PAX West 2019 Plans For Pokémon
- "Dungeons & Dragons" Throws Shade At XFL For Seattle Team Name
- First Look At "Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot" Sixth Ginyu Force Member, Bonyu
- Full Marvel Comics Solicitations for November 2019 – And A Lot Of 2099
- New Picture of Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Terminator: Dark Fate"
- G. Willow Wilson Leaves Wonder Woman for Mystery Project as Steve Orlando Takes Over
- Marvel to Cancel Star Wars Comic in November With #75 – Will A Relaunch #1 Be Far, Far Away?
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Chris Bachalo, co-creator of Generation X, creator of Steampunk.
- Terry Austin, inker on Uncanny X-Men.
- Christian Beranek, writer of Silent Devils, Silent Forest, Post Apocalyptic Nick
- Andy Runton, creator of Owly.
- Marco Schiavone, publisher at Edizioni BD.
- Steven Howarth of Pop Culture Maven
- Sohaib Awan, founder of Jabal Entertainment
- Darryl Kravitz, writer of Scooby-Doo comics.
- Jon Moisan, former editor at Boom and Skybound.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
Predator: Badlands, Predator: Badlands, Predator: Badlands, Predator: Badlands, Predator: Badlands, Predator: Badlands, Predator: Badlands,