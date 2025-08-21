Posted in: Comics | Tagged: captain america, newlitg

New Look Captain America in The Daily LITG, 21st of August, 2025

Captain Kingdom And Captain France was the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Captain Kingdom and Captain France join Marvel's Captain America, topping comic news headlines

The ten most-read comic stories include big updates from Marvel, DC, and Jonathan Hickman

Catch up on comic industry trends with six years of Lying In The Gutters daily highlights

Comic creators' birthdays, legal news, and upcoming issues round out the latest comic talk

Captain Kingdom And Captain France was the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

Captain Kingdom, Captain France and the ten most popular stories yesterday

And other stories of mine from yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Jensen Ackles on Countdown

LITG two years ago, X

LITG three years ago, Neil Gaiman still as God

LITG four years ago: Elliot Page On The Umbrella Academy

LITG five years ago, WWE Raw, Pokemon, Rick And Morty

LITG six years ago when Batman was hitting the headlines… and everything was Frankensteined,

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Webtoon Unscrolled Editor Bobbie Chase

Comics journalist Josh Davison

Nima Sorat , artist on Monster Attack Network

, artist on Monster Attack Network Daniel Valadez , artist on Secret Wars: Battlefront.

, artist on Secret Wars: Battlefront. Tim Leong, executive editor at Entertainment Weekly, author of Super Graphic: A Visual Guide to the Comic Book Universe.

