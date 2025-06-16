Posted in: Comics | Tagged: frank miller, newlitg

Frank Miller's Variant Batman Cover in The Daily LITG, 16th June 2025

Frank Miller's Variant Batman Cover was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Frank Miller's Variant Batman Cover on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

I suppose, discussion about Emma Frost's bust – I mean statues – may prove some distraction.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Vito Delsante, writer on Batman, Wolverine and Scooby-Doo.

writer on Batman, Wolverine and Scooby-Doo. Gisele Lagace , creator of Ménage à 3.

, creator of Ménage à 3. John Fleming, writer of Badasssical

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

