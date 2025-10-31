Posted in: Comics | Tagged: deadpool, newlitg

Batman/Deadpool And JLA/Avengers in The Daily LITG, 31st October, 2025

Batman/Deadpool And JLA/Avengers was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, yet again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Batman/Deadpool dominates comics talk, with teasers linking back to classic JLA/Avengers storylines

Scarlet Witch crowned Marvel’s new Sorcerer Supreme, plus DC Studios leadership post-merger buzz

Top comic news covers new Marvel Legends, upcoming Punisher series, and Batman’s latest figure

Catch up on LITG highlights from prior years, major comic anniversaries, and daily industry birthdays

Batman/Deadpool And JLA/Avengers was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, yet again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Batman/Deadpool And JLA/Avengers and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, Mary Jane And Peter Parker in Amazing Spider-Man #60

LITG two years ago, Captain Krakoa

LITG three years ago, Dynamite Sell Over 100,000 Copies Of Disney's Gargoyles #1

LITG four years ago, A Scarlet Witch For Hallowe'en

LITG five years ago: The Last Ronin and The Mandalorian

LITG six years ago, Nightwing's dick made for a headline

And we had some new swear words to celebrate.

LITG seven years ago, it was Wonder Woman's nipples that got an outing

While Mimic was facing the axe.

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Hulk writer Bruce Jones

DC Comics artist, former editor and art director, Mark Chiarello.

2000AD EIC Matt Smith

Underground cartoonist operating as Foolbert Sturgeon, Frank Stack.

Transformers and GI JOE artist Andrew Froedge

Webcomics creator Daniel Merlin Goodbrey

Comic book journalist and store worker Jeff Lester

Comic book reviewer Jeremy Boreske

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!