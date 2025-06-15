Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, newlitg

McFarlane Animated Batman Figure in The Daily LITG, 15th June 2025

The Classic Animated Batman Figure from McFarlane Toys was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Classic Animated Batman Figure from McFarlane Toys on Bleeding Cool yesterday

LITG one year ago, Marvel Cancels Iron Man

LITG two years ago, Teenage Mutant Ninja Samurai Turtles

LITG three years ago, Mantine For Pokémon GO

LITG four years ago… oh boy.

LITG five years ago, closing comic book stores

I would not have been surprised by hundreds of comic book stores having closed. That, five years ago, five had chosen to, was very sad, but it was good news that it was comparatively so few, and not the start of a flood of closures.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Brian Hibbs, owner of Comix Experience in San Francisco.

owner of Comix Experience in San Francisco. Don McGregor, Black Panther writer and co-creator of Sabre.

Black Panther writer and co-creator of Sabre. Rick Stasi , artist on Action Comics Weekly and Disney Afternoon.

, artist on Action Comics Weekly and Disney Afternoon. Brent Anderson, artist on X-Men: God Loves, Man Kills and co-creator of Astro City.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

