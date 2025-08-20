Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Captain Kingdom & Captain France in The Daily LITG, 20th August, 2025

Captain Kingdom And Captain France was the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Published
by
|
Comments

Captain Kingdom And Captain France was the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Captain Kingdom, Captain France and the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Captain Kingdom And Captain France Join Marvel Comics' Captain America
  2. Marvel Comics' The World To Come Solicits For November 2025
  3. Stephanie Phillips Is To Stop Writing Phoenix After Phoenix #15
  4. Comic Book Publishers Win Round One Against Diamond Comics In Court
  5. Terms Of Image Comics' Legal Settlement With Diamond Comics, Revealed
  6. Marvel Vs Capcom in Udon Studios' November 2025 Full Solicits
  7. Jeff Lemire & Gavin Guidy Launch JSA Year One in November
  8. Psylocke Has Been Officially Cancelled With This Week's Issue #10
  9. Gen V Season 2 Kicks Off with 3-Episode Debut: Release Schedule Poster
  10. Ultimate Wolverine Gets Extended For Longer, Ahead Of Ultimate Endgame

And other stories of mine from yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Jensen Ackles on Countdown

countdown
(ABC/Michael Moriatis) JENSEN ACKLES
  1. Countdown: Jensen Ackles on When He Expects to Start Filming Series
  2. SNL Second-Guessing: Nate Bargatze Helped Course-Correct Season 49
  3. Ultimate Spider-Man's Costume Is Right Out Of Black Mirror (Spoilers)
  4. Modern Family: Vergara on Reunion; Bowen on Press Creating Tension
  5. New Chase DC Comics Figures Revealed for McFarlane's DC Multiverse
  6. Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Preview: Meet The OTHER Trio
  7. Martin Sheen Reacts to John Spencer's Final "The West Wing" Moments
  8. Red Hulk Getting A Series Of His Own From Marvel Next Year?
  9. NECA Debuts Universal Monsters x Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesÂ 4-Pack
  10. A New Look For Eddie Brock… Or Dylan Brock… In Venom War Finale
  11. Kahhori, Reshaper Of Worlds, From Marvel's What If, Gets Her Own Comic
  12. Gail Simone And Lea Hernandez's Killer Princesses Are Back In Print
  13. The Full List Of Harvey Awards Nominees Ahead Of New York Comic Con
  14. Ultimate Spider-Man's Costume Is Right Out Of Black Mirror (Spoilers)
  15. Ken Kristensen, MK Perker & Michael Mumbauer Behind Rant CPU Comic
  16. DC Comics Runs Wonder Woman Tribute To Trina Robbins
  17. Insha Fitzpatrick & Ashley Robin Franklin's Girl Who Loves Monsters

LITG two years ago, Persepolis' Marjane Satrapi Will Never Make Comics Again

Daily LITG, 20th of August 2023

  1. Persepolis' Marjane Satrapi Will Never Make Comics Again
  2. Robosen Changes the Game with Live-Action Transformers Optimus Prime 
  3. Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In August 2023 
  4. Optimus Primal Comes to threezero with New Transformers DLX Figure
  5. Twitter X: Musk, Yaccarino "Better" Block/Mute; Google, Apple Opinion 
  6. Larry Hama Joins Transformers &#038; GI Joe For November 2023
  7. Doctor Who: David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor Goes Crossing Guard
  8. Donald Trump Wants FOX "News" to Make Him Look Pretty, Oh, So Pretty
  9. Jeff Smith Cancels Book Tour After Cardiac Arrest
  10. Threezero Enters the Apocalypse with New The Walking Dead Rick Grimes
  11. Szymon Kudranski's Blood Commandment From Image Comics in November
  12. James Tynion IV & Joshua Hixson's The Deviant From Image Comics
  13. Printwatch: The Cull, Dark X-Men, Avengers, Venomverse & Power Rangers
  14. Rick And Morty Introduce Meeseeks P.I. in Oni November 2023 Solicits
  15. Christopher Golden, Tim Lebbon & Peter Bergting Bring Mortal Terror!
  16. The Devil's Cut From Dstlry Got Over 50,000 Orders
  17. Marjane Satrapi's Persepolis in the Daily LITG, 19th of August 2023

LITG three years ago, Neil Gaiman as God

Neil Gaiman On Forbidden Planet Becoming His Haunt
YouTube screencap
  1. Lucifer: Neil Gaiman Confirms the Rumors He's God (On The Show)
  2. Geoff Johns Launches Justice Society Of America & Stargirl Series
  3. A New Golden Age (Not Just Batman) in DC Comics November 2022 Solicits
  4. The Sandman Bonus Ep Adapts A Dream of a Thousand Cats, Calliope
  5. Diamond Comic Distributors Sues GameStop For Three Million Dollars
  6. Old Man Rights Purchased By RLJE Films, Releasing October 14th
  7. Tom Palmer Sr, Inker Extraordinaire, Dies At The Age Of 81
  8. Marvel Teases An S.O.S. For Mutants & X-Men In 2023
  9. GI Joe #300, IDW's Last GI Joe Comic in IDW's November 2022 Solicits
  10. Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Offers Global, Living Episode Experience
  11. Evanescence: Echoes from the Void #2 Preview: Careful What You Wish For
  12. Marvel Teases An S.O.S. For Mutants & X-Men In 2023
  13. Beyondtopia Legends #1 from Fairsquare in November 2022 Solicits
  14. Frank Frazetta's Dawn Attack in Opus Comics' November 2022 Solicits
  15. Once Upon A Time & The Ones on Next Week's Previews Catalog Cover
  16. Judge Dredd Megazine #450 in Rebellion's October 2022 Solicits
  17. The Tryout: All-Ages School Sports Graphic Novel Debuts in September
  18. Dave Sim Does Keanu Reeves & Frank Miller In Cerebus In Hell BTVRK #1
  19. Tarzan & Marc Silvestri's Cherish in Dynamite November 2022 Solicits
  20. The 228 Comic Shops Selling Bad Idea, Including All Forbidden Planets
  21. Bad Idea Publish Mark Waid & David Lapham's Comic in Diamond Previews
  22. Skullkickers Return in Image Comics November 2022 Solicits
  23. GI Joe #300, IDW's Last GI Joe Comic in IDW's November 2022 Solicits
  24. Frank Miller Presents has Ronin & Ancient Enemies in November Solicits
  25. Kevin Smith's Quick Stops #1 in Dark Horse November 2022 Solicits
  26. Behold Behemoth & End Of The World in Boom November 2022 Solicits
  27. Frank Miller Has A Thing In The Daily LITG 19th August 2022

LITG four years ago: Eternals Trailed

Daily LITG, 20th August 2021
YouTube screencap of Eternals
  1. Marvel Studios' Final Trailer for Eternals Has Just Dropped (VIDEO)
  2. On the Illusion of Change and Jonathan Hickman Leaving the X-Men
  3. The Umbrella Academy: Elliot Page Offers Short & Sweet Season 3 News
  4. Marvel Comics Full Solicits & Solicitations For November 2021
  5. Supergirl Fans Want Kara/Lena Supercorp Ship Canon; Game Night Talk
  6. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: A Return to Paddy's; Prank War?
  7. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Olson Signals Season 15 Day 1 Start
  8. Doctor Who Showrunner "Law" Ultimate British Fanboy Gatekeeping
  9. Alan Moore's Movie The Show To Screen And Stream For One Night Only
  10. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Announces Update With Baruffio's Change
  11. Look Inside the Maw of BOOM! Studios' Maw #1
  12. BOOM! to Publish Getting Dizzy by Shea Fontana and Celia Moscote
  13. The Thing Is Getting His Own Marvel Comic Starting This November
  14. Matthew Rosenberg, Tyler Ross Launch YA Image Series with Soundtrack
  15. Bisexual Robin Sees Batman Urban Legends #6 1st Print Hit $45 On eBay
  16. Thanos to Lead a Major Marvel Movie Team This November
  17. Wanda Maximoff Back To Life In The Trial Of Magneto #4?
  18. Barry Windsor-Smith's Weapon X Gets Restored for New Gallery Edition
  19. Star Wars Holiday Special Gets a Redo in New Comic This November
  20. Will Iron Man Get Stoned and Reboot the Marvel Universe in November?
  21. Chip Zdarsky and Jacob Phillips's Newburn From Image Comics
  22. Marvel To Launch Star Wars: Crimson Reign Comic Book Series
  23. Archie And Jughead In Hell, in Archie Comics November 2021 Solicits
  24. Titan Confirms Two Doctors & Two Roses Doctor Who Comic in November
  25. TMNT Last Ronin & The Me You Love In The Dark Top Advance Reorders
  26. Bad Idea's Hero Trade Passive/Aggressive Hits $50 On eBay
  27. Skottie Young Launches Ongoing I Hate Fairyland Drawn By Brett Parson
  28. Bisexual Robin Sees Batman Urban Legends #6 Get A Second Print
  29. Marieke Nijkamp & Enid Balám New Hawkeye: Kate Bishop Marvel Comic
  30. Nightwing Goes Where Batman Wouldn't in Daily LITG, 19th August 2021

LITG five years ago, Squidbillies, Pokemon, Rick And Morty and the future of Thor

Pokemon GO is still driving so much attention, but a little relationship news from Supernatural also turns heads. And we also get an idea of where Thor was heading to…

  1. Ex-Squidbillies Actor Takes Firing Well: "Hope You A**holes are Happy"
  2. Missed Shiny Deino? Dragon Week Make-Up Coming To Pokémon GO
  3. Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland's Best Friend Jerry Needs Your Help
  4. Supernatural Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles Make It Official
  5. The Future Of Thor As Revealed In Thor #6 (Spoilers)
  6. New Venom Marvel Legends Wave Announced with Venompool BAF
  7. The Boys: Jensen Ackles' 3 New Fans Can't Watch; Padalecki Approves
  8. Are 20-25% Of DC Comics Losing Money? The Hellblazer Hypothesis…
  9. Dave Bautista Missed Bernie Sanders Speech Because He Was Pooping
  10. Venipede Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO: Will It Be Shiny?
  11. Lex Luthor Of The Endless? Death Metal Does Sandman Again? (Spoilers)
  12. Marvel Launches Eternals in November With Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic
  13. X-Men On The Problems Of Bringing People Back From The Dead SPOILERS
  14. Marvel Comics Launches Marvel Voices: Indigenous Voices 1 in November
  15. Atlantis Attacks Now Rescheduled – Marvel MIA List Updated Again

LITG six years ago, the teasing of the return of One More Day began here… and ends with Kindred.

  1. A Return to One More Day and the Spider-Marriage With Amazing Spider-Man #29? (Spoilers)
  2. "Supernatural" Farewell Tour Has Begun – Yes, There Will Be Tears [Video]
  3. Meet the New Leader of the X-Men in Powers of X #2 [X-ual Healing 8-14-2019]
  4. Tony Stark's Shocking Revelation in Iron Man #15 [Preview]
  5. An X-Men Reunion in Fearless #2 [Preview]
  6. Transformers Are Now Changing Art Teams
  7. "Stranger Things" Is Officially Coming To "Dead By Daylight"
  8. Doc Justice and the J-Team to Change (Part Of) Marvel Universe Forever
  9. Unmasking Spider-Man in Superior Spider-Man #10 [Preview]
  10. Do Any Comic Shops Out There Still Have Copies of the Megadeth: Death By Design Graphic Novel on Their Shelves?
  11. A Look at All the Walmart DC 100-Page Giant 'Next Month' Teases For Relaunch

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Kirk Chritton, writer of Die Kamikaze
  • Gavin Higginbotham, writer for Savage Dragon
  • Kat Rocha, publisher of 01Publishing
  • Sean Kleefeld, comics journalist
  • Mike Pallotta, Creative Executive, Unscripted TV, Podcasts, and Consumer Products, DC Comics

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Captain France, Captain France, Captain France, Captain France, Captain France, Captain France,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.