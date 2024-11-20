Posted in: Comics, Pop Culture | Tagged: dan slott, newlitg

Dan Slott To Write Superman in the Daily LITG, 20th of November, 2024

Dan Slott, to write Superman for DC Comics in 2025, topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters,

Dan Slott, to write Superman for DC Comics in 2025, topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Comic book industry birthdays

There's a lot more of a party atmosphere these days. All depends on which state, or state of mind, you are living in. And comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. Hmm, it's mine tomorrow…

Jill Thompson , creator of Scary Godmother and Sandman artist.

, creator of Scary Godmother and Sandman artist. Birds Of Prey artist Ed Benes

Rian Hughes , comics creator and designer, of Dare, I Am A Number and Logo A Gogo.

, comics creator and designer, of Dare, I Am A Number and Logo A Gogo. Sandman Mystery Theatre writer, Guy Davis.

Dave Schreiner, creator of Snarf.

creator of Snarf. Creator of Hopster's Tracks and artist on Powerpuff Girls, Simpsons, Flintstones, Ren & Stimpy, Wolf & Red and Peanuts comics, Stephanie Gladden.

Mahmud Asrar , Dynamo 5, Superman, Supergirl and upcoming Conan artist.

, Dynamo 5, Superman, Supergirl and upcoming Conan artist. Captain America, Ruse and Carnage artist, Mike Perkins

