Batman/Deadpool #1 Spoilers in The Daily LITG, 18th November, 2025
Batman/Deadpool #1 Spoilers were the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.
Batman/Deadpool #1 Spoilers and the top ten stories from yesterday
- That New Amalgam Character From Batman/Deadpool (Spoilers)
- Batman/Deadpool #1 Preview: Gotham Goes Looney Tunes
- Big Bad Of Batman/Deadpool Revealed… Well, One Of Them (Spoilers)
- Separated At Birth: Batman/Deadpool #1 And Animal Man #19 (Spoilers)
- Storm: Earth's Mightiest Ongoing Series
- Lewis Trondheim Compares Angoulême Situation To Asterix Comics
- Five Comics You Should Read Before Reading Batman/Deadpool
- Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway Hits Nov. 17th: Check Out The Trailer
- Hot Toys Unveils New Predator: Badlands 1/6 Scale Dek Figure
- Well Greg Capullo Is Definitely Working On Something Spider-Man…
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- Hey, Magma Comix, Where You At? Diamond Comics Calling…
- French Government Called On To Intervene In Angoulême Comics Festival
- Avery Hill at The Mercer Gallery in Harrogate for Thought Bubble
- Joe Sacco's Palestine To Be Turned Into A Stage Play
- Batman/Deadpool #1 Preview in The Daily LITG, 17th November, 2025
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. Including a very special fellow.
- Alan Moore, writer of Cinema Purgatorio, publisher of Dodgem Logic and actor in The Show.
- Comic book editor Lysa Hawkins.
- Eugene Varbanets, manga creator of CIRO.
- Comic book journalist Joshua Stone.
- Carr D'Angelo, owner of comic retailer Earth 2.
- Angel, Hald Past Midnight, Generation Zero artist Stephen Mooney.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
