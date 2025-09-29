Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Ad Populum, bankruptcy, diamond, Sparkle Pop

Image Comics Plan To Settle With Diamond Comics, Approved By Courts

Image Comics' plan to settle with Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. has been approved by the bankruptcy courts

Last month, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Image Comics had settled with Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc, the debtor in the Diamond chapter 11 bankruptcy case, over plans for Diamond to liquidate consigned inventory of comics. owned by many publishers, to benefit the banks that had funded the bankruptcy. With none of the money going to the publishers. The court had granted the Ad Hoc Committee of comic book publishers' Motion to stay the liquidation, which means that Diamond will now have to initiate a lawsuit called an adversary proceeding against all 135 consignment vendors in order to proceed with obtaining the right to liquidate the consigned inventory. It has already initiated such proceedings against several comic book publishers.

But Image has already settled this matter with the debtor, and now the court has approved of this settlement, stating, "The Motion is granted as set forth herein. The Settlement attached hereto as Exhibit 1 is approved. The Debtors, Image, and any agents of the Debtors are authorized to take such action as is necessary to effectuate the terms of the Settlement. This Court shall retain jurisdiction to hear and determine all matters arising from or related to the implementation, interpretation or enforcement of this Order."

The settlement has stated that "Image has provided the Debtors with a list designating Consigned Inventory to be returned to Image pursuant to this Agreement, and a back-up list designating alternative inventory to be returned to Image if any of the inventory on the Primary List is unavailable at the time of pick up" to match an agreed retail value. And they have to agree on a day, a time, and a process to pick it all up, as Image Comics has to come and retrieve it all themselves. "The Debtors shall provide Image access to the Warehouse and identify the location of the Return Inventory. Image shall then pick up and remove the Return Inventory at its expense."

But aside from this agreed-upon list of comics and books that Image Comics can claim back, "Image relinquishes any and all rights to the Remaining Inventory, including any right to the proceeds of the sale of the Remaining Inventory." So Diamond Debtors can liquidate everything not on that list. And also that "Image assigns to the Debtors all of its rights to any proceeds from Sparkle Pop's unauthorised sales of Consigned Inventory." Sparkle Pop/Ad Populum is the entity that bought Diamond, the business, at auction, now dubbed Diamond II. Image and Diamond I have also agreed not to sue each other over related matters.

