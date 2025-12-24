Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Christmas eve, jed mackay, newlitg

The Eve Of Jed MacKay's Avengers- The Daily LITG, 24th December, 2025

Jed MacKay's Avengers Comes To An End was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Jed MacKay's Avengers run ends in March 2026, grabbing top attention in comics news.

Marvel and DC highlight solicits, with big updates on March 2026 comic releases.

Industry buzz includes Free Comic Book Day 2026 changes and toy/collectibles news.

Historic LITG recaps and comic industry birthdays round out the latest happenings.

Jed MacKay's Avengers Comes To An End was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Jed MacKay's Avengers Comes To An End and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Yellowstone Finale

LITG two years ago, Mystery retailer

LITG three years ago, The Orville Went Missing

LITG four years ago, We're Going To Need A Bigger LITG

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mark Millar , co-creator of The Unfunnies. 54 years old today.

, co-creator of The Unfunnies. 54 years old today. Wade Winningham, writer on Blade Of Shuriken

writer on Blade Of Shuriken Kelly Zimmerman, artist on Stan Lee 's God Woke

artist on 's God Woke JD Arnold , writer of The Final Plague,

, writer of The Final Plague, Mark Stegbauer , artist on Ghoul Scouts, Nova, Justice League Task Force

, artist on Ghoul Scouts, Nova, Justice League Task Force Tim Harkins, artist on Robin, Airboy, The Flash, Batman: Gotham Adventures and much more

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!