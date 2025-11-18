Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Batman Deadpool, newlitg

Batman/Deadpool #1 Spoilers in The Daily LITG, 18th November, 2025

Batman/Deadpool #1 Spoilers were the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Batman/Deadpool #1 Spoilers were the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Spurious Slow Horses

LITG two years ago, DC Comics giving you a semi.

LITG three years ago, Mike Hawthorne's royalty statements

LITG four years ago, Pokémon TCG Will Never Release Katy Perry, Post Malone Cards

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, X-Men and Transformers

LITG six years ago, we were looking at Rick & Morty

And Morbius was changing his designation.

LITG seven years ago, the Johnny Depp debate was just beginning

And Stan Lee's death was causing ructions.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. Including a very special fellow.

Alan Moore, writer of Cinema Purgatorio, publisher of Dodgem Logic and actor in The Show.

writer of Cinema Purgatorio, publisher of Dodgem Logic and actor in The Show. Comic book editor Lysa Hawkins.

Eugene Varbanets, manga creator of CIRO.

manga creator of CIRO. Comic book journalist Joshua Stone.

Carr D'Angelo, owner of comic retailer Earth 2.

owner of comic retailer Earth 2. Angel, Hald Past Midnight, Generation Zero artist Stephen Mooney.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!