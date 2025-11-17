Posted in: Comics | Tagged: diamond, Magma Comix

Hey, Magma Comix, Where You At? Diamond Comics Calling…

Magma Comix was founded in 2020, releasing their first titles in partnership with Heavy Metal Magazine, before growing into an independent publisher, with Founder Denton Tipton, EIC Bobby Curnow, Director of Operations Mike Ford and Director of Sales and Marketing, Joel Elad. The publisher has been battered by the Diamond Comic Distributors Chapter 11 bankruptcy, as one of the many creditors owed money, and they filed paperwork against Diamond back in July, regarding the decision of the Diamond debtors to treat the comic books and merchandise held on consignment as their own property.

While Denton Tipton of Magma Comix filed a full opposition motion that included exhibits such as their full contract with Diamond, and the details of discounts, and shipping, saying "I oppose the motion on file with the Court for the following reasons and based upon the facts, law, and legal analysis below: Molten Core Media LLC has a fully executed contract with Debtors granting them the right to hold our products on consignment, but the inventory remains our property, the disbursement of which is at our discretion, not Debtors. For the reasons stated above, the Court should deny the pending motion."

But it seems, as part of the legal filing and documents that are mandated to be sent out, that those running the administration of the bankruptcy can't find Magma Comix, filing the following;

"NOTICE OF INCORRECT OR INSUFFICIENT ADDRESS The Court was notified that mail sent to Molten Core Media, LLC dba Magma Comix was undeliverable and returned by the U.S. Postal Service due to an incorrect or insufficient address. Pursuant to Local Bankruptcy Rule 4002−1(a), every debtor must maintain a current address with the Clerk. This obligation continues until the case is closed. Pursuant to Local Bankruptcy Rule 9010−2(a), counsel and parties appearing without counsel must file and maintain a current address and telephone number in every case in which such person appears. This obligation continues until the case is closed. Debtor/Creditor is advised that a notice of current address or address change for Molten Core Media, LLC dba Magma Comix must be filed with the Court within fourteen days (14) of the date of this notice. Failure to correct the address may result in further action by the Court."

Might it be worthwhile for Magma Comix to get in touch? Bleeding Cool will continue to report on the Diamond bankruptcy as it prepares to enter its second year.

