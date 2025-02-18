Posted in: TV | Tagged: ,

First Teaser for Ransom Canyon in The Daily LITG, 18th February 2025

Netflix going full Taylor Sheridan in the first teaser for Ransom Canyon was still the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Netflix going full Taylor Sheridan in the first teaser for Ransom Canyon was still the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.

Ransom Canyon
Josh Duhamel as Staten in Episode #101 of Ransom Canyon. Cr. Anna Kooris/Netflix © 2025

The first teaser for Ransom Canyon and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Ransom Canyon: Netflix Goes Full Taylor Sheridan In First Teaser
  2. Tom Brevoort's Grand Unified Theory For Scott Summers And Jean Grey
  3. Marvel Launches Emma Frost: The White Queen Series In June 2025
  4. SNL, Tom Hanks Triggered MAGA Meltdown with "Black Jeopardy!" Sketch
  5. DC Comics House Ad For Absolute Green Lantern
  6. The Return Of Midtown Comics And UCS To Distributing Comics?
  7. Night Court: Eden Sher on Larroquette, Malick, "The Middle" & More
  8. If You Live In Shelbyville Get Out Before Doctor Doom Comes To Town
  9. Three-Body Problem: Da Shi Spinoff Has (Probably) Completed Filming
  10. The Question Does Watchmen In All Along The Watchtower #4 (Spoilers)

And a few more of mine from yesterday;

LITG one year ago… Marvel cancelling all X-Men Comics

X-Men Solicits For May 2024
Fall Of The House Of X
  1. Marvel Cancels All X-Men Comics In May 2024 Solicits & Wolverine #50 
  2. Dunkin Donuts Drops Ben Affleck & The DunKings: Extended Cut (VIDEO)
  3. Deadpool And Wolverine To Be Set During World War III
  4. Bleeding Cool Presents Image Comics Full Solicits For May 2024 
  5. Monty Python: John Cleese Blames Us for Not Getting Eric Idle "Joke"
  6. James Tynion IV's Aggressive Tiny Onion Plans With Lyrical Media Money
  7. DC Comics' Full May 2024 Solicits – More Than Just Batman
  8. X-Men '97 "Fans" Act Like Morph Being Nonbinary Is Personal Attack
  9. DC Comics May 2024 Solicits in the Daily LITG, 17th February 2024
  10. The Rookie S06E02 "The Hammer": 100th Episode Preview Images Released
  11. Autobot Springer In Void Rivals In Energon Universe May 2024 Solicits
  12. Batman #143 Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
  13. Jamie McKelvie's One For Sorrow Launches in Dstlry's May 2024 Solicits
  14. Tea Dragon Society Slipcase Set in Oni Press May 2024 Full Solicits
  15. When Russell T Davies Was A Comic Book Creator

LITG two years ago, The Venture Bros. 20th Anniversary

How Brock Samson's Doing in The Daily LITG, 18th of February, 2023

  1. The Venture Bros. 20th Anniv: Publick Shares How Brock Samson's Doing
  2. DC Comics Full May 2023 Solicits & Solicitations Includes Batman #900
  3. The Nevers: HBO Max Cancelling Series Now Feels Like Mercy Killing
  4. Punisher No More: Frank Castle to Get a New Career in May?
  5. Marvel Comics' Full May 2023 Solicits & Solicitations
  6. Buffy, Ghostlore & The Expanse in Boom Studios Full May 2023 Solicits
  7. Boom Announces New Buffy the Vampire Slayer Comic in TV Continuity
  8. Starstorm, Starsigns & Something Epic in Full Image Comics May 2023
  9. DC Comics Reveals Ages Of Characters On Their Dating Profiles 
  10. Heath Ledger's Joker Returns as McFarlane Toys Newest Figure Arrives
  11. Comic Creators' Thanks In Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Credits
  12. "I Thought We'd Have More Time"- Fallout Of Amazon & Comixology Part 3
  13. Blake Northcott & Giuseppe Cafaro's North Valley Grimoire For WhatNot
  14. All-Star Dice Man In 2000AD/Rebellion May 2023 Solicits
  15. Street Fighter 6 Gets Four Weekly Comics in Udon's May 2023 Solicits
  16. Murder Inc Returns with Bendis & Oeming- Dark Horse May 2023 Solicits
  17. Disney's Maleficent Comic by Soo Lee in Dynamite May 2023 Solicits
  18. Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum Has Code For Kill The Justice League
  19. Cat Fight, Star Trek Echoes & Good Deeds in IDW May 2023 Solicits
  20. Dead By Daylight Comic With In-Game Charm in Titan's May 2023 Solicits
  21. Cerebus In Hell Does The Avengers as Aversions in May 2023 Solicits
  22. Arcade Kings & Street Fighter 6 on Next Week's Diamond Previews Covers
  23. DC Comics Dating Profiles in the Daily LITG, 17th February, 2023

LITG three years ago, Star Trek Strange New Worlds Screencaps

 

star trek
Image: Paramount+
  1. Star Trek: ViacomCBS Not Happy with Strange New Worlds Screencaps
  2. Grant Morrison On DC Comics Wanting To Make Supergirl Fascist As Well
  3. A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
  4. George Pérez & Kurt Busiek JLA/Avengers Reprinted, Only 7000 Copies
  5. Oh No They're Doing Romulus Again – Krakoan X-Men Comics Today
  6. Hasbro Repaints Chewbacca Figure and Calls it Black Krrsantan
  7. Funko Fair 2022 Day 1 Round-Up – Anime, Games, Music, and Movies
  8. Marvel Comics May 2022 Solicitations In Full (Just About)
  9. DC Cancels Teen Titans Academy in May
  10. Tamashii Nations Debuts Mighty Thor Design from Thor: Love and Thunder
  11. Finally, an Adults Only Aquaman Comic… Will We See his Trident?
  12. Naughty Image Comics Puts Cuss Word on Variant Cover
  13. Milestone/DC Comics Launches Earth-M With Duo by Greg Pak & Khoi Pham
  14. Spider-Man Stars in New Marvel Fairy Tales Infinity Comic
  15. Sam Johns & Letizia Cadonici Join House Of Slaughter #6 In May 2022
  16. Chris Claremont & Sid Kotian Tell First Gambit Stories + More To Come
  17. Final Look At Todd McFarlane's Jim Lee X-Men #1 Scorched #3 Homage
  18. IDW Publishes A Far Future Final Transformers Comic – The Last Bot
  19. Will Amazon Give ComiXology Users A Full Refund If They Wish?
  20. Belit & Valeria: Robert E. Howard Spinoff Debuts from ABLAZE in May
  21. Dean Haspiel's Fox & Archie Meets Riverdale- Archie May 2022 Solicits
  22. Self-Aware Marvel Insists Fantastic Four #44 to Have Real Consequences
  23. Archie Comics/Riverdale To Introduce New Character, Jake Chang
  24. Marvel To Publish "Dark Web" Comic Book Series
  25. George Pérez and the 7000 Copies of JLA/Avengers From Marvel & DC
  26. PrintWatch: Dark Knights of Steel,Living Gods, Mutiny & Godkiller
  27. Grant Gustin's Valentine's Day Wish- Daily LITG, 17th February 2022 

LITG four years ago, Nicholas Brendon, Joss Whedon, DC Comics

The Daily LITG 18th February 2021 - The King in Black
The Daily LITG 18th February 2021 – The King in Black

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. The King In Black – The God Of Light Revealed (Spoilers)
  2. Rick And Morty Gets A Major Event: Rick's New Hat
  3. Pokémon TCG Announces Solution For Current Demand
  4. The Walk Closer Error In Pokémon GO Is Getting To Be… A Lot
  5. Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon Posts Video Discussing Joss Whedon & More
  6. Funko ECCC Reveals – Transformers, Underdog, One Piece, and More
  7. Comic Book and TV Writer Si Spencer Has Died, RIP
  8. Funko ECCC Reveals – WandaVision, My Hero Academia, and Dragon Ball
  9. Funko Announces ECCC Virtual Con 5.0 With Another Lottery System
  10. Funko ECCC Disney – Alice in Wonderland, Pirates, and Belle
  11. The Predator Hunts The Marvel Universe In A Series of Variant Covers
  12. Fantastic Four: Marvel Teases The Wedding of Doctor Doom
  13. Reptil From Avengers Academy Gets His Own Series – eBay Goes Mad
  14. Savage Dragon Spins Off North Force Comic, From Erik Larsen
  15. Afua Richardson Headlines Black Comix Universe Streaming Event
  16. Attack Peter Prints Jump 100% – How High Will His First Toy Go?
  17. Pro-Red Skull March? Captain America Wants To Listen To All Americans
  18. Children Of The Atom and Amazing Spider-Man Top Advance Reorders
  19. Krakoa Road Trips To Madripoor & Tokyo – Cable #8 and Marauders #18
  20. Doctor Strange, Asgardian God Vs Donald Blake – And Knull
  21. Valkyrie's Mr Horse Tells Marvel Readers "Never Trust A Tory"
  22. ComicConnect Announces Auction Premium Option Change for Sellers

LITG five years ago – DC cancelled Supergirl

And Immortal Hulk had a take-it-or-leave-it trans character.

  1. The Batman Who Laughs Comes to Batman the Animated Series
  2. Marvel Comics May 2020 Solicitations – the Death of Kitty Pryde to a Brand New Union, 15 Titles Frankensteined
  3. Jonathan Hickman and Russell Dauterman Give Storm the Giant-Size X-Men Treatment in June
  4. Rumor: More "Mortal Kombat 11" Characters Rumored For Kombat Pack 2
  5. DC Cancels Supergirl in May
  6. World Championship XXVI Decided! – "Magic: The Gathering"
  7. Ric Grayson Wants His Memories Back, and Fans Want Their Dick, in Nightwing #69 [Preview]
  8. James Tynion IV On How His Batman Will Have "A Lot More Energy" to Tom King's
  9. How Sonic the Hedgehog's Success Should Pave the Way for the Snyder Cut of Justice League
  10. The Deletion of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy as a Couple?
  11. Has Marvel Featured a Prominent #Trans Character Under The Radar for a Year-And-A-Half?

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Former Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing at DC Comics, Stephanie Fierman
  • Comic book marketer and studio manager Tara Ferguson 
  • Mark Bodé, artist for Heavy Metal, Epic Illustrated, TMNT and Miami Mice.
  • Cindi Geeze, champion of Terry Wiley
  • Jay Allen Sanford, writer for Revolutionary Comics, co-founder of Carnal Comics.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

