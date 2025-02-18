Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, Ransom Canyon

First Teaser for Ransom Canyon in The Daily LITG, 18th February 2025

Netflix going full Taylor Sheridan in the first teaser for Ransom Canyon was still the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

LITG one year ago… Marvel cancelling all X-Men Comics

LITG two years ago, The Venture Bros. 20th Anniversary

LITG three years ago, Star Trek Strange New Worlds Screencaps

LITG four years ago, Nicholas Brendon, Joss Whedon, DC Comics

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG five years ago – DC cancelled Supergirl

And Immortal Hulk had a take-it-or-leave-it trans character.

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Former Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing at DC Comics, Stephanie Fierman

Comic book marketer and studio manager Tara Ferguson

Mark Bodé, artist for Heavy Metal, Epic Illustrated, TMNT and Miami Mice.

artist for Heavy Metal, Epic Illustrated, TMNT and Miami Mice. Cindi Geeze , champion of Terry Wiley

, champion of Jay Allen Sanford, writer for Revolutionary Comics, co-founder of Carnal Comics.

