The Eve Of Jed MacKay's Avengers- The Daily LITG, 24th December, 2025

Jed MacKay's Avengers Comes To An End was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Jed MacKay's Avengers Comes To An End was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.

Jed MacKay's Avengers Comes To An End and the top ten stories from yesterday

  1. Jed MacKay's Avengers Comes To An End From Marvel Comics In March 2026
  2. Hot Toys Brings Absolute Batman to Life with New 1/6 Scale Figure
  3. Marvel Comics' March 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations
  4. What On Earth Happened To Free Comic Book Day 2026? A Timeline…
  5. DC Cancels Heterosexual Robin (And His Dad) Comic After Only 30 Issues
  6. Udon Studios March 2026 Full Solicits With Mega Man X & Street Fighter
  7. Queen Studios Debuts The Dark Knight Rises 1/12 InArt Catwoman
  8. Avengers: Doomsday First Teaser Trailer, Poster Officially Released
  9. 60 Minutes: Pulled Trump/CECOT Segment Airs on Global TV in Canada
  10. This Is How They Advertise Absolute Batman In Paris, France

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Yellowstone Finale

yellowstone
Image: Paramount Network
  1. Yellowstone Finale Proved John Dutton was "The Big Bad" All Along
  2. Alien: Earth's First 3 Episodes in The Daily LITG, 22nd December 2024
  3. When Rob Liefeld & Pepe Larraz Drew The Same Deadpool X-Force Comic
  4. Jonathan Hickman's Imperial From Marvel Comics In The Summer Of 2025
  5. The Handmaid's Tale Final Season in The Daily LITG, 21st December 2024
  6. Deniz Camp And Death Threats From Writing The Ultimates For Marvel
  7. Doctor Who: Fourth Doctor Tom Baker Posts Christmas Message for Fans
  8. Marvel In 2025: Where Is Spider-Man? And Beware The Spider-W…
  9. Alien: Earth "Feels Huge;" Hawley Series' First 3 Episodes "Excellent"
  10. Marvel In 2025 We're Getting An Ultimate Incursion
  11. Guns Of Brixton #1 in Shift's March 2025 Solicits
  12. Ghost Man, Tuff Stuff & Turbo Hawk in Cosmic Lion March 2025 Solicits
  13. Marvel In 2025: Eternal Storm… But Who Would Trade Away Immortality?
  14. Marvel In 2025: Galactic Leaders Assassinated in a Time Of Strife?
  15. Marvel In 2025: The Will Of Doom and The False Metal
  16. Alien: Earth in The Daily LITG, 23rd of December 2024

LITG two years ago, Mystery retailer

A Christmas Eve Mystery- The Daily LITG, 24th of December, 2023
By Ferran Cornellà – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0
  1. Bleeding Cool's Mystery Retailer Responds To Brian Hibbs
  2. Another Marvel Timeless Tease: Punisher Vs Punisher In 2024?
  3. Marvel's Timeless Teases For The Future Of Captain America
  4. More Marvel Timeless Teases For The X-Men In 2024 (Spoilers)
  5. Marvel's Timeless Teases For The Future Of Iron Man… Civil War III?
  6. Timeless Teases The Return Of Terror Inc To Marvel For 2024
  7. Doctor Who: Here's Why Disney Lists Christmas Special as "Special 4"
  8. Amazing Spider-Man Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 23rd Dec 2023
  9. Marvel Comics' Full March 2024 Solicits Begins With Ultimate X-Men
  10. X-Men Of Future Yet To Come in The Daily LITG, 23rd of December 2023
  11. Can I Scream and Dust Pirates in Keenspot's March 2024 Solicits
  12. Ninja Funk, Misfortune's Eyes & Zorro in Massive's March 2024 Solicits
  13. Fire In Madhouse & Land Left Behind in Blood Moon March 2024 Solicits

LITG three years ago, The Orville Went Missing

the orville
Image: Hulu
  1. The Orville: After Nearly 5 Months, Did Disney Forget About Season 4?
  2. Pokemon TCG Reveals New Art Rares From Next Month's Crown Zenith
  3. Marvel Comics Full March 2023 Solicits – All Of Them
  4. Image Comics Full March 2023 Solicits, From Saga To Spawn
  5. The Rookie: Chenford Fans Will Love This Season 5 Ep. 10 Overview
  6. Smallville: Alfred Gough &#038; Miles Millar on Their Clark/Lana Regret
  7. Dave Sim Does Cerebus &#038; The Woman Thing To 'Celebrate' Roe Vs Wade 
  8. In March, Marvel Will Reveal What Spider-Man Did That Was So Bad
  9. Aftershock Comics Tells A Little White Lie In Its March 2023 Solicits 
  10. Mark Millar To Spin-Off 3 Series From Big Game & Superman in 2024
  11. Transformers' Simon Furman Does Astrobots- Whatnot March 2023 Solicits
  12. Lycan, Dreams, Monsters & Midways in Band of Bards March 2023 Solicits
  13. Just One Comic From Valiant In March 2023 – But It's X-O Manowar #1
  14. Skull & Bones & Order & Outrage in Full Dark Horse March 2023 Solicits
  15. Neighbors #1 Launches in Boom Studios Full March 2023 Solicits
  16. Bryan Hitch Draws King Kong Cover For Dynamite March 2023 Solicits
  17. Usagi Yojimbo/Turtles Crossover in IDW Full March 2023 Solicits
  18. Michael Moorcock, Evangeline Lilly & Dave Gibbons's Christmas Carol
  19. Marvel's Merry March 2023 Solicits in Daily LITG, 23rd December 2022
  20. IronGuard Bags & Boards on Cover Of Next Week's Diamond Previews
Jaws Takes on the Orca Ship with Iron Studios Newest $3000 Statue
Credit: Iron Studios

LITG four years ago, We're Going To Need A Bigger LITG

  1. Jaws Takes on the Orca Ship with Iron Studios Newest $3000 Statue
  2. Wrestler Nyla Rose Revives Thunderbird For Marvel Comics X-Men
  3. Are Jonathan Hickman & Chris Bachalo Marvel's New Spider-Man Team?
  4. Was The Original DC Comics Robin Based On PJ Harvey?
  5. Secretlab Celebrates Pokémon's 25th Anniversary With Gaming Chairs
  6. Saturday Night Live: "Blues Brothers" Wiig & McKinnon Honor Michaels
  7. Hulk/Thor: Banner Of War Reprises Thor: Ragnarok
  8. How I Met Your Father Profile Posters Introduce HIMYM Spinoff's Cast
  9. The Matrix Resurrection Stars Talk Fishburne & Weaving's Absence
  10. Michael Keaton on Why He Returned as Batman for The Flash, Batgirl
  11. David Dastmalchian's Next Count Crowley Series Coming in March
  12. New Stranger Things Comic Coming from Dark Horse in March
  13. Dark Horse Comics Full March 2022 Solicits & Solicitations
  14. Heather Antos Now Promoted To Senior Editor At IDW
  15. Promise Collection 1950s: DC Comics Consults Albert Einstein
  16. Hulk/Thor: Banner Of War Reprises Thor: Ragnarok
  17. Marvel to Capitalize on 2010s Nostalgia with Marvel Phase 2 Variants
  18. Are Jonathan Hickman & Chris Bachalo Marvel's New Spider-Man Team?
  19. Ben Templesmith On How He Found Out His Wormwood Was To Be A TV Show
  20. The Bawk-Ness Monster Graphic Novel by Natalie Riess & Sara Goetter
  21. Alex Freed & Martin Tunica Create Assassin's Creed Valhalla Prequel
  22. Wrestler Nyla Rose Revives Thunderbird For Marvel Comics X-Men
  23. Image Comics To Publish Liam Sharp's StarHenge
  24. Evangeline Lilly & Dave Gibbons Perform A Christmas Carol For BINC
  25. Jaws Vs Orca In The Daily LITG, 23rd Of December 2021

Boom Studios Full March 2021 Solicitations - Power Rangers Unlimited
LITG: Firefly, Rick & Morty, Zack Snyder – Daily LITG Christmas Eve 2020

LITG five years ago, Firefly, Rick & Morty and Zack Snyder

  1. 20 Years Later: A New Firefly Series With Wash & Zo's Daughter, Emma
  2. Rick Ain't Afraid of No Ghosts in New "Rick and Morty" Holiday Promo
  3. Zack Snyder Wants To Write A Jim Lee Comic In Which Joker Kills Robin
  4. Marvel Comics March 2021 Solicitations In Full
  5. Star Trek: Discovery S03E11 Preview: Burn Notice; Grudge Worth Holding
  6. The Wheel of Time Preview: Watch Thom Merrilin's Guitar Come to Life
  7. Pokémon GO's Best and Worst of 2020: Best Shiny Releases
  8. Boom Studios Full March 2021 Solicitations – Power Rangers Unlimited
  9. Riverdale Season 5 Poster, Tagline Only Add to Time Jump Mystery
  10. Full Image Comics March 2021 Solicitations Includes Spawn Chain Gang
  11. Where Did Crowdfunded Legal Funds For Richard Meyer, Mark Waid Go?
  12. King In Black #2 Recruits The Best Of What's Left Of Marvel Comics
  13. Omega – A New Doctorless Doctor Who Comic For 2021
  14. Flaming Carrot Returns To Cerebus In Hell in March 2021
  15. Almost All Captain Britains Are Women Now? Excalibur #16 Lays It Out
  16. Snyder & Daniel's Nocterra & Invincible Toys – Diamond Previews Cover
  17. IDW Full Solicitations For March 2021 With Godzilla, Disney & GI Joe
  18. Dark Horse Comics March 2021 Solicitations In Full with James Stokoe

LITG six years ago… Rick & Morty went global

And the Doctor talks about gender.

  1. "Rick and Morty": Netflix Makes Season 4 Available in 30+ Countries
  2. "Biological Sex is Flexible Among My People and Gender is a Social Construct" – The Tenth/Thirteenth Doctor Who Crossover Has The Talk
  3. Did John Paul Leon Cast Jake Gyllenhaal as John Constantine in Hellblazer?
  4. More Incest-Kissing in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker? (Spoilers)
  5. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  6. Neil Gaiman on the BBC, Streaming Globally For Free, This Christmas – With David Tennant, Kit Harington, Amanda Palmer and Glenda Jackson
  7. That's One Way to Kill a Wolverine in X-Force #4 [X-ual Healing]
  8. Let's See How Meghan Hetrick Drew Her Homage to Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez's Batman Vs Hulk For Red Sonja Age Of Chaos
  9. Check Out "The Rise Of Skywalker" Content In "Star Wars: Battlefront 2"
  10. "Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3" Reveals Several New X-Men Skins

LITG seven years ago… STARZ had trigger warnings

And the Doctor dropped Christmas

  1. STARZ Warns 'Outlander' Viewers About Portrayal of Sexual Violence in s4e8
  2. Doctor Who: Yet Another Other Holiday Tradition Fizzles Out
  3. Diana Gabaldon Confirms Outlander Book 9 2019 Release Date
  4. What's Gonna Happen in 'Outlander' Season 4 Episode 8, "Wilmington"?!
  5. Sixth Issues of DC Giant Size 100-Page Walmart Comics Hit The Shelves, Honest

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Mark Millar, co-creator of The Unfunnies. 54 years old today.
  • Wade Winningham, writer on Blade Of Shuriken
  • Kelly Zimmerman, artist on Stan Lee's God Woke
  • JD Arnold, writer of The Final Plague, 
  • Mark Stegbauer, artist on Ghoul Scouts, Nova, Justice League Task Force
  • Tim Harkins, artist on Robin, Airboy, The Flash, Batman: Gotham Adventures and much more

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant.
