Dynamite Countersues Sparkle Pop For Two-Thirds Of A Million Dollars

Dynamite Entertainment files a counterclaim against Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop, the new owners of Diamond, for two-thirds of a million dollars

Last month, Sparkle Pop, the company owned by Ad Populum that acquired the Diamond Comic Distributors comics business at bankruptcy auction, now dubbed Diamond II, filed a lawsuit against comic book publisher Dynamite Entertainment for breaching an exclusive distribution agreement signed in 2015, and to recover costs, claiming they were owed $1.7 million. Now, Dynamite has filed a counterclaim, stating that they are the ones owed money from Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop themselves. In a separate filing this past July, Dynamite claimed that Diamond Comic Distributors Inc., the debtor in this bankruptcy proceeding, owes them over a million dollars.

In the current filing, Dynamite claims that Sparkle Pop owes Dynamite Entertainment at least $644,403.35, saying that they "unjustly took possession of the consigned goods, distributed the consigned goods without the authority to do so, and benefited from the sales." This is something Sparkle Pop has already partly addressed in a separate court proceeding, and that money is currently sitting in escrow until a decision over the disposition of the consigned goods has been made by the court. The comic book publishers, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Sparkle Pop, and the debtor are engaged in mediation hearings this past week, but the status of that mediation is currently unknown.

Bleeding Cool will continue to report on the Diamond bankruptcy as it prepares to enter its second year.

